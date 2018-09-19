WATCH: Pogba’s special goal puts Man Utd ahead

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Paul Pogba has his first UEFA Champions League goal for Manchester United, and it is a beauty.

[ MORE: PL club power rankings ]

Pogba was held scoreless in five UCL appearances for the Red Devils last season, and starred in the previous season’s Europa League campaign

He last bagged a UCL goal for Juventus against Bayern Munich on March 6, 2016.

Pogba used quick feet to create a yard of space on Wednesday against Young Boys in Switzerland, then quickly unleashed a left-footed shot to make it 1-0.

He’d convert a Luke Shaw-won penalty kick minutes later to complete his first-half brace.

Follow @NicholasMendola