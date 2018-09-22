Mourinho: Manchester United “deserves punishment” of draw

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho did not see a champion’s spirit from his men in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wolves at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese manager didn’t see enough magic from his attackers, who let Wolves off the hook for allowing myriad gilt-edged chances.

Mourinho said Wolves looked more motivated, and lamented, “We deserve the punishment of only getting one point.”

United was very good at midweek against Young Boys in the Champions League, but only captain Paul Pogba looked up to replicate that performance on Saturday. From the BBC:

“I was expecting more from my attacking players. There was not enough creativity, movement or dynamism. “We made it quite easy for them to cope with our supremacy in last 20 minutes. Overall we don’t deserve more than this. “Our performance was not consistent, not creative and not dynamic. The way we started we were lucky to be the first team to score. From a mental point of view their approach was more for a football match than ours.”

That is entirely fair of Mourinho, and he didn’t call anyone out by name or say anything that would be deemed unruly coming out of the mouth of any other manager.

Now will his players respond? Most will get a chance with two matches looming: At home to Frank Lampard and Derby County in the League Cup on Tuesday and away to West Ham United in league play on Sept. 29.

