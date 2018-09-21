More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

PL Preview: Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

By Daniel KarellSep 21, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
  • Manchester Uniited midfielder Nemanja Matic and striker Marcus Rashford are both suspended following red cards against Watford and Burnley respectively.
  • Manchester United have won their last six league matches against Wolves at Old Trafford, including all four in the Premier League, one of six sides they have played against on at least four occasions at home in the competition while retaining a 100 per cent record.
  • Wolves have won their last two Premier League matches, both by a 1-0 scoreline. They have not won three in a row in the top-flight since March 1980.
  • Man United are looking to avoid consecutive home defeats in the Premier League for the first time since March 2014, while manager Jose Mourinho has never suffered back-to-back home league defeats in his managerial career.

Facing one of the Premier League’s hottest clubs, Manchester United will look to avoid a second consecutive home defeat when it takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET live online at NBCSports.com/Gold. It’s a reunion of sorts, as Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho meets his countryman Nuno Espirito Santo, who formerly played at goalkeeper for Mourinho while at Porto.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Man United has looked solid in its last three matches, all away from home, but they’ll want to avoid the memories of the last time the Red Devils took the field at Old Trafford, a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham. On the other side, Wolves are unbeaten in four matches and face their biggest test since facing Manchester City earlier in the season. It’s been 38 years since Wolverhampton last won at Manchester United. Can they re-write history in the process?

What they’re saying

Man United manager Jose Mourinho on his team’s improving defense: “I think the team as a team is resolving the defensive problems better than before. I don’t want to say it was Bailly or Jones, and it’s now Smalling or Lindelof. I think the team is more compact, is more solid, the spirit, the co-operation, the empathy, the communication, all of that improved in the team and good results bring confidence. I think we are improving as a team. I don’t want to say that our improvement has the name of Chris or Victor. The team is playing better and of course they are part of the team that played well in these matches.”

Wolverhampton manager Nuno Espirito Santo on not changing his team’s playing style: “There is no game I recall that we changed. That tells a lot about what the players believe. If you change, it doesn’t make sense. You have to adapt, respect and be humble – know you are facing a strong team – but you cannot change and fear. None of those things are part of us. We go there to compete, believing in ourselves.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Even with a better defense, Manchester United will feel the absence of Nemanja Matic in midfield. Wolverhampton won’t back down and on the counter, Ruben Neves will make a late run and score from the top of the box to nullify a goal from Romelu Lukaku. Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton

 

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 21, 2018, 1:15 PM EDT
Matchweek 6 of the Premier League season here as the games keep coming thick and fast.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Manchester City – CNBC [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Bournemouth  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBC [STREAM

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM

Cahill could leave Chelsea in January

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 21, 2018, 1:10 PM EDT
On the outside looking in, Gary Cahill could be forced to leave Chelsea in January to find regular playing time.

The veteran England centerback has been a key member for the Blues since joining from Bolton midway through the 2011-2012 season. going on to make 189 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in the years since. This season, however, Cahill has yet to appear in a Premier League match, finding him outside of manager Maurizio Sarri‘s plans. In an interview with several English newspapers, Cahill admitted that he may have to leave Stamford Bridge this winter to get back on the field.

“I don’t want to jump the gun, but as things stand at this time, probably, yes,” Cahill said. “I’m not a guy who is willing to accept not playing. It’s all about playing. Your career’s short enough as it is. I’ve got maximum respect for everybody here at the football club, for the fans and all the players. But sometimes you have to make tough decisions to keep your career going forward.”

Cahill has been a bit of an enigma with Chelsea since he joined. He never truly lived up to the billing, being consistent enough to play at John Terry‘s level during their years together. While he did have some brilliant matches, he also had a few blunders over the years that cost Chelsea points.

That being said, in recent years, managers have looked towards other, younger defenders. Antonio Conte at times selected Antonio Rudiger over Cahill in his back three, and this season , Sarri has gone with David Luiz again in center defense. Ultimately, it leaves Cahill with very little chance of getting back on the field, unless there is a serious injury.

Having semi-retired from the England National Team, Cahill needs to find a club that is committed to him playing every week, knowing that he can focus entirely on the success of the team and not have thoughts in the back of his mind on his international chances.

Mendy could face another extended spell on sidelines

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 21, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
After missing nearly all of last season with a torn ACL, Benjamin Mendy could be facing another long spell on the sidelines.

The French international is suffering from an injury to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, the bone that connects to the little toe on your foot. Mendy has missed Man City’s previous two matches against Fulham in the Premier League and Lyon in the UEFA Champions League with reported bruising on that part of his foot.

“I don’t know it – he has a problem in his bone,” manager Pep Guardiola said during his pre-match press conference ahead of Man City’s match at Cardiff City. Guardiola added he didn’t know how long Mendy would be out.

When healthy, Mendy has been Man City’s first choice left back or left wing back, starting four games so far this season. But since his move from Monaco in July 2017, Mendy’s appeared in just 11 Premier League matches due to injury. It’s another blow to a Man City squad that’s already living with the long-term injury to Kevin De Bruyne in midfield.

Man City extends Aguero through 2021

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 21, 2018, 10:02 AM EDT
It appears Sergio Aguero still has a key role to play for Manchester City as it looks to the future.

The club announced that it had extended Sergio Aguero’s contract through 2021, a one-year extension over his old contract. If Aguero stays the length of his new contract, it will mark ten years with the club, a rare exception in today’s world of transfers and constant player movement.

“He has been so important to this Club since his arrival in 2011 and he remains at the forefront of what we are want to achieve in the coming years,” Man City director of football Txiki Begiristain said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have had one of the best strikers in the world at our Club for so many years and I’m sure our supporters will be thrilled with this news.”

Despite dealing with some fitness issues and at times playing second fiddle to Gabriel Jesus over the last two seasons, Aguero has started this season in fine form, with five goals in six matches in all competitions. Aguero bagged a hat-trick in Man City’s 6-1 home opener against Huddersfield Town in August.

 

This is a big move for Man City, which is still overall a young squad but is aging in certain positions across the field. However, there are still few strikers in the world as reliable as Aguero and it seems that even at age 30, Aguero still has plenty left in the tank for his club. Aguero can also play a mentor role to his fellow South American, Jesus, as well as any other strikers brought in over the next three seasons.