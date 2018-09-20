Cristiano Ronaldo sweating on UEFA’s match report over ban

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cristiano Ronaldo is still unsure whether he will get a homecoming at Old Trafford next month.

Ronaldo, 33, was sent off for Juventus in their 2-0 win at Valencia in their UEFA Champions League opener in Spain on Wednesday.

That means that Ronaldo is definitely suspended for Juve’s next UCL clash against Young Boys on Oct. 2, but he could miss additional matches depending on what is in the referees report.

UEFA will examine what was in the report and the reason for Ronaldo’s red card and then decide if an additional suspension is required.

The red card itself was an extremely bizarre decision.

Ronaldo jostled with Jeison Murrillo in the box and after the Colombian defender fell to the ground, Ronaldo appeared to put his hand on Murrillo’s head. Then he was sent off. Seriously. That was it.

The Portuguese superstar reacted angrily by throwing himself to the ground, bursting into tears and then failing to get off the pitch in time as he was astounded by the decision.

Seeing Juve take on his former club Manchester United at Old Trafford on Oct. 23 was going to one of the top storylines from the UCL group stage this season.

We aren’t sure if Ronaldo will get a chance to get a warm reception from United’s fans as he’s still adored for leading them to the UEFA Champions League title in 2008 and three-straight Premier League trophies before he left for Real Madrid.

Not an ideal situation for Ronnie, but he still has some hope that a glitzy homecoming will happen.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports