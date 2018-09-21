More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

PL Preview: Brighton vs. Tottenham

By Daniel KarellSep 21, 2018, 2:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Spurs midfielders Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko (both hamstring) have returned to training. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is continuing his rehabilitation following a thigh injury.
  • Florin Andone (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) are both training and could by available for Brighton on Saturday. Pascal Gross (ankle) remains on the sidelines.
  • After an unbeaten run of nine Premier League away fixtures (W6 D3), Spurs have lost two of their last four on the road in the top-flight.
  • Seagulls striker Glenn Murray has scored four goals in his five PL matches this season, including three in two at the Amex Stadium.

Both Tottenham and Brighton and Hove Albion look to turn around some recent poor form when the pair meet at the Amex on Saturday afternoon (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Tottenham in particular are coming off a poor week, falling 2-1 at home to Liverpool last weekend before coughing up a 1-0 lead in the final ten minutes to Inter to fall in the UEFA Champions League. Harry Kane has failed to score in three straight games (five including international appearances) and Dele Alli is coming back from a hamstring injury.

Brighton meanwhile is winless in its last three, but the comeback to force a 2-2 draw with Southampton at St. Mary’s may give the Seagulls a much-needed boost early in the season. Perhaps Brighton and Hove can find the form that led them to beat Man United, 3-2 in August.

What they’re saying

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino on overcoming a difficult week: “It’s not a period to be happy because the last few results are negative but always in football you need to bounce back and to be strong. To show that we’re strong is to work hard and stay calm, knowing that the most important thing now is to try to win the next game. It’s important to be strong and to believe more than ever in our way. Nothing changes, because sometimes periods like this happen in football.”

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Houghton on his side’s start to the season: “We’re playing in a division that’s a very tough one for us. The Manchester United performance was probably as good a performance during my time here, but it’s very difficult to always hit those levels, which we showed in the last couple of games. If you’re summing up what this league can be like, then there isn’t a bigger example of that than Southampton away. I thought we were very poor in the first half and very good in the second. It’s about trying to be as consistent as we can, but we’re playing against very good teams.”

Video Preview

Prediction

With a quick turnaround, Tottenham will be looking to hit the ground running and get back that winning feeling. Harry Kane breaks out of his little drought and Tottenham wins going away. Tottenham 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Pochettino reminds Spurs fans to “keep the balance”

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 21, 2018, 3:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Despite the team’s recent struggles, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is not going to get carried away. Not when they win, and not when they lose.

Spurs have dropped three straight matches – all by a single goal – since defeating Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on August 27. They coughed up a 1-0 lead at Watford, fell 1-0 at home against on-fire Liverpool, and gacked away a late 1-0 advantage over Inter in the Champions League in Italy.

Still, Pochettino is proceeding business as usual, not wanting to react too harshly.

“I am so relaxed, I am so calm, because I know football,” Pochettino said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Spurs’ visit to Brighton on Saturday. “I know in the same time when you win you get a lot of praise that sometimes you don’t deserve. When you lose you need to keep the balance and accept the criticism and accept that people are going to think differently and of course try to find the reason why we lose. That is how I understand football and how I accept the situation is going to happen. That is why the balance is the most important. When you win you need to keep the balance and when you lose you need to accept the criticism and, of course, keep the balance too.”

With the recent struggles, Tottenham has fallen to sixth in the Premier League table behind both Bournemouth and Watford.

Certainly not aiding the cause is the recent travel schedule, with Spurs in the middle of a stretch where they play five of seven matches away from home across all competitions. After traveling to Brighton, they host Watford in League Cup action before visiting Huddersfield Town in Premier League play.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 21, 2018, 1:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Matchweek 6 of the Premier League season here as the games keep coming thick and fast.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Manchester City – CNBC [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Bournemouth  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBC [STREAM

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM

Cahill could leave Chelsea in January

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 21, 2018, 1:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On the outside looking in, Gary Cahill could be forced to leave Chelsea in January to find regular playing time.

