Getty Images

Mendy could face another extended spell on sidelines

By dankarellpstSep 21, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
After missing nearly all of last season with a torn ACL, Benjamin Mendy could be facing another long spell on the sidelines.

The French international is suffering from an injury to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, the bone that connects to the little toe on your foot. Mendy has missed Man City’s previous two matches against Fulham in the Premier League and Lyon in the UEFA Champions League with reported bruising on that part of his foot.

“I don’t know it – he has a problem in his bone,” manager Pep Guardiola said during his pre-match press conference ahead of Man City’s match at Cardiff City. Guardiola added he didn’t know how long Mendy would be out.

When healthy, Mendy has been Man City’s first choice left back or left wing back, starting four games so far this season. But since his move from Monaco in July 2017, Mendy’s appeared in just 11 Premier League matches due to injury. It’s another blow to a Man City squad that’s already living with the long-term injury to Kevin De Bruyne in midfield.

Man City extends Aguero through 2021

Getty Images
By dankarellpstSep 21, 2018, 10:02 AM EDT
It appears Sergio Aguero still has a key role to play for Manchester City as it looks to the future.

The club announced that it had extended Sergio Aguero’s contract through 2021, a one-year extension over his old contract. If Aguero stays the length of his new contract, it will mark ten years with the club, a rare exception in today’s world of transfers and constant player movement.

“He has been so important to this Club since his arrival in 2011 and he remains at the forefront of what we are want to achieve in the coming years,” Man City director of football Txiki Begiristain said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have had one of the best strikers in the world at our Club for so many years and I’m sure our supporters will be thrilled with this news.”

Despite dealing with some fitness issues and at times playing second fiddle to Gabriel Jesus over the last two seasons, Aguero has started this season in fine form, with five goals in six matches in all competitions. Aguero bagged a hat-trick in Man City’s 6-1 home opener against Huddersfield Town in August.

 

This is a big move for Man City, which is still overall a young squad but is aging in certain positions across the field. However, there are still few strikers in the world as reliable as Aguero and it seems that even at age 30, Aguero still has plenty left in the tank for his club. Aguero can also play a mentor role to his fellow South American, Jesus, as well as any other strikers brought in over the next three seasons.

Iwobi: Arsenal working harder in training under Emery

Getty Images
By dankarellpstSep 21, 2018, 9:09 AM EDT
Whether he meant it or not, Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi left a little dig in with former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.

In speaking about his new manager, Unai Emery, Iwobi said that the squad was working more on fitness than in the past. The improved fitness and quality helped Arsenal Thursday in its Europa League opener, a 4-2 win over Ukrainian side Vorskla.

“He demands a lot, we are working a lot harder in training, running a bit more,” Iwobi said in an interview.

Since losing its opening two games of the season, Arsenal has begun to return to its expected level, winning its last four games in all competitions, including two straight Premier League road matches. Iwobi in particular has scored one goal and assisted on another in two Premier League matches, as well as assisting on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s opener on Thursday.

The improved fitness may not show now, but it could help Arsenal down the road, when they face a busy stretch of games this fall between Europa League, Premier League and domestic cup competitions. “…as you can see, we are buying into his ideas and we are enjoying our time with him,” Iwobi said. “We are not going to dwell on the past, we are always looking forward to the next game. We learn from out mistakes, like we have done. We have got four wins on the bounce now so we have just got to keep on going keep this momentum going and try to get as many wins as we can, like I’m saying.”

Spain FA to oppose La Liga match in US

Getty Images
By dankarellpstSep 21, 2018, 7:51 AM EDT
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is the  latest organization to put the kabosh on La Liga’s plan to take their game abroad.

Joining with FIFA, the RFEF will reportedly not approve Barcelona’s match at Girona being moved to Miami on January 27 of next year. The RFEF are expected to make their view public on Friday, per Cadena Cope. Its the latest blow to the previously announced 15-year deal between Relevant Sports and La Liga, which on its face claims to be a marketing rights deal but in practice would include taking league matches outside of Spain. The decision to move games abroad has been panned by fans and media across the globe, with players in Spain’s top two divisions also making their frustrations known.

In order for a match to take place abroad, it needs approval from all the associations governing the sport in the countries involved, a process that makes it seem very unlikely it will happen any time soon. Ultimately, it appears it will take a serious political effort on the part of Relevant Sports to get FIFA, the RFEF and U.S. Soccer to all agree to something that may not pay immediate dividends to those associations.

For Soccer fans in Miami, they’ll likely have to wait until Barcelona’s next preseason tour of the U.S. to see the Blaugrana, or take a trip to Spain themselves.

Bayern unhappy with opponents’ rough style in Bundesliga

AP Photo/Matthias Schrade
Associated PressSep 20, 2018, 10:19 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Bayern Munich wants more protection from referees.

The defending champions lost French midfielder Corentin Tolisso and Brazilian defender Rafinha to injuries sustained in last weekend’s win over Bayer Leverkusen. Both club president Uli Hoeness and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have called for a reaction from the German soccer federation.

“It can’t go on like this. Otherwise we won’t have any players after the 10th round or we won’t be able to get 11 players together,” Rummenigge said ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match against Schalke in Gelsenkirchen.

Tolisso was ruled out for several months after rupturing a cruciate ligament and the medial meniscus in his right knee, while Rafinha is out for several weeks with a partial tear of ligaments in his left ankle after a bad challenge from Karim Bellarabi, who was sent off.

Bellarabi, who apologized after the match, was subsequently banned for four games and fined 10,000 euros ($11,750).

After the game, Hoeness had called for Bellarabi to be banned for “three months – for stupidity.”

Bayern already lost French winger Kingsley Coman to injury in its first home game of the season, after which Rummenigge accused Hoffenheim of playing “football in a wild-west manner.”

Bayern coach Niko Kovac said his side was “fair game” for others to target with hard challenges.

It was different when Kovac was in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt from March 8, 2016, to June 30, 2018. No side committed more fouls per game (15.4) than Frankfurt in that time.

Contrary to Bayern’s claims, both Kicker magazine and the Bild tabloid reported that promoted teams Nuremberg and Fortuna Duesseldorf, and Wolfsburg, all were fouled more the defending champions in the opening three games of the season.

Bayern’s 36 fouls is the same as Leipzig and Stuttgart, and its average of 12 per game is marginally below the average for last season.

Bayern’s players are more relaxed about the issue after winning their opening three league games and making winning starts in the German Cup and Champions League.

“I don’t think it’s so extreme,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said.

On Saturday, the team can expect committed opponents again. Schalke, which finished runner-up last season, is looking for its first win after starting with three losses.

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports