Iwobi: Arsenal working harder in training under Emery

Whether he meant it or not, Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi left a little dig in with former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

In speaking about his new manager, Unai Emery, Iwobi said that the squad was working more on fitness than in the past. The improved fitness and quality helped Arsenal Thursday in its Europa League opener, a 4-2 win over Ukrainian side Vorskla.

“He demands a lot, we are working a lot harder in training, running a bit more,” Iwobi said in an interview.

Since losing its opening two games of the season, Arsenal has begun to return to its expected level, winning its last four games in all competitions, including two straight Premier League road matches. Iwobi in particular has scored one goal and assisted on another in two Premier League matches, as well as assisting on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s opener on Thursday.

The improved fitness may not show now, but it could help Arsenal down the road, when they face a busy stretch of games this fall between Europa League, Premier League and domestic cup competitions. “…as you can see, we are buying into his ideas and we are enjoying our time with him,” Iwobi said. “We are not going to dwell on the past, we are always looking forward to the next game. We learn from out mistakes, like we have done. We have got four wins on the bounce now so we have just got to keep on going keep this momentum going and try to get as many wins as we can, like I’m saying.”