[PL Preview: Man United vs. Wolves]

The veteran England centerback has been a key member for the Blues since joining from Bolton midway through the 2011-2012 season, going on to make 189 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in the years since. This season, however, Cahill has yet to appear in a Premier League match, finding him outside of manager Maurizio Sarri‘s plans. In an interview with several English newspapers, Cahill admitted that he may have to leave Stamford Bridge this winter to get back on the field.

“I don’t want to jump the gun, but as things stand at this time, probably, yes,” Cahill said. “I’m not a guy who is willing to accept not playing. It’s all about playing. Your career’s short enough as it is. I’ve got maximum respect for everybody here at the football club, for the fans and all the players. But sometimes you have to make tough decisions to keep your career going forward.”

Cahill has been a bit of an enigma with Chelsea since he joined. He never truly lived up to the billing, being consistent enough to play at John Terry‘s level during their years together. While he did have some brilliant matches, he also had a few blunders over the years that cost Chelsea points.

That being said, in recent years, managers have looked towards other, younger defenders. Antonio Conte at times selected Antonio Rudiger over Cahill in his back three, and this season , Sarri has gone with David Luiz again in center defense. Ultimately, it leaves Cahill with very little chance of getting back on the field, unless there is a serious injury.

Having semi-retired from the England National Team, Cahill needs to find a club that is committed to him playing every week, knowing that he can focus entirely on the success of the team and not have thoughts in the back of his mind on his international chances.

PL Preview: Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 21, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Manchester Uniited midfielder Nemanja Matic and striker Marcus Rashford are both suspended following red cards against Watford and Burnley respectively.
  • Manchester United have won their last six league matches against Wolves at Old Trafford, including all four in the Premier League, one of six sides they have played against on at least four occasions at home in the competition while retaining a 100 per cent record.
  • Wolves have won their last two Premier League matches, both by a 1-0 scoreline. They have not won three in a row in the top-flight since March 1980.
  • Man United are looking to avoid consecutive home defeats in the Premier League for the first time since March 2014, while manager Jose Mourinho has never suffered back-to-back home league defeats in his managerial career.

Facing one of the Premier League’s hottest clubs, Manchester United will look to avoid a second consecutive home defeat when it takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET live online at NBCSports.com/Gold. It’s a reunion of sorts, as Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho meets his countryman Nuno Espirito Santo, who formerly played at goalkeeper for Mourinho while at Porto.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Man United has looked solid in its last three matches, all away from home, but they’ll want to avoid the memories of the last time the Red Devils took the field at Old Trafford, a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham. On the other side, Wolves are unbeaten in four matches and face their biggest test since facing Manchester City earlier in the season. It’s been 38 years since Wolverhampton last won at Manchester United. Can they re-write history in the process?

What they’re saying

Man United manager Jose Mourinho on his team’s improving defense: “I think the team as a team is resolving the defensive problems better than before. I don’t want to say it was Bailly or Jones, and it’s now Smalling or Lindelof. I think the team is more compact, is more solid, the spirit, the co-operation, the empathy, the communication, all of that improved in the team and good results bring confidence. I think we are improving as a team. I don’t want to say that our improvement has the name of Chris or Victor. The team is playing better and of course they are part of the team that played well in these matches.”

Wolverhampton manager Nuno Espirito Santo on not changing his team’s playing style: “There is no game I recall that we changed. That tells a lot about what the players believe. If you change, it doesn’t make sense. You have to adapt, respect and be humble – know you are facing a strong team – but you cannot change and fear. None of those things are part of us. We go there to compete, believing in ourselves.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Even with a better defense, Manchester United will feel the absence of Nemanja Matic in midfield. Wolverhampton won’t back down and on the counter, Ruben Neves will make a late run and score from the top of the box to nullify a goal from Romelu Lukaku. Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton

 