Sarri encourages Morata, laments continued struggles

By Nicholas MendolaSep 20, 2018, 5:44 PM EDT
Aside from Chelsea’s opponents, there are few people in the world of soccer who don’t want to see Alvaro Morata at his best.

[ RECAP: PAOK 0-1 Chelsea ]

The former Juventus and Real Madrid striker is delightful when on his game, but hasn’t been in form for some time.

Morata missed several chances to bury PAOK in Greece on Thursday, as Chelsea only managed a single goal in their Europa League win.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was frustrated for the 25-year-old, who was in position to score but failed to get the job done. Morata has one goal this season, and scored just three of his 15 goals last season after the calendar turned to 2018.

“When it is time to kill the match we have to kill the match. Alvaro Morata has to gain confidence with one, two, three goals. I am not able to give him confidence. In this match he has had three, four opportunities. He was unlucky.

“I hope for him that in the future I can try to help him, but the confidence can come only with goals. I have to say also, for maybe the first time in this season Alvaro was ready in the box. He was on the ball and was active.”

There’s a chance that Morata will just simply never reach his potential as a finisher. His 15 goals in all competitions last season are the second-most he’s posted, five behind the 20 he bagged for Real in his last season at the Bernabeu.

We sure hope he finds that consistency, though, because he’s capable of producing some of the most attractive striker play in the world.

Aubameyang: Europa League final is Arsenal’s “objective”

By Nicholas MendolaSep 20, 2018, 6:49 PM EDT
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had to watch Arsenal in the Europa League Final last season, cup-tied to Borussia Dortmund.

[ RECAP: Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla Poltava ]

Aubameyang has been a force in European competitions, and that continued in his return to the Europa League on Thursday. The Gabonese striker scored twice as Arsenal controlled a 4-2 win over Vorskla Poltava at the Emirates Stadium.

That brings his haul to 24 goals in his last 30 appearances between the UEL and Champions League.

Plus, he’s motivated. From the BBC:

“I didn’t play in the Europa League last year and I am really happy to be back in this competition,” said Aubameyang. “We want to go to the final, of course – it is an objective and hopefully we will do well in our next games.”

Arsenal visits Qarabag next, and should have a foot in the knockout rounds by the end of that match. Then it will simply come down to who drops down to the UEL from the Champions League, and the draw moving forward.

Even if Arsenal doesn’t get a friendly draw, the Gunners will have every right to imagine themselves the tri-favorites along with Chelsea and Sevilla.

Europa League wrap: Milan, Arsenal, Celtic, Chelsea win on day of thrills

By Nicholas MendolaSep 20, 2018, 5:04 PM EDT
This was a good day for the Europa League.

Plenty of goals and some wild comebacks dotted the landscape as our Thursday friend truly began its season run.

Marseille 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

The Bundesliga visitors collected a very decent result considering their status in one of the tournament’s toughest groups. Conceding in the third minute and going down to 10-men minutes after Lucas Torro leveled the score, the German visitors got an 89th minute winner from Luka Jovic to snare all three points.

Dudelange 0-1 AC Milan

The Luxembourgish hosts made their celebrated hosts work hard for the win, with Gonzalo Higuain finally breaking through for Milan before the hour mark. Credit Samu Castillejo with the assist as Milan dodges a poor start.

Celtic 1-0 Rosenborg

Leigh Griffiths’ 87th minute goal saved Celtic from a sleepy start to this season’s tournament (on a night when their Old Firm rivals got a surprising point in Spain).

Scott Brown started the play, and the goal was a delight.

RB Leipzig 2-3 Red Bull Salzburg

Munas Dabbur and Amadou Haidara scored two minutes apart as the Austrian side surprised its Red Bull brothers in Germany with a 2-0 lead, then overcame throwing it away via a Fredrik Gulbrandsen 89th minute face-saving marker.

Konrad Laimer pulled one back for RBL in the 70th minute, and Danish star Yussuf Poulsen completed the comeback to earn the hosts a point.

And, oh yeah, what a team goal for the winner:

Scoreboard
AEK Larnaca 0-1 Zurich
Ludogorets Razgrad 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen
Akhisarspor 0-1 Krasnodar
Sevilla 5-1 Standard Liege
Dynamo Kiev 2-2 Astana
Rennes 2-1 Jablonec — WATCH: Sarr’s stunner
MOL Vidi 0-2 BATE Borisov
PAOK 0-1 Chelsea — RECAP
Copenhagen 1-1 Zenit Saint-Petersburg
Slavia Prague 1-0 Bordeaux
Dinamo Zagreb 4-1 Fenerbahce
Spartak Trnava 1-0 Anderlecht
Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla Poltava — RECAP
Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Qarabag
Olympiakos 0-0 Real Betis
Rapid Vienna 2-0 Spartak Moscow
Villarreal 2-2 Rangers — REACTION
Lazio 2-1 Apollon Limassol
Besiktas 3-1 Sarpsborg
Genk 2-0 Malmo

Aubameyang, Arsenal cruise past Vorskla

By Nicholas MendolaSep 20, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
  • Aubameyang scores two
  • Mkhitaryan shines
  • Welbeck, Ozil also score

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal cruised to a 4-2 win over Vorskla Poltava in its first Europa League match of the season.

Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil also scored for the Gunners. Volodymyr Chesnakov scored a rocket goal late for Vorskla and Vyacheslav Sharpar scored in stoppage to give the Ukrainian visitors two nice bits of consolation.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery handed a Gunners debut to 18-year-old Emile Smith Rowe in the win.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan sprung the break when a Vorskla player dummied a pass into his path. Racing 50 yards before springing Alex Iwobi, Mkhitaryan had a prime angle to watch Aubameyang meet the Nigerian’s cross and punch it into the goal from 15 yards. 1-0.

Lucas Torreira came close to swerving a free kick home in the 38th minute, but swept it into the outside of the netting. And Aubameyang just missed a terrific second goal with a curling effort off the post just before half.

Mkhitaryan and Torreira were both wonderful for the Gunners, and the former cued up Welbeck’s second goal with a pinpoint cross to the top of the six for a headed finish.

Aubameyang struck for his second in the 55th minute, an effortless curler from outside the 18.

Mesut Ozil came off the bench to poke home Arsenal’s fourth after build-up from Stephane Lichtsteiner and Matteo Guendouzi, though Vorskla’s goal may be the highlight of the second frame.

Gerrard: “Big result” to come back twice at Villarreal

By Nicholas MendolaSep 20, 2018, 4:03 PM EDT
Steven Gerrard remains unbeaten as a manager in Europe after his toughest test yet.

The Rangers boss watched his team go down 1-0 to Villarreal after less than a minute of their Europa League group stage debut, but ended up collecting a pair of equalizers and an impressive 2-2 draw in Spain.

[ MORE: PAOK 0-1 Chelsea ]

“It’s a big result and that’s always the way, my experience in Europe, you have to come away and get something,” Gerrard said on BT Sport.

“Obviously we came here to try and win the game and we nearly did through Scott Arfield at the end. We nearly lost it as well. They pushed, which is understandable but it’s a big point for us. Now we’ve got a home game and if we can take maximum points it’s a terrific start to the group.”

Adversity was there for Rangers, from Carlos Bacca’s first minute marker to conceding a second goal two minutes after Scott Arfield made it 1-1. But the Glaswegian side answered the ball through Kyle Lafferty.

Playmaker Daniel Candeias has plenty of praise for Gerrard. From Rangers.co.uk:

“When we finished the first half, the gaffer said in the dressing room to believe in ourselves and get a great result,” Candeias said. “I know we didn’t win, but a draw is a good result for us.”

Rangers will host Rapid Vienna on Oct. 4 in their second Group G match. Rapid beat Spartak Moscow 2-0 on Thursday.