Pochettino reminds Spurs fans to “keep the balance”

Despite the team’s recent struggles, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is not going to get carried away. Not when they win, and not when they lose.

Spurs have dropped three straight matches – all by a single goal – since defeating Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on August 27. They coughed up a 1-0 lead at Watford, fell 1-0 at home against on-fire Liverpool, and gacked away a late 1-0 advantage over Inter in the Champions League in Italy.

Still, Pochettino is proceeding business as usual, not wanting to react too harshly.

“I am so relaxed, I am so calm, because I know football,” Pochettino said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Spurs’ visit to Brighton on Saturday. “I know in the same time when you win you get a lot of praise that sometimes you don’t deserve. When you lose you need to keep the balance and accept the criticism and accept that people are going to think differently and of course try to find the reason why we lose. That is how I understand football and how I accept the situation is going to happen. That is why the balance is the most important. When you win you need to keep the balance and when you lose you need to accept the criticism and, of course, keep the balance too.”

With the recent struggles, Tottenham has fallen to sixth in the Premier League table behind both Bournemouth and Watford.

Certainly not aiding the cause is the recent travel schedule, with Spurs in the middle of a stretch where they play five of seven matches away from home across all competitions. After traveling to Brighton, they host Watford in League Cup action before visiting Huddersfield Town in Premier League play.

