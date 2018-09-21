Mendy could face another extended spell on sidelines

It appears Sergio Aguero still has a key role to play for Manchester City as it looks to the future.

The club announced that it had extended Sergio Aguero’s contract through 2021, a one-year extension over his old contract. If Aguero stays the length of his new contract, it will mark ten years with the club, a rare exception in today’s world of transfers and constant player movement.

“He has been so important to this Club since his arrival in 2011 and he remains at the forefront of what we are want to achieve in the coming years,” Man City director of football Txiki Begiristain said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have had one of the best strikers in the world at our Club for so many years and I’m sure our supporters will be thrilled with this news.”

Despite dealing with some fitness issues and at times playing second fiddle to Gabriel Jesus over the last two seasons, Aguero has started this season in fine form, with five goals in six matches in all competitions. Aguero bagged a hat-trick in Man City’s 6-1 home opener against Huddersfield Town in August.

#PEP: @aguerosergiokun is an important player for the club, I don't know if he'll finish his career here but it's nice that he's chosen to stay with us. #mancity — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 21, 2018

This is a big move for Man City, which is still overall a young squad but is aging in certain positions across the field. However, there are still few strikers in the world as reliable as Aguero and it seems that even at age 30, Aguero still has plenty left in the tank for his club. Aguero can also play a mentor role to his fellow South American, Jesus, as well as any other strikers brought in over the next three seasons.