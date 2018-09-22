Man City buries Bluebirds in Wales

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aguero scores opener

Gundogan shines

Sub Mahrez scores two

Manchester City rebounded from midweek Champions League disappointment to clobber Cardiff City 5-0 in Wales on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan had a goal and an assist, and Riyad Mahrez scored two goals off the bench for the Premier League champions. Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva also scored.

Cardiff’s two points have them in the Bottom Three, while Man City moves two points behind leaders Liverpool.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Man City was almost ahead in the 12th minute when Sean Morrison blocked a cross that came close to own goal status.

Yet Cardiff might’ve come closest to scoring when Nicolas Otamendi’s desperation block just missed joining the own goal ranks in the 31st.

City went ahead within a minute, as Aguero raced in front of a pack of players to make it 1-0. That opened the proverbial floodgates, with Bernardo heading backwards into the far corner off a Leroy Sane cross and Gundogan potting from 18-plus yards.

Riyad Mahrez came on for Aguero, and quickly found the back of the net from Gundogan after some fine work from Raheem Sterling.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

15 – Sergio Aguero has scored 13 and assisted two more in his last 13 Premier League games against newly promoted sides. Ruthless. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 22, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola