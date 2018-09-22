Palace misses chances as Newcastle earns point

- Sakho misses sitter
- Zaha draws yellow after criticism
- Hosts with 62 percent possession, 16-6 shots edge
Crystal Palace couldn’t find a way past Martin Dubravka, and Newcastle United welcomed a fixture respite with a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.
The point boosts Palace 11th, with seven points, while Newcastle remains Bottom Three with a pair of points.
Andros Townsend‘s cross to James McArthur threatened to put Palace ahead inside of the first minute, but the Scottish midfielder headed over goal.
The other end saw Ayoze Perez get to within 22 yards of goal unimpeded, but his rushed lash was stopped by Wayne Hennessey.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka earned Palace a 14th minute corner kick, but Newcastle handled it well.
The teams traded chances near the half’s midpoint, with Jamaal Lascelles heading wide for Newcastle and Luka Milivojevic testing Magpies backstop Martin Dubravka.
Palace was all over Newcastle, and Mamadou Sakho missed an otherworldly chance when Townsend put a back post cross on a platter.
McArthur couldn’t react quick enough to tap Zaha’s 90th minute pass beyond Dubravka.
