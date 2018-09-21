More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Iwobi: Arsenal working harder in training under Emery

By dankarellpstSep 21, 2018, 9:09 AM EDT
Whether he meant it or not, Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi left a little dig in with former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.

In speaking about his new manager, Unai Emery, Iwobi said that the squad was working more on fitness than in the past. The improved fitness and quality helped Arsenal Thursday in its Europa League opener, a 4-2 win over Ukrainian side Vorskla.

“He demands a lot, we are working a lot harder in training, running a bit more,” Iwobi said in an interview.

Since losing its opening two games of the season, Arsenal has begun to return to its expected level, winning its last four games in all competitions, including two straight Premier League road matches. Iwobi in particular has scored one goal and assisted on another in two Premier League matches, as well as assisting on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s opener on Thursday.

The improved fitness may not show now, but it could help Arsenal down the road, when they face a busy stretch of games this fall between Europa League, Premier League and domestic cup competitions. “…as you can see, we are buying into his ideas and we are enjoying our time with him,” Iwobi said. “We are not going to dwell on the past, we are always looking forward to the next game. We learn from out mistakes, like we have done. We have got four wins on the bounce now so we have just got to keep on going keep this momentum going and try to get as many wins as we can, like I’m saying.”

Spain FA to oppose La Liga match in US

Getty Images
By dankarellpstSep 21, 2018, 7:51 AM EDT
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is the  latest organization to put the kabosh on La Liga’s plan to take their game abroad.

Joining with FIFA, the RFEF will reportedly not approve Barcelona’s match at Girona being moved to Miami on January 27 of next year. The RFEF are expected to make their view public on Friday, per Cadena Cope. Its the latest blow to the previously announced 15-year deal between Relevant Sports and La Liga, which on its face claims to be a marketing rights deal but in practice would include taking league matches outside of Spain. The decision to move games abroad has been panned by fans and media across the globe, with players in Spain’s top two divisions also making their frustrations known.

In order for a match to take place abroad, it needs approval from all the associations governing the sport in the countries involved, a process that makes it seem very unlikely it will happen any time soon. Ultimately, it appears it will take a serious political effort on the part of Relevant Sports to get FIFA, the RFEF and U.S. Soccer to all agree to something that may not pay immediate dividends to those associations.

For Soccer fans in Miami, they’ll likely have to wait until Barcelona’s next preseason tour of the U.S. to see the Blaugrana, or take a trip to Spain themselves.

Bayern unhappy with opponents’ rough style in Bundesliga

AP Photo/Matthias Schrade
Associated PressSep 20, 2018, 10:19 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Bayern Munich wants more protection from referees.

The defending champions lost French midfielder Corentin Tolisso and Brazilian defender Rafinha to injuries sustained in last weekend’s win over Bayer Leverkusen. Both club president Uli Hoeness and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have called for a reaction from the German soccer federation.

“It can’t go on like this. Otherwise we won’t have any players after the 10th round or we won’t be able to get 11 players together,” Rummenigge said ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match against Schalke in Gelsenkirchen.

Tolisso was ruled out for several months after rupturing a cruciate ligament and the medial meniscus in his right knee, while Rafinha is out for several weeks with a partial tear of ligaments in his left ankle after a bad challenge from Karim Bellarabi, who was sent off.

Bellarabi, who apologized after the match, was subsequently banned for four games and fined 10,000 euros ($11,750).

After the game, Hoeness had called for Bellarabi to be banned for “three months – for stupidity.”

Bayern already lost French winger Kingsley Coman to injury in its first home game of the season, after which Rummenigge accused Hoffenheim of playing “football in a wild-west manner.”

Bayern coach Niko Kovac said his side was “fair game” for others to target with hard challenges.

It was different when Kovac was in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt from March 8, 2016, to June 30, 2018. No side committed more fouls per game (15.4) than Frankfurt in that time.

Contrary to Bayern’s claims, both Kicker magazine and the Bild tabloid reported that promoted teams Nuremberg and Fortuna Duesseldorf, and Wolfsburg, all were fouled more the defending champions in the opening three games of the season.

