FIFA to upgrade flights, raise prize money for Women’s World Cup

Associated PressSep 20, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) In a concession to women’s football, FIFA will start funding business-class flights for some 2019 Women’s World Cup teams’ travel to France.

FIFA official Emily Shaw also tells a women’s sports law conference total prize money will “significantly increase” from $15 million shared among 24 teams at the 2015 edition.

She says the total sum will be confirmed by the FIFA Council, which meets from Oct. 25-26 in Rwanda.

FIFA has been urged to close an equality gap between women’s and men’s World Cups. The 32 men’s teams will share $440 million prize money in 2022.

Currently, FIFA offers “business-class return flights for 50 people” to all men’s World Cup delegations.

Shaw, FIFA’s head of women’s football governance, says flight upgrades will be paid except for team flights under four hours.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
Week 6 of the Premier League season is here and we keep on trucking with eight games on Saturday and two on Sunday.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-1 Everton – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Leicester City 3-0 Huddersfield Town – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM ]

Cardiff City 0-3 Manchester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Liverpool 2-0 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Manchester United 3-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brighton 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Fulham 2-2 Watford – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Crystal Palace 2-0 Newcastle United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]  

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

VIDEO: Sarr’s stunning goal in Europa League

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
Ismaila Sarr scored a screamer for Stade Rennais in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The Senegalese forward will not hit a shot sweeter than this.

In the first half of Rennes’ clash against Jablonec in Group K, Sarr received the ball after a one-two and drilled a fizzer into the top corner.

Take a look at the video below to see the sublime finish. What a talent the 20-year-old is.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
Matchweek 6 of the Premier League season here as the games keep coming thick and fast.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Manchester City – CNBC [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Bournemouth  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBC [STREAM

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM

LIVE, Europa League: Chelsea, Arsenal in European action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
Both Chelsea and Arsenal begin their UEFA Europa League campaigns on Thursday, with the Premier League clubs expected to breeze through to the latter stages of the tournament.

We all know this tournament doesn’t exactly work like that, with plenty of surprises in the past. Yet Chelsea and Arsenal are the bookmakers favorites to lift the trophy in Baku in May.

Chelsea face PAOK Salonika (kick off, 12:55 p.m. ET) in Greece without Eden Hazard, as their star man has told manager Maurizio Sarri he could do with a break following his exploits for Belgium at the 2018 World Cup over the summer. The Blues still put out a pretty strong but had plenty of changes from the lineup which beat Cardiff City at the weekend to secure their fifth-straight win to open up the new season. Sarri clearly has one eye on their London derby against West Ham United this Sunday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Elsewhere in Group L, Videoton and BATE Borisov do battle.

As for Arsenal, they host Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava at the Emirates Stadium (kick off, 3 p.m. ET) as they take part in their second-straight season outside of the UEFA Champions League. Unai Emery will also utilize his squad players and is expected to rest several regulars ahead of their tasty Premier League clash at home against Everton on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Elsewhere in Group E, Sporting Lisbon host FK Qarabag.

Elsewhere in the Europa League on Thursday both Glasgow Celtic and Glasgow Rangers are in action, with Steven Gerrard‘s side playing at La Liga side Villarreal, while Celtic host Rosenborg. Some other tasty clashes include Marseille hosting Eintracht Frankfurt, Sevilla and Standard Liege doing battle, Real Betis heading to Olympiacos and Red Bull Leipzig hosting Red Bull Salzburg.

Below is the full schedule for the Europa League games on Thursday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking the link above.

