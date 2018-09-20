First-ever joint top teams as FIFA release latest world rankings

There are two teams atop the latest FIFA World Rankings which were released on Thursday.
Sorry, France. Even though you won the 2018 World Cup, you’re no longer the outright best team on the planet. Go figure…
[ MORE: Latest USMNT news ]
Belgium have moved up one spot to join France as the No.1 team on the planet, with Roberto Martinez’s side finishing third in the World Cup over the summer as they lost to France at the semifinals stage. Belgium won both of their games in September, beating Iceland 3-0 in the UEFA Nations League and hammering Scotland 4-0 in a friendly.
It is the first time in the 25 year history of FIFA’s rankings that the top spot has been shared, with both Belgium and France having 1,729 points.
Elsewhere, Germany moved up three places to 12th as they recovered from their poor World Cup campaign by drawing with France and beating Peru in their September games. Mexico move up one place to 15th in the rankings, while Italy have moved up one spot to 20th.
The U.S. men’s national team remain in 22nd spot under interim boss Dave Sarachan, while the biggest movers inside the top 30 are Ukraine, as they’ve moved up six places to sit in 29th. Some of the big fallers are Iceland (down four places to 36) and Costa Rica (down five places to 37th).
Below is a look at the top 20 teams on the planet based on FIFA’s rankings.
1. Belgium
1. France
3. Brazil
4. Croatia
5. Uruguay
6. England
7. Portugal
8. Switzerland
9. Spain
10. Denmark
11. Argentina
12. Chile
12. Germany
14. Colombia
15. Sweden
15. Mexico
17. Netherlands
18. Poland
19. Wales
20. Italy
22. USA