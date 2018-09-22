Watch Live: Brighton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Paulo Gazzaniga is between the sticks for Tottenham Hotspur as the North Londoners attempt to end a three-match losing skid on Saturday at Brighton and Hove Albion (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
It’s the 26-year-old’s first start for Spurs since blanking Crystal Palace on Nov. 5, 2017.
Dele Alli is on the bench for Spurs, as Heung-Min Son gets a start.
LINEUPS
Brighton and Hove Albion: Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Bong, Stephens, Propper, Bissouma, Knockaert, Murray, March. Subs: Button, Balogun, Kayal, Jahanbakhsh, Locadia, Andone.
Tottenham Hotspur: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Lucas, Son, Kane. Subs: Whiteman, Aurier, Sanchez, Wanyama, Winks, Lamela, Dele.