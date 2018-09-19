Pogba runs show as Man Utd cruises

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pogba scores twice, including beauty

His first UCL goals since 2016

Assists Martial’s second half marker

Paul Pogba scored two first-half goals and assisted Anthony Martial‘s second half marker as Manchester United eased to a 3-0 win over Young Boys at the Stade de Suisse in Bern on Wednesday.

United’s next UCL match is home to Valencia on Oct. 2, the same day Young Boys visit Juventus in Turin.

Summer buy Diogo Dalot made his United debut. The 19-year-old played all 90 minutes for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Pogba’s first goal was a sensational strike with an equally eye-catching dribble to create his yard of space.

Luke Shaw then won a penalty when his cross hit Kevin Mbabu‘s hand before the ex-Newcastle man could get it to his body.

Pogba converted the effort without a problem, and would not need to play the whole 90 minutes. His second half included this assist to Martial.

Pogba ➡️ Martial and Man U leads 3-0 Watch the final minutes ➡️ https://t.co/IAle3fsxIC pic.twitter.com/WrQwLyrZgB — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 19, 2018

