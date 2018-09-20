More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Premier League manager Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2018, 10:37 AM EDT
Who are the top five managers in the Premier League as we head into Week 6?

Based on their performances in Week 5, click play on the video above to see which gaffers pushed their teams on to positive results early in the season.

With Liverpool and Chelsea still perfect, plus the likes of Manchester United bouncing back and both Wolves and Bournemouth impressing, there’s a real mixture among our top five coaches this week.

Pochettino reveals Tottenham's biggest problem; Kane's fatigue

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2018, 11:24 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur and Vampires have a lot in common right now. They’re both afraid of crosses.

I’ll see myself out…

But seriously, that’s the biggest issue facing Spurs in their current three-game losing streak according to their manager Mauricio Pochettino who spoke to the media ahead of their tricky trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

After suffering three losses in a row (the latest came via a late collapse at Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League) for the first time since he took charge of the north London club back in 2014, Poch was asked about the type of goals they keep conceding, with four of the last six they’ve conceded coming from set piece situations.

“Yes, it’s true we concede a lot [from set-pieces] and we are talking a lot about it. It is like you put the focus on it and when the moment arrives it happens again, like you create a trauma,” Pochettino said. “The game that we lost and the way we conceded goals, it so painful. But it happens in football and we need to be strong. It is so important to keep our belief.”

Why have they concede so many from set pieces? Well, so much chopping and changing defensively in recent weeks probably hasn’t helped, but Pochettino said he will continue to rotate his team for the trip to Brighton to try and keep them fresh. Facing a Brighton side who are particularly strong from set pieces will be the last thing Spurs’ manager would have wanted. Tottenham’s trip to Brighton this weekend is a real banana skin for them.

Despite that, Poch says that he is “so calm” and that his team deserved to beat Inter Milan (who they led 1-0 in the 85th minute) rather than lose 2-1 on Tuesday at the San Siro.

There is a lot of talk not only about Spurs losing games but also the injuries mounting up (Dele Alli, Moussa Sissoko and Hugo Lloris have all been missing) and fatigue already setting in for most of their squad, many of whom went to the final week of the World Cup with their respective nations this summer then had no preseason.

One man has dominated the fatigue talk when it comes to Spurs: Harry Kane.

Without a goal in his last three outings, Kane has looked sluggish all season long despite scoring in two of his opening three PL games of the campaign. Asked if Kane’s lack of goals is worrying, Pochettino stood by his star striker.

“Harry Kane is one of the best players that we have. There is no doubt. He has not scored for three games – it is not too much. I think all strikers suffer some period when they do not score,” Pochettino said. “But Harry Kane is so important for us and if he does not score we struggle a little bit to win. I have no doubts that he is going to perform and score goals in the future.”

Amid a three-game losing streak for Spurs and a three-game goalless streak for Kane, his manager is backing him.

Time to deliver, Harry. No pressure whatsoever.

VAR drama, superb goals as Atlanta stun San Jose

twitter/ATLUTD
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2018, 9:43 AM EDT
First in the East against last in the West sugessted that Atlanta United’s trip to the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday would be a routine win for Gerardo Martino’s team.

Ah, yeah. Not at all.

San Jose raced into a 3-1 lead and then VAR took a goal away from them and gave a penalty kick to Atlanta in the space of a few seconds and that is when the game turned on its head for San Jose’s interim head coach Steve Ralston.

Courtesy of a header from Nick Lima and stunning goals from Danny Hoesen and Vako, plus a beauty from ATL’s Hector Villalba, San Jose led 3-1 in the 69th minute and then came the pivotal moment.

San Jose’s Chris Wondolowski finished clinically to make it 4-1, but VAR chalked the goal off as a handball in the penalty box from Magnus Eriksson was picked up at the other end in a previous attack to Wondo’s goal. Eriksson clearly moved his arm towards the ball and it came off his shoulder, blocking a cross towards Atlanta’s attackers.

That gave Josef Martinez the chance to score from the penalty spot, which he did, to make it 3-2, then Miguel Almiron made it 3-3 and Martinez struck in stoppage time (his 30th goal of the season) to make it 4-3.

Check out the highlights below as Atlanta kept ahead in the race to win the Supporters’ Shield and the Eastern Conference.

First-ever joint top teams as FIFA release latest world rankings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2018, 8:53 AM EDT
1 Comment

There are two teams atop the latest FIFA World Rankings which were released on Thursday.

Sorry, France. Even though you won the 2018 World Cup, you’re no longer the outright best team on the planet. Go figure…

[ MORE: Latest USMNT news ]

Belgium have moved up one spot to join France as the No.1 team on the planet, with Roberto Martinez’s side finishing third in the World Cup over the summer as they lost to France at the semifinals stage. Belgium won both of their games in September, beating Iceland 3-0 in the UEFA Nations League and hammering Scotland 4-0 in a friendly.

It is the first time in the 25 year history of FIFA’s rankings that the top spot has been shared, with both Belgium and France having 1,729 points.

Elsewhere, Germany moved up three places to 12th as they recovered from their poor World Cup campaign by drawing with France and beating Peru in their September games. Mexico move up one place to 15th in the rankings, while Italy have moved up one spot to 20th.

The U.S. men’s national team remain in 22nd spot under interim boss Dave Sarachan, while the biggest movers inside the top 30 are Ukraine, as they’ve moved up six places to sit in 29th. Some of the big fallers are Iceland (down four places to 36) and Costa Rica (down five places to 37th).

Below is a look at the top 20 teams on the planet based on FIFA’s rankings.

1. Belgium
1. France
3. Brazil
4. Croatia
5. Uruguay
6. England
7. Portugal
8. Switzerland
9. Spain
10. Denmark
11. Argentina
12. Chile
12. Germany
14. Colombia
15. Sweden
15. Mexico
17. Netherlands
18. Poland
19. Wales
20. Italy

22. USA

Cristiano Ronaldo sweating on UEFA's match report over ban

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2018, 7:56 AM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo is still unsure whether he will get a homecoming at Old Trafford next month.

Ronaldo, 33, was sent off for Juventus in their 2-0 win at Valencia in their UEFA Champions League opener in Spain on Wednesday.

That means that Ronaldo is definitely suspended for Juve’s next UCL clash against Young Boys on Oct. 2, but he could miss additional matches depending on what is in the referees report.

UEFA will examine what was in the report and the reason for Ronaldo’s red card and then decide if an additional suspension is required.

The red card itself was an extremely bizarre decision.

Ronaldo jostled with Jeison Murrillo in the box and after the Colombian defender fell to the ground, Ronaldo appeared to put his hand on Murrillo’s head. Then he was sent off. Seriously. That was it.

The Portuguese superstar reacted angrily by throwing himself to the ground, bursting into tears and then failing to get off the pitch in time as he was astounded by the decision.

Seeing Juve take on his former club Manchester United at Old Trafford on Oct. 23 was going to one of the top storylines from the UCL group stage this season.

We aren’t sure if Ronaldo will get a chance to get a warm reception from United’s fans as he’s still adored for leading them to the UEFA Champions League title in 2008 and three-straight Premier League trophies before he left for Real Madrid.

Not an ideal situation for Ronnie, but he still has some hope that a glitzy homecoming will happen.