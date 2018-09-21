PL Preview: Brighton vs. Tottenham

Spurs midfielders Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko (both hamstring) have returned to training. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is continuing his rehabilitation following a thigh injury.

Florin Andone (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) are both training and could by available for Brighton on Saturday. Pascal Gross (ankle) remains on the sidelines.

After an unbeaten run of nine Premier League away fixtures (W6 D3), Spurs have lost two of their last four on the road in the top-flight.

Seagulls striker Glenn Murray has scored four goals in his five PL matches this season, including three in two at the Amex Stadium.

Both Tottenham and Brighton and Hove Albion look to turn around some recent poor form when the pair meet at the Amex on Saturday afternoon (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Tottenham in particular are coming off a poor week, falling 2-1 at home to Liverpool last weekend before coughing up a 1-0 lead in the final ten minutes to Inter to fall in the UEFA Champions League. Harry Kane has failed to score in three straight games (five including international appearances) and Dele Alli is coming back from a hamstring injury.

Brighton meanwhile is winless in its last three, but the comeback to force a 2-2 draw with Southampton at St. Mary’s may give the Seagulls a much-needed boost early in the season. Perhaps Brighton and Hove can find the form that led them to beat Man United, 3-2 in August.

What they’re saying

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino on overcoming a difficult week: “It’s not a period to be happy because the last few results are negative but always in football you need to bounce back and to be strong. To show that we’re strong is to work hard and stay calm, knowing that the most important thing now is to try to win the next game. It’s important to be strong and to believe more than ever in our way. Nothing changes, because sometimes periods like this happen in football.”

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Houghton on his side’s start to the season: “We’re playing in a division that’s a very tough one for us. The Manchester United performance was probably as good a performance during my time here, but it’s very difficult to always hit those levels, which we showed in the last couple of games. If you’re summing up what this league can be like, then there isn’t a bigger example of that than Southampton away. I thought we were very poor in the first half and very good in the second. It’s about trying to be as consistent as we can, but we’re playing against very good teams.”

Video Preview

Prediction

With a quick turnaround, Tottenham will be looking to hit the ground running and get back that winning feeling. Harry Kane breaks out of his little drought and Tottenham wins going away. Tottenham 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion