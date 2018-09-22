More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

What did we learn from the Premier League?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 22, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

What did we learn from the eight Premier League games on Saturday?

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Week 6 gave us plenty of gifts (noticeably lopsided wins) as three big boys eased to victory, while another stumbled.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Below is a look at the key takeaways.

Mohamed Salah shaking off some rust
He scored a tap-in against Southampton on Saturday and almost scored an audacious back heel, but there are signs that Mohamed Salah is still shaking off some rust after his shoulder injury at the end of last season. The Egyptian magician looked frustrated against Saints as he scored a goal when offside late on and seemed to rush a few chances where last season he was calmness personified. Salah has scored three goals in the current PL campaign but he hasn’t quite looked himself thus far with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino stepping up and delivering.

Jurgen Klopp won’t be too concerned about giving Salah a rest in the League Cup against Chelsea this week, especially with Xherdan Shaqiri impressing in a 45 minute cameo on Saturday too. Salah isn’t at his marauding best, as we pointed out following Liverpool’s win at Tottenham last week, but the fact that is the case and Liverpool have won their opening seven games of the season (in all competitions) is testament to how solid the rest of the team have been. At times last season you could accuse Liverpool of being a one man team. Not anymore. That’s a good thing, even if Salah isn’t firing on all cylinders. Liverpool changed up their system against Saints in the first half and Klopp wasn’t too happy with the way it was working so changed things back to a 4-3-3 in the second half.

Wolves the real deal
They’ve played Manchester City and Manchester United this season and drawn with both 1-1. And on both occasions after those draws with the Manchester giants Wolves have felt a little hard done by that they didn’t nab all three points with David De Gea forced to make several key saves to keep Wolves at bay. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have brought in plenty of top class players over the summer, including Raul Jimenez, Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho, and it was the latter who curled home a beauty after Jimenez’s layoff to grab Wolves a deserved point at United.

There is a serious debate to be had that the runaway winners of England’s second-tier last season could be one of the best newly-promoted teams in history. Of course, nothing will beat Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest who won the top-flight in 1978, the season after they were promoted. Wolves aren’t going to win the title this season but they have shown they can easily be the best of the rest in the PL and finish in the top seven. The depth in their squad is impressive and so too is the understanding of what Santo wants them to do each week. They have a settled squad littered with quality and a solid 3-4-3 system which suits them. Name a better newly-promoted team in the PL era. I’ll wait.

Tottenham ease the pressure. For now…
It has been a rough few months for Tottenham Hotspur. After three-straight defeats, they needed a response at Brighton & Hove Albion. They got it. Harry Kane‘s first half penalty kick and a second half strike from Erik Lamela got Mauricio Pochettino‘s men back to winning ways after plenty of critics suddenly poked their heads over the fence to tell them what has been going wrong. Of course, a lot of the issues at Spurs are nothing to do with Pochettino and his players. With no money spent on new signings this summer and a long delay to their new stadium at White Hart Lane, chairman Daniel Levy has a lot to answer for.

On the pitch, Spurs showed plenty of grit to get by Brighton in the pouring rain on the South Coast with the bright lights and the TV cameras fixated on their every move and waiting for them to slip up and lose a fourth-straight game. They were in control throughout, with the only moment of worry when Anthony Knockaert didn’t make the most of a glorious opportunity in the second half. After a narrow defeat at Watford, a loss to red-hot Liverpool by one goal and a late collapse against Inter Milan at the San Siro, the narrative around Spurs seemed to shift from ‘they’ll get it right and prove their doubters wrong’ to ‘well, that is it they’re finished’ in a matter of days. Pochettino’s side reminded everyone not to write them off and even though Kane and Co. don’t seem anywhere near their best (we can save the tiredness debate for another week), they did what they had to do to silence their doubters. At least for another few days.

Legends return: Sir Alex Ferguson and Clint Dempsey
It was wonderful to see returns for two legendary figures on Saturday who have both been struggling with health issues over the past few years. Firstly, Sir Alex Ferguson seems to have made a superb recovery from a brain hemorrhage in May which required surgery and time in intensive care. The most successful manager in British history returned to Old Trafford on Saturday for the first time since April and Fergie received a warm welcome back and looked emotional to return to Theatre of Dreams.

