PL AT HALF: Stars shining across six 10 a.m. ET kickoffs

We’ve seen goals, goals, goals across five of six Premier League matches which kicked off at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.
There’s a lone nil-nil in the bunch, and that one’s offered promise of finish as well.
Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
A sensational first touch pass from Paul Pogba (see above) and a low drive from Fred have the Red Devils leading at Old Trafford.
Leicester City 1-1 Huddersfield Town
The struggling Terriers took a surprising early lead, but Kelechi Iheanacho had the score line before the break.
Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
The Saints were unable to use Liverpool loanee Danny Ings, and the attack is struggling to do anything while the Reds have goals from a Xherdan Shaqiri-prodded own goal for Wesley Hoedt and a follow-up marker from center back Joel Matip.
Mohamed Salah scored in stoppage time after a Liverpool free kick rang off the cross bar and bounced on the goal line for the Egyptian to deposit in the goal.
Cardiff City 0-3 Manchester City
Moments after Cardiff nearly found a shocking way into the champions’ goal, it was Sergio Aguero who restored order for Manchester City. Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan added goals before halftime.
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle United
Chances for both sides at Selhurst Park, though the Eagles are holding control of it.
Burnley 2-0 Bournemouth
Matej Vydra and Aaron Lennon score two minutes apart to give Turf Moor a delightful halftime break.