Bayern’s 36 fouls is the same as Leipzig and Stuttgart, and its average of 12 per game is marginally below the average for last season.

Bayern’s players are more relaxed about the issue after winning their opening three league games and making winning starts in the German Cup and Champions League.

“I don’t think it’s so extreme,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said.

On Saturday, the team can expect committed opponents again. Schalke, which finished runner-up last season, is looking for its first win after starting with three losses.

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

The 2 Robbies, Kyle Martino recap Champions League, Europa

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 20, 2018, 9:34 PM EDT
We’ve got a pair of podcasts to wrap up a busy, busy week for Premier League clubs in Europe.

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle review the opening fixtures of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage focusing on Liverpool’s 3-2 win over PSG (0:25), Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan (14:00), Manchester United’s 3-0 win at Young Boys (24:25), Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to Lyon (29:30), Chelsea’s win at PAOK (40:30) and Arsenal taking care of business against Vorskla (46:20).

Kyle Martino takes a deep dive on a big week for Liverpool which saw the Reds come away with victories against Tottenham and PSG (7:40), a down week for Spurs which saw them lose their third straight after falling 2-1 to Inter (20:20) and whether or not Eden Hazard truly is the best in Europe (30:10).

[ MORE: That’s a Dive on Apple podcasts ]

 

Top Premier League storylines for Week 6

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaSep 20, 2018, 8:56 PM EDT
Six Premier League teams faced midweek European contests, with different degrees of success and effort expended by their stars.

Spurs and Man City lost, while Manchester United and Arsenal posted easy wins. Chelsea didn’t have its best finishing boots but won while resting Eden Hazard, and Liverpool won despite a rough night for its best player in Mohamed Salah.

How will that affect the sides when they face decided underdogs this weekend in England and Wales?

Slumping Spurs head south to stop the rot
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC

Three-straight losses for Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino; Not something we’ve ready too often, or at all. But the Tottenham boss admits his slumping team could use a break that isn’t coming, especially in the case of Harry Kane. Brighton hasn’t taken it easy on anyone this season, but can be broken down and is coming off a pair of 2-2 ties. Goals at the Amex?

Chelsea returns from Greece for London Derby
West Ham United vs. Chelsea— 8:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN

Eden Hazard and David Luiz were able to rest while Alvaro Morata and Chelsea produced plenty of chances but only one goal at PAOK on Thursday. West Ham had some marvelous moments in attack in getting Manuel Pellegrini a much needed win against Everton last week, and won’t be thinking of anything other than a result when the Blues come back to England for Sunday morning’s kickoff.

Everton hopes to take advantage of weary Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Everton— 11 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN

Meanwhile, many of Arsenal’s stars rested or played subs roles in Thursday’s defeat of Vorskla Poltava. And the Gunners were home for that tilt, where they’ll remain for the visit of Marco Silva‘s Toffees. Everton gets Richarlison back from his red card suspension, and hopes that will help a season that went from “unbeaten in four” to “one win in five” with last week’s loss to West Ham.

Liverpool aims to stay perfect vs. rising Southampton
Liverpool vs. Southampton — 10 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN

The 5-0 Reds overcame a blown 2-0 lead against Paris Saint-Germain at midweek, and now will face a Saints side which will be missing its top striker (Danny Ings is ineligible due to Liverpool being his parent club). It’s a match that screams trap game, if only because it’s that hard to imagine Saints getting much from Anfield.

Portuguese bosses match wits at Old Trafford
Manchester United vs. Wolves — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBC Gold

Jose Mourinho’s men are playing well, with captain Paul Pogba almost certainly the best player on the pitch in a pair of recent wins over Young Boys and Watford. Enter Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are playing some attractive football under Mourinho’s countryman Nuno Espirito Santo. This one has the earmarks of a beauty, assuming Mourinho continues to play attack-minded football. Is that too much of an assumption, given the busy week for his Red Devils?