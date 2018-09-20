Aubameyang: Europa League final is Arsenal’s “objective”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had to watch Arsenal in the Europa League Final last season, cup-tied to Borussia Dortmund.

[ RECAP: Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla Poltava ]

Aubameyang has been a force in European competitions, and that continued in his return to the Europa League on Thursday. The Gabonese striker scored twice as Arsenal controlled a 4-2 win over Vorskla Poltava at the Emirates Stadium.

That brings his haul to 24 goals in his last 30 appearances between the UEL and Champions League.

Plus, he’s motivated. From the BBC:

“I didn’t play in the Europa League last year and I am really happy to be back in this competition,” said Aubameyang. “We want to go to the final, of course – it is an objective and hopefully we will do well in our next games.”

Arsenal visits Qarabag next, and should have a foot in the knockout rounds by the end of that match. Then it will simply come down to who drops down to the UEL from the Champions League, and the draw moving forward.

Even if Arsenal doesn’t get a friendly draw, the Gunners will have every right to imagine themselves the tri-favorites along with Chelsea and Sevilla.

