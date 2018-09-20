More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
(AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Europa League wrap: Milan, Arsenal, Celtic, Chelsea win on day of thrills

By Nicholas MendolaSep 20, 2018, 5:04 PM EDT
This was a good day for the Europa League.

Plenty of goals and some wild comebacks dotted the landscape as our Thursday friend truly began its season run.

Marseille 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

The Bundesliga visitors collected a very decent result considering their status in one of the tournament’s toughest groups. Conceding in the third minute and going down to 10-men minutes after Lucas Torro leveled the score, the German visitors got an 89th minute winner from Luka Jovic to snare all three points.

Dudelange 0-1 AC Milan

The Luxembourgish hosts made their celebrated hosts work hard for the win, with Gonzalo Higuain finally breaking through for Milan before the hour mark. Credit Samu Castillejo with the assist as Milan dodges a poor start.

Celtic 1-0 Rosenborg

Leigh Griffiths’ 87th minute goal saved Celtic from a sleepy start to this season’s tournament (on a night when their Old Firm rivals got a surprising point in Spain).

Scott Brown started the play, and the goal was a delight.

RB Leipzig 2-3 Red Bull Salzburg

Munas Dabbur and Amadou Haidara scored two minutes apart as the Austrian side surprised its Red Bull brothers in Germany with a 2-0 lead, then overcame throwing it away via a Fredrik Gulbrandsen 89th minute face-saving marker.

Konrad Laimer pulled one back for RBL in the 70th minute, and Danish star Yussuf Poulsen completed the comeback to earn the hosts a point.

And, oh yeah, what a team goal for the winner:

Scoreboard
AEK Larnaca 0-1 Zurich
Ludogorets Razgrad 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen
Akhisarspor 0-1 Krasnodar
Sevilla 5-1 Standard Liege
Dynamo Kiev 2-2 Astana
Rennes 2-1 Jablonec — WATCH: Sarr’s stunner
MOL Vidi 0-2 BATE Borisov
PAOK 0-1 Chelsea — RECAP
Copenhagen 1-1 Zenit Saint-Petersburg
Slavia Prague 1-0 Bordeaux
Dinamo Zagreb 4-1 Fenerbahce
Spartak Trnava 1-0 Anderlecht
Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla Poltava — RECAP
Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Qarabag
Olympiakos 0-0 Real Betis
Rapid Vienna 2-0 Spartak Moscow
Villarreal 2-2 Rangers — REACTION
Lazio 2-1 Apollon Limassol
Besiktas 3-1 Sarpsborg
Genk 2-0 Malmo

Aubameyang, Arsenal cruise past Vorskla

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaSep 20, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
  • Aubameyang scores two
  • Mkhitaryan shines
  • Welbeck, Ozil also score

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal cruised to a 4-2 win over Vorskla Poltava in its first Europa League match of the season.

Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil also scored for the Gunners. Volodymyr Chesnakov scored a rocket goal late for Vorskla and Vyacheslav Sharpar scored in stoppage to give the Ukrainian visitors two nice bits of consolation.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery handed a Gunners debut to 18-year-old Emile Smith Rowe in the win.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan sprung the break when a Vorskla player dummied a pass into his path. Racing 50 yards before springing Alex Iwobi, Mkhitaryan had a prime angle to watch Aubameyang meet the Nigerian’s cross and punch it into the goal from 15 yards. 1-0.

Lucas Torreira came close to swerving a free kick home in the 38th minute, but swept it into the outside of the netting. And Aubameyang just missed a terrific second goal with a curling effort off the post just before half.

Mkhitaryan and Torreira were both wonderful for the Gunners, and the former cued up Welbeck’s second goal with a pinpoint cross to the top of the six for a headed finish.

Aubameyang struck for his second in the 55th minute, an effortless curler from outside the 18.

Mesut Ozil came off the bench to poke home Arsenal’s fourth after build-up from Stephane Lichtsteiner and Matteo Guendouzi, though Vorskla’s goal may be the highlight of the second frame.

Gerrard: “Big result” to come back twice at Villarreal

Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 20, 2018, 4:03 PM EDT
Steven Gerrard remains unbeaten as a manager in Europe after his toughest test yet.

The Rangers boss watched his team go down 1-0 to Villarreal after less than a minute of their Europa League group stage debut, but ended up collecting a pair of equalizers and an impressive 2-2 draw in Spain.

[ MORE: PAOK 0-1 Chelsea ]

“It’s a big result and that’s always the way, my experience in Europe, you have to come away and get something,” Gerrard said on BT Sport.

“Obviously we came here to try and win the game and we nearly did through Scott Arfield at the end. We nearly lost it as well. They pushed, which is understandable but it’s a big point for us. Now we’ve got a home game and if we can take maximum points it’s a terrific start to the group.”

Adversity was there for Rangers, from Carlos Bacca’s first minute marker to conceding a second goal two minutes after Scott Arfield made it 1-1. But the Glaswegian side answered the ball through Kyle Lafferty.

Playmaker Daniel Candeias has plenty of praise for Gerrard. From Rangers.co.uk:

“When we finished the first half, the gaffer said in the dressing room to believe in ourselves and get a great result,” Candeias said. “I know we didn’t win, but a draw is a good result for us.”

Rangers will host Rapid Vienna on Oct. 4 in their second Group G match. Rapid beat Spartak Moscow 2-0 on Thursday.

Chelsea beat PAOK in Europa League opener

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
It is six wins from six for Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea manager, with the Premier League side winning 1-0 at PAOK Salonika in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Willian‘s early goal was enough to grab the win for a dominant Chelsea side, with Alvaro Morata having several chances but failing to score.

Next up for Chelsea in Group L are Videoton, who they host at Stamford Bridge in two weeks time. PAOK travel to BATE Borisov, who beat Videoton in Hungary in their opening game of the competition.

[ MORE: Europa League standings ] . 

Chelsea had the perfect start as Ross Barkley ran free and slipped in Willian brilliantly and the Brazilian finished low under PAOK’s goalkeeper Paschalakis to make it 1-0.

PAOK struggled to recover from that early deficit as Chelsea dominated the ball and Alvaro Morata should have scored a second but he headed Pedro‘s cross wide.

Morata then dragged a shot wide of the far post after a clever ball from Antonio Rudiger as Chelsea continued to push PAOK back. Marcos Alonso found Pedro before the break but the Spaniard’s effort was saved by Paschalakis and from the resulting corner Morata headed inches wide.

Right on half time Chelsea were a little lucky not to give away a penalty kick as Barkely looked to pull the shirt of a PAOK attacker in the box.

In the second half Chelsea poured forward in search of a second but Willian blasted over the bar and Alonso’s effort was deflected just wide.

Paschalakis saved Pedro’s shot late on but Chelsea held on for victory in Greece ahead of their London derby at West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
Week 6 of the Premier League season is here and we keep on trucking with eight games on Saturday and two on Sunday.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-1 Everton – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Leicester City 3-0 Huddersfield Town – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM ]

Cardiff City 0-3 Manchester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Liverpool 2-0 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Manchester United 3-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brighton 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Fulham 2-2 Watford – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Crystal Palace 2-0 Newcastle United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]  

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]