UCL, LIVE – Man City, Utd debut; Real start defense sans Ronaldo

Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo was shown a straight red card in his first UEFA Champions League appearance for the club.

Ronaldo, 33, got mixed up with Jeison Murillo in the first half of the match with Valencia on Wednesday.

It’s his first red card in UCL play, and his first in club play since the 2014-15 La Liga season.

The television angles weren’t a lot of help, but the red card may have come from the end line official and not the head referee.

Ronaldo may have made contact with the face of Murillo during the initial jockeying, and then grabbed the prone Valencia player’s hair.

Assuming there are angles unavailable to the broadcast, it seems a prime candidate for protest.

The megastar was near, if not in tears following the sending off.

The moment that saw Cristiano Ronaldo see red [🎥: U.S. only] pic.twitter.com/IB3ffZweXw — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 19, 2018

It all gets too much for Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/ok1VkSvCXd — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 19, 2018

