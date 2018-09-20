Europa League wrap: Milan, Arsenal, Celtic, Chelsea win on day of thrills

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This was a good day for the Europa League.

Plenty of goals and some wild comebacks dotted the landscape as our Thursday friend truly began its season run.

Marseille 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

The Bundesliga visitors collected a very decent result considering their status in one of the tournament’s toughest groups. Conceding in the third minute and going down to 10-men minutes after Lucas Torro leveled the score, the German visitors got an 89th minute winner from Luka Jovic to snare all three points.

Dudelange 0-1 AC Milan

The Luxembourgish hosts made their celebrated hosts work hard for the win, with Gonzalo Higuain finally breaking through for Milan before the hour mark. Credit Samu Castillejo with the assist as Milan dodges a poor start.

AC Milan takes the lead 🔥 Watch the second half ➡️ https://t.co/ylqTYULlhg pic.twitter.com/WHJ9KfRr3E — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 20, 2018

Celtic 1-0 Rosenborg

Leigh Griffiths’ 87th minute goal saved Celtic from a sleepy start to this season’s tournament (on a night when their Old Firm rivals got a surprising point in Spain).

Scott Brown started the play, and the goal was a delight.

Scenes in Glasgow 🍀 Leigh Griffiths with the winner in the 87th minute for @CelticFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/t6DKHyvqmc — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 20, 2018

RB Leipzig 2-3 Red Bull Salzburg

Munas Dabbur and Amadou Haidara scored two minutes apart as the Austrian side surprised its Red Bull brothers in Germany with a 2-0 lead, then overcame throwing it away via a Fredrik Gulbrandsen 89th minute face-saving marker.

Konrad Laimer pulled one back for RBL in the 70th minute, and Danish star Yussuf Poulsen completed the comeback to earn the hosts a point.

And, oh yeah, what a team goal for the winner:

Scoreboard

AEK Larnaca 0-1 Zurich

Ludogorets Razgrad 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Akhisarspor 0-1 Krasnodar

Sevilla 5-1 Standard Liege

Dynamo Kiev 2-2 Astana

Rennes 2-1 Jablonec — WATCH: Sarr’s stunner

MOL Vidi 0-2 BATE Borisov

PAOK 0-1 Chelsea — RECAP

Copenhagen 1-1 Zenit Saint-Petersburg

Slavia Prague 1-0 Bordeaux

Dinamo Zagreb 4-1 Fenerbahce

Spartak Trnava 1-0 Anderlecht

Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla Poltava — RECAP

Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Qarabag

Olympiakos 0-0 Real Betis

Rapid Vienna 2-0 Spartak Moscow

Villarreal 2-2 Rangers — REACTION

Lazio 2-1 Apollon Limassol

Besiktas 3-1 Sarpsborg

Genk 2-0 Malmo

