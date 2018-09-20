Aubameyang, Arsenal cruise past Vorskla

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aubameyang scores two

Mkhitaryan shines

Welbeck, Ozil also score

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal cruised to a 4-2 win over Vorskla Poltava in its first Europa League match of the season.

Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil also scored for the Gunners. Volodymyr Chesnakov scored a rocket goal late for Vorskla and Vyacheslav Sharpar scored in stoppage to give the Ukrainian visitors two nice bits of consolation.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery handed a Gunners debut to 18-year-old Emile Smith Rowe in the win.

[ MORE: Europa League standings ]

Henrikh Mkhitaryan sprung the break when a Vorskla player dummied a pass into his path. Racing 50 yards before springing Alex Iwobi, Mkhitaryan had a prime angle to watch Aubameyang meet the Nigerian’s cross and punch it into the goal from 15 yards. 1-0.

Lucas Torreira came close to swerving a free kick home in the 38th minute, but swept it into the outside of the netting. And Aubameyang just missed a terrific second goal with a curling effort off the post just before half.

[ MORE: Europa League schedule ]

11 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been directly involved in 11 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (eight goals and three assists). Regularity. pic.twitter.com/DJMaF2RLxq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Mkhitaryan and Torreira were both wonderful for the Gunners, and the former cued up Welbeck’s second goal with a pinpoint cross to the top of the six for a headed finish.

Aubameyang struck for his second in the 55th minute, an effortless curler from outside the 18.

Mesut Ozil came off the bench to poke home Arsenal’s fourth after build-up from Stephane Lichtsteiner and Matteo Guendouzi, though Vorskla’s goal may be the highlight of the second frame.

.@MesutOzil1088 puts one in for Arsenal Watch the final minutes ➡️ https://t.co/GJ5jeHPpvo pic.twitter.com/W8cJtTqDRI — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 20, 2018

