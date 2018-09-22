Burnley grab first win of season, hammer Bournemouth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley’s first win of the Premier League season

Bournemouth have kept just one clean sheet in their last 1 away PL games

Two goals for Ashley Barnes

Burnley recorded their first Premier League win of the season in style as they beat Bournemouth 4-0 to climb off the bottom of the table.

Sean Dyche‘s side were 2-0 up at half time as Matej Vydra and Aaron Lennon put them ahead, while Ashley Barnes scored twice in the second half to seal a huge victory against in-form Bournemouth.

With the win Burnley move on to four points for the season, while Bournemouth remain on 10.

Bournemouth started brightly and a corner caused chaos as Nathan Ake‘s shot deflected up into the air and hit the bar.

David Brooks then went close but Joe Hart smothered his effort at the near post as Bournemouth continued to pin Burnley back.

Steve Cook denied Sam Vokes as the home side started to fight back as half time approached and they took the lead. Vokes teed up Ashley Westwood and his initial shot was blocked, then his follow up fell to Vydra who scored his first Premier League goal for Burnley.

Moments later Lennon reacted first to a knockdown and finished superbly to double Burnley’s lead before the break.

After the break Jefferson Lerma smashed just over for Bournemouth as the away side struggled to get back into the game. Vokes then drilled a low shot just wide as the home side were buoyed by their double in the first half as Chris Wood also went close.

Brooks was then denied by Hart after breaking free as Bournemouth pushed hard to get back into the game.

Vokes and Wood almost tapped home for Burnley and at the other end Junior Stanislas almost got on the end of a cross.

But Barnes struck twice in the final seven minutes — Lennon was influential in both goals — to seal the win for Burnley as the home fans at Turf Moor saw a long awaited win and four goals.

