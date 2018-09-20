More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP

Chelsea beat PAOK in Europa League opener

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
It is six wins from six for Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea manager, with the Premier League side winning 1-0 at PAOK Salonika in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Willian‘s early goal was enough to grab the win for a dominant Chelsea side, with Alvaro Morata having several chances but failing to score.

Next up for Chelsea in Group L are Videoton, who they host at Stamford Bridge in two weeks time. PAOK travel to BATE Borisov, who beat Videoton in Hungary in their opening game of the competition.

[ MORE: Europa League standings ] . 

Chelsea had the perfect start as Ross Barkley ran free and slipped in Willian brilliantly and the Brazilian finished low under PAOK’s goalkeeper Paschalakis to make it 1-0.

PAOK struggled to recover from that early deficit as Chelsea dominated the ball and Alvaro Morata should have scored a second but he headed Pedro‘s cross wide.

Morata then dragged a shot wide of the far post after a clever ball from Antonio Rudiger as Chelsea continued to push PAOK back. Marcos Alonso found Pedro before the break but the Spaniard’s effort was saved by Paschalakis and from the resulting corner Morata headed inches wide.

Right on half time Chelsea were a little lucky not to give away a penalty kick as Barkely looked to pull the shirt of a PAOK attacker in the box.

In the second half Chelsea poured forward in search of a second but Willian blasted over the bar and Alonso’s effort was deflected just wide.

Paschalakis saved Pedro’s shot late on but Chelsea held on for victory in Greece ahead of their London derby at West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Gerrard: “Big result” to come back twice at Villarreal

Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 20, 2018, 4:03 PM EDT
Steven Gerrard remains unbeaten as a manager in Europe after his toughest test yet.

The Rangers boss watched his team go down 1-0 to Villarreal after less than a minute of their Europa League group stage debut, but ended up collecting a pair of equalizers and an impressive 2-2 draw in Spain.

“It’s a big result and that’s always the way, my experience in Europe, you have to come away and get something,” Gerrard said on BT Sport.

“Obviously we came here to try and win the game and we nearly did through Scott Arfield at the end. We nearly lost it as well. They pushed, which is understandable but it’s a big point for us. Now we’ve got a home game and if we can take maximum points it’s a terrific start to the group.”

Adversity was there for Rangers, from Carlos Bacca’s first minute marker to conceding a second goal two minutes after Scott Arfield made it 1-1. But the Glaswegian side answered the ball through Kyle Lafferty.

Playmaker Daniel Candeias has plenty of praise for Gerrard. From Rangers.co.uk:

“When we finished the first half, the gaffer said in the dressing room to believe in ourselves and get a great result,” Candeias said. “I know we didn’t win, but a draw is a good result for us.”

Rangers will host Rapid Vienna on Oct. 4 in their second Group G match. Rapid beat Spartak Moscow 2-0 on Thursday.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
Week 6 of the Premier League season is here and we keep on trucking with eight games on Saturday and two on Sunday.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-1 Everton – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Leicester City 3-0 Huddersfield Town – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM ]

Cardiff City 0-3 Manchester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Liverpool 2-0 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Manchester United 3-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brighton 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Fulham 2-2 Watford – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Crystal Palace 2-0 Newcastle United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]  

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

VIDEO: Sarr’s stunning goal in Europa League

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
Ismaila Sarr scored a screamer for Stade Rennais in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The Senegalese forward will not hit a shot sweeter than this.

In the first half of Rennes’ clash against Jablonec in Group K, Sarr received the ball after a one-two and drilled a fizzer into the top corner.

Take a look at the video below to see the sublime finish. What a talent the 20-year-old is.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
Matchweek 6 of the Premier League season here as the games keep coming thick and fast.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Manchester City – CNBC [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Bournemouth  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBC [STREAM

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM