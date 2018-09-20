More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Matthias Schrade

Bayern unhappy with opponents’ rough style in Bundesliga

Associated PressSep 20, 2018, 10:19 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Bayern Munich wants more protection from referees.

The defending champions lost French midfielder Corentin Tolisso and Brazilian defender Rafinha to injuries sustained in last weekend’s win over Bayer Leverkusen. Both club president Uli Hoeness and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have called for a reaction from the German soccer federation.

“It can’t go on like this. Otherwise we won’t have any players after the 10th round or we won’t be able to get 11 players together,” Rummenigge said ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match against Schalke in Gelsenkirchen.

Tolisso was ruled out for several months after rupturing a cruciate ligament and the medial meniscus in his right knee, while Rafinha is out for several weeks with a partial tear of ligaments in his left ankle after a bad challenge from Karim Bellarabi, who was sent off.

Bellarabi, who apologized after the match, was subsequently banned for four games and fined 10,000 euros ($11,750).

After the game, Hoeness had called for Bellarabi to be banned for “three months – for stupidity.”

Bayern already lost French winger Kingsley Coman to injury in its first home game of the season, after which Rummenigge accused Hoffenheim of playing “football in a wild-west manner.”

Bayern coach Niko Kovac said his side was “fair game” for others to target with hard challenges.

It was different when Kovac was in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt from March 8, 2016, to June 30, 2018. No side committed more fouls per game (15.4) than Frankfurt in that time.

Contrary to Bayern’s claims, both Kicker magazine and the Bild tabloid reported that promoted teams Nuremberg and Fortuna Duesseldorf, and Wolfsburg, all were fouled more the defending champions in the opening three games of the season.

Bayern’s 36 fouls is the same as Leipzig and Stuttgart, and its average of 12 per game is marginally below the average for last season.

Bayern’s players are more relaxed about the issue after winning their opening three league games and making winning starts in the German Cup and Champions League.

“I don’t think it’s so extreme,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said.

On Saturday, the team can expect committed opponents again. Schalke, which finished runner-up last season, is looking for its first win after starting with three losses.

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

The 2 Robbies, Kyle Martino recap Champions League, Europa

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 20, 2018, 9:34 PM EDT
We’ve got a pair of podcasts to wrap up a busy, busy week for Premier League clubs in Europe.

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle review the opening fixtures of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage focusing on Liverpool’s 3-2 win over PSG (0:25), Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan (14:00), Manchester United’s 3-0 win at Young Boys (24:25), Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to Lyon (29:30), Chelsea’s win at PAOK (40:30) and Arsenal taking care of business against Vorskla (46:20).

Kyle Martino takes a deep dive on a big week for Liverpool which saw the Reds come away with victories against Tottenham and PSG (7:40), a down week for Spurs which saw them lose their third straight after falling 2-1 to Inter (20:20) and whether or not Eden Hazard truly is the best in Europe (30:10).

Top Premier League storylines for Week 6

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaSep 20, 2018, 8:56 PM EDT
Six Premier League teams faced midweek European contests, with different degrees of success and effort expended by their stars.

Spurs and Man City lost, while Manchester United and Arsenal posted easy wins. Chelsea didn’t have its best finishing boots but won while resting Eden Hazard, and Liverpool won despite a rough night for its best player in Mohamed Salah.

How will that affect the sides when they face decided underdogs this weekend in England and Wales?

Slumping Spurs head south to stop the rot
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC STREAM ]

Three-straight losses for Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino; Not something we’ve ready too often, or at all. But the Tottenham boss admits his slumping team could use a break that isn’t coming, especially in the case of Harry Kane. Brighton hasn’t taken it easy on anyone this season, but can be broken down and is coming off a pair of 2-2 ties. Goals at the Amex?

Chelsea returns from Greece for London Derby
West Ham United vs. Chelsea— 8:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN STREAM ]

Eden Hazard and David Luiz were able to rest while Alvaro Morata and Chelsea produced plenty of chances but only one goal at PAOK on Thursday. West Ham had some marvelous moments in attack in getting Manuel Pellegrini a much needed win against Everton last week, and won’t be thinking of anything other than a result when the Blues come back to England for Sunday morning’s kickoff.

Everton hopes to take advantage of weary Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Everton— 11 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN STREAM ]

Meanwhile, many of Arsenal’s stars rested or played subs roles in Thursday’s defeat of Vorskla Poltava. And the Gunners were home for that tilt, where they’ll remain for the visit of Marco Silva‘s Toffees. Everton gets Richarlison back from his red card suspension, and hopes that will help a season that went from “unbeaten in four” to “one win in five” with last week’s loss to West Ham.

Liverpool aims to stay perfect vs. rising Southampton
Liverpool vs. Southampton — 10 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN STREAM ]

The 5-0 Reds overcame a blown 2-0 lead against Paris Saint-Germain at midweek, and now will face a Saints side which will be missing its top striker (Danny Ings is ineligible due to Liverpool being his parent club). It’s a match that screams trap game, if only because it’s that hard to imagine Saints getting much from Anfield.

Portuguese bosses match wits at Old Trafford
Manchester United vs. Wolves — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBC Gold STREAM ]

Jose Mourinho’s men are playing well, with captain Paul Pogba almost certainly the best player on the pitch in a pair of recent wins over Young Boys and Watford. Enter Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are playing some attractive football under Mourinho’s countryman Nuno Espirito Santo. This one has the earmarks of a beauty, assuming Mourinho continues to play attack-minded football. Is that too much of an assumption, given the busy week for his Red Devils?

Report: USMNT’s Zimmerman has interest from Premier League, Europe

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 20, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
American center back Walker Zimmerman is reportedly hedging on signing a new deal with LAFC, and is entertaining interest from some of the bigger leagues in Europe.

MLSSoccer.com’s Sam Stejskal says that Zimmerman has at least one formal offer from Europe, and is eligible to sign a pre-contract as his contract is up after this season.

The 25-year-old has three USMNT caps and a goal, and has “interest from clubs in France’s Ligue 1, the German Bundesliga and the English Premier League and Championship.”

Zimmerman leads LAFC in interceptions, clearances, and blocks per game. Those are all Top Ten statistics in the league as well.

The top of the U.S. defender pool is full of players who were either raised in Europe or left for top leagues after starring at the MLS level. Tim Ream, Matt Miazga, Geoff Cameron, and DeAndre Yedlin are four prime examples.

Aubameyang: Europa League final is Arsenal’s “objective”

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaSep 20, 2018, 6:49 PM EDT
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had to watch Arsenal in the Europa League Final last season, cup-tied to Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang has been a force in European competitions, and that continued in his return to the Europa League on Thursday. The Gabonese striker scored twice as Arsenal controlled a 4-2 win over Vorskla Poltava at the Emirates Stadium.

That brings his haul to 24 goals in his last 30 appearances between the UEL and Champions League.

Plus, he’s motivated. From the BBC:

“I didn’t play in the Europa League last year and I am really happy to be back in this competition,” said Aubameyang. “We want to go to the final, of course – it is an objective and hopefully we will do well in our next games.”

Arsenal visits Qarabag next, and should have a foot in the knockout rounds by the end of that match. Then it will simply come down to who drops down to the UEL from the Champions League, and the draw moving forward.

Even if Arsenal doesn’t get a friendly draw, the Gunners will have every right to imagine themselves the tri-favorites along with Chelsea and Sevilla.