And another legendary figure (okay, not quite on Fergie’s level, but still a hero) returned to the Premier League with Clint Dempsey heading back to Fulham for their draw against Watford. Dempsey, 35, retired late last month and Fulham’s all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League was on hand to head back to Craven Cottage to see his former team.

Deuce looked as chilled as ever and Fulhamerica is still going strong.

Kane, Rose: Stopping slump all about Spurs’ mentality

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 22, 2018, 3:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur had to look — and dig — deep within themselves in order to snap their three-game losing skid (losses to Watford, Liverpool and Inter Milan) with a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, according to Harry Kane and Danny Rose.

[ MORE: Kane, Lamela propel Spurs to skid-snapping victory over Brighton ]

It wasn’t about tactics, it wasn’t about quality or transfers made (or not made); it was all about getting back to the right mentality — the one instilled by Mauricio Pochettino in guding the club to three straight top-four finishes. The level of commitment and application had dropped in recent weeks, Kane said after the game, which meant they had to get back to being themselves once again — quotes from the BBC:

“Today was about mentality, getting around the pitch, pressing high and harder and I think we did that.

“We could have put it to bed and won 3-0 or 4-0 but it’s good to get back to winning ways. The gaffer will be pleased and we can build on this.

“I didn’t see the penalty in real time, but I spoke to one of their players and they said it was handball. Sometimes you get it and sometimes you don’t, but it was given and it worked well for us.”

Pochettino was delighted to get the three points, but to concede such an avoidable goal during stoppage time is clearly the part of the game which sticks out most in his mind — quotes also from the BBC:

“For everyone who watched the game, they were wondering what we were doing. The way we conceded was crazy. One minute from the end, we should be more vigilant and focused.

“To allow them in that position, it is painful to concede. We won but need to work and realize we can not concede this type of goal.”

As for the much-discussed fatigue which Spurs are said to be battling due to a summer of World Cup action, and a shallow squad combined with early-season injuries, Rose says no one at the club is buying it. Spurs’ left back even went so far as to say, “Fatigue is a bit of a myth” — quotes also from the BBC:

“We’re over the moon with the win. It was a sloppy goal at the end, and I’ll have to look at myself and my positioning.

“[On fatigue] The manager is a big believer that it’s all in your mind and he prepares us in the right way every week.

“He looks at how much we’ve done and how far we’ve run and he prepares us right for each game. Fatigue is a bit of a myth and we don’t pay a lot of attention to that.”

Well, that’s certainly one way to look at fatigue, even if it flies in the face of everything every scientist and medical professional has ever observed. That should work out perfectly for Spurs in the long run.

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern keeps Schalke reeling; Hertha wins

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaSep 22, 2018, 3:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin both stayed unbeaten ahead of Friday’s match-up in Berlin, with the former adding to Schalke’s league woes with an away win.

[ RECAP: Spurs snap skid ]

Also some American kid scored again for Borussia Dortmund.

Schalke 0-2 Bayern Munich

Schalke had a chance to turn around its season following an 0-2 with a visit from the presumptive champions.

Didn’t happen.

Bayern outshot Schalke 14-10 at Veltins-Arena, getting an early goal from James Rodriguez and a Robert Lewandowski penalty to keep Schalke winless.

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie was pulled off after 54 minutes, completing just four of his nine attempted passes.

Hertha Berlin 4-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

The big man was at it again. Vedad Ibisevic canceled out the visitors’ early lead with a 31st minute marker and then scored again in the 63rd minute as the second place side doubled up Gladbach at the Olympiastadion.

Hertha is one of five teams with a zero in the loss column, and sits two points back of Bayern.

Hoffenheim 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Meanwhile, McKennie’s USMNT teammate saved a point for Schalke’s rivals. Down a man and a goal, BVB got this equalizer from