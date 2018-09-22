USMNT, Schalke MF McKennie injures leg in loss to Bayern

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie was injured in the Bundesliga game against Bayern Munich and had to be helped leaving the pitch on Saturday.
The 20-year-old American received an unintentional kick in the leg from James Rodriguez as he won possession from the Colombian star. While the free kick was awarded, McKennie was unable to continue and he was replaced by Nabil Bentaleb in the 54th minute.
Bayern was leading 1-0 at the time.
McKennie, who has six appearances for the United States, missed Schalke’s defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach last weekend after returning from international duty with a bruised knee from the Americans’ 1-0 win over Mexico in a friendly.
McKennie has made 26 league appearances for Schalke.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Jess McDonald scored two goals and the North Carolina Courage won the National Women’s Soccer League championship with a 3-0 victory over the Portland Thorns on Saturday.
The victory was a bit of revenge for the Courage, who lost 1-0 to the Thorns in last year’s title match.
The Courage (17-1-6) won the league’s Supporters’ Shield for best record and never dropped a game on the road. The team also set NWSL records this season for the most wins, points and goals.
The match was played before a sellout crowd of 21,144 at Portland’s Providence Park. That was a record for the final of a women’s pro league championship in the United States.
Brazilian Debinha scored on a header in the 13th minute, and McDonald followed with her own in the 40th. Shortly thereafter, Portland goalkeeper Adrianna Franch appeared to teak her ankle, but she returned for the second half.
Portland came out energized in the second half, but Courage goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland denied a Tobin Heath blast in the 55th minute.
McDonald struck again with a header in the 64th minute that Franch got a hand on but couldn’t stop.
McDonald, a 30-year-old vet who has played for five teams in six years, led the league with eight assists in the regular season. She has three goals in the postseason.
“It feels absolutely amazing. This is what we worked so hard for,” McDonald said. “Every single minute, every single day that we put work into – it counted today,” McDonald said.
Atlanta United could take another massive step toward the 2018 Supporters’ Shield with a home win over Real Salt Lake on Saturday, despite New York Red Bulls’ victory over Toronto FC in the day’s earlier game.
[ FOLLOW LIVE: 6 games in MLS, beginning at 7 p.m. ET ]
The Five Stripes entered the day with a four-point lead on the Red Bulls (it has since been reduced to one) with five games left to play (four for RBNY). RSL, on the other hand, are riding a four-game unbeaten run and have lost just twice in the last 12 times out. That run has seen them rise from near the bottom of the Western Conference to fifth place, five points clear of the playoff cut line.
In the Eastern Conference, the story of the last month has been New York City FC’s slide: five games without a win, and just one win in their last eight games. Domenec Torrent enjoyed a strong start after taking over for Patrick Vieira, but everything has turned sour in the last six weeks. From Shield contenders, to just another member of the chasing pack. Their opponents, Montreal Impact, are currently clutching the East’s sixth and final playoff place, thought D.C. United have cut the gap to just four points with a game in hand.
Today’s MLS results
Los Angeles FC 2-0 San Jose Earthquakes
New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC — underway
Tonight’s full MLS schedule
Atlanta United vs. Real Salt Lake — 7 p.m. ET
Montreal Impact vs. New York City FC — 7:30 p.m. ET
Columbus Crew SC vs. Colorado Rapids — 7:30 p.m. ET
New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire — 7:30 p.m. ET
Orlando City SC vs. Houston Dynamo — 7:30 p.m. ET
Minnesota United vs. Portland Timbers — 8 p.m. ET
Sunday’s MLS schedule
Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting Kansas City — 1 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders — 7 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas — 7 p.m. ET
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…
[ PL PREVIEW: Chelsea look to extend perfect start; Arsenal vs. Everton ]
Real Madrid 1-0 Espanyol
Julen Lopetegui’s Real Madrid remained unbeaten with a narrow home victory over Espanyol, courtesy of Marco Asensio’s 41st-minute goal. Luka Modric had his shot blocked from outside the penalty area, but the ball trickled wide to Asensio in all kinds of space. Asensio needed just one touch to collect it and set up his left-footed strike from a tough angle.
He tucked it just inside the far post for the game’s opening — and only — goal. It was initially ruled out for offside, but video review reversed the call and the goal was awarded. That’s four victories in five games for Madrid, and an unbeaten start to the season. The problem, of course, is that Barcelona are yet to drop a single point, thus Los Blancos find themselves chasing the defending champions already.
Getafe 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Things have been far worse on the other side of the capital city, as Atletico Madrid entered Saturday’s clash away to Getafe with just five points from their first four games, and winless in their last two.
A 14th-minute own goal was just the remedy required, to go with Thomas Lemar’s 60th-minute goal — his first for the club — after rounding the goalkeeper and slotting the ball into an empty net, plus a 67th-minute red card to Getafe’s Iván Alejo four minutes after entering the game as a substitute. Somehow, despite the slow start, Los Rojiblancos sit fifth in the table and only trail fourth-place Celta Vigo on goal differential.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Celta Vigo 3-3 Real Valladolid
Rayo Vallecano 1-5 Alaves
Eibar 1-0 Leganes
Sunday’s La Liga schedule
Levante vs. Sevilla — 6 a.m. ET
Villarreal vs. Valencia — 10:15 a.m. ET
Real Betis vs. Athletic Bilbao — 2 p.m. ET
Barcelona vs. Girona — 2:45 p.m. ET