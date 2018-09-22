Liverpool stay perfect, ease past Southampton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool win first 7 games of season for first time

Southampton are winless in 25 PL games vs. “top six”

Hoedt own goal, Matip header, Salah tap-in does damage

Liverpool eased by Southampton 3-0 at Anfield on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side top of the Premier League after six wins from six to open the new season.

Wesley Hoedt‘s early own goal set them on their way, then Joel Matip’s header and Mohamed Salah‘s tap-in extended their lead.

Liverpool have now won their opening seven games in all competitions and sit top of the Premier League on 18 points, while Saints have five points from their first six games.

Saints started brightly as a move down the left saw Matt Targett cross but Liverpool cleared just before Long could get on the end of it.

But Liverpool took the lead in comical circumstances. Xherdan Shaqiri‘s cross deflected off Shane Long and then Hoedt before it trickled over the line.

Cedric Soares then denied Salah with a wonderful last-ditch tackle but from the resulting corner Matip nodded home to put Liverpool 2-0 up.

At the other end Trent Alexander-Arnold cleared just when it looked like Matt Targett would tap home at the back post, then Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg mishit a volley after a fine break from Saints down the left.

Salah was then set free by Roberto Firmino on the break and his audacious back heel squirmed inches wide of the far post, but right on the break Salah did score. Shaqiri’s free kick smashed the crossbar and Salah was on hand to tap home and make it 3-0.

Shaqiri was replaced by James Milner at half time as Liverpool were content with their 3-0 lead. Occasionally the Reds looked dangerous on the break but Southampton had most of the ball.

That said, Mark Hughes‘ side didn’t do much with it.

Late on Sadio Mane raced in on goal but couldn’t get his touch right but the game was done and dusted after a clinical first half display.

