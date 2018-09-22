Leicester pile misery on winless Huddersfield

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester’s third win of the season

No win in 10 PL games for Huddersfield

Huddersfield haven’t scored more than once in a single game since February

Leicester City beat Huddersfield Town 3-1 on Saturday at the King Power Stadium with the Foxes fighting back from an early deficit.

Mathias Jorgensen had put Huddersfield ahead early but Leicester came flying back as Kelechi Iheanacho made it 1-1 in the first half, then James Maddison and Jamie Vardy scored one each in the second half.

Claude Puel‘s Leicester have now won three of their opening six games to start the season, while Huddersfield have yet to win this campaign and sit bottom of the Premier League table.

Huddersfield took the lead early on as Jorgensen tapped home after a long throw-in caused havoc in the Leicester box. The Danish defender pounced to score his first goal for the club.

Vardy almost scored a beauty to put Leicester ahead as a clever chipped free kick from James Maddison found him in the box but he dragged a shot just wide.

Leicester went close with another free kick from Maddison but Huddersfield continued to threaten on the counter in a tight, tense encounter.

The longer the game went on, Leicester pinned Huddersfield back and Vardy had an effort saved by Jonas Lossl at the near post.

Huddersfield’s Laurent Depoitre raced free in the second half but Maguire then appeared and prodded the ball away at the vital moment.

Leicester made Huddersfield pay for that missed chance.

Maddison curled a free kick up and over the wall and although Lossl got a hand to it, he couldn’t keep it out.

Vardy extended Leicester’s lead late on as he raced free from Iheanacho’s pass and dinked home to make it 3-1.

Game. Set. Match.

