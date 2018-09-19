UCL, LIVE – Man City, Utd debut; Real start defense sans Ronaldo

It’s day no. 2 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage.
While Tuesday offered up the delectable treat that was Liverpool hosting Paris Saint-Germain, Wednesday is headlined by a fixture that’s nearly as impressive on name recognition alone: last season’s winners (the last three, to be correct), Real Madrid, host Roma, semifinalists a season ago, at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Elsewhere, Premier League sides Manchester City and Manchester United enter the fray, while Cristiano Ronaldo begins the quest for which he was brought to Juventus: to bring the Champions League back to Turin.
Here’s the full schedule for Wednesday’s late games, with all six encounters kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.
Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule
Group E
Ajax vs. AEK Athens — underway
Benfica vs. Bayern Munich
Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Hoffenheim — underway
Manchester City vs. Lyon
Group G
Real Madrid vs. Roma
Viktoria Plzen vs. CSKA Moscow
Group H
BSC Young Boys vs. Manchester United
Valencia vs. Juventus
Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo was shown a straight red card in his first UEFA Champions League appearance for the club.
Ronaldo, 33, got mixed up with Jeison Murillo in the first half of the match with Valencia on Wednesday.
It’s his first red card in UCL play, and his first in club play since the 2014-15 La Liga season.
The television angles weren’t a lot of help, but the red card may have come from the end line official and not the head referee.
Ronaldo may have made contact with the face of Murillo during the initial jockeying, and then grabbed the prone Valencia player’s hair.
Assuming there are angles unavailable to the broadcast, it seems a prime candidate for protest.
The megastar was near, if not in tears following the sending off.
Paul Pogba has his first UEFA Champions League goal for Manchester United, and it is a beauty.
Pogba was held scoreless in five UCL appearances for the Red Devils last season, and starred in the previous season’s Europa League campaign
He last bagged a UCL goal for Juventus against Bayern Munich on March 6, 2016.
Pogba used quick feet to create a yard of space on Wednesday against Young Boys in Switzerland, then quickly unleashed a left-footed shot to make it 1-0.
He’d convert a Luke Shaw-won penalty kick minutes later to complete his first-half brace.
Dejan Lovren has been charged with perjury in his native Croatia, according to a Wednesday report from the state-sponsored television network.
Lovren is alleged to have given false testimony about financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director. Zdravko Mamic was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for embezzlement and tax fraud. The Liverpool defender is accused of lying about lying on documents relating to his transfer from Zagreb to Lyon in 2010.
Lovren, along with fellow Croatian superstar Luka Modric, testified in the case in September 2017. Lovren has been charged in the same case as Modric, with those charges filed earlier this year. The charges against Modric also relate to his transfer from Zagreb, which occurred in 2008.
The pair of 2018 World Cup finalists could face time in prison, if convicted.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Neymar has endorsed former Brazil international Romario in his bid to be Rio de Janeiro state governor.
Romario’s social media channels published a video of Neymar backing him on Tuesday.
Neymar says in the video: “I hope you can make Rio better. I am a frequent visitor and I love this city.”
Romario, a World Cup winner with Brazil in 1994 and a former FIFA player of the year, is polling second behind former Rio mayor Eduardo Paes. The election for state governor is next month.
Rio state has been in deep financial trouble since the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has never lived in the state but owns a beachfront mansion in Mangaratiba, south of Rio de Janeiro city.
The 52-year-old Romario is currently a senator in Brazil’s congress. He started his political career in 2010 as a congressman, a year after he hung up his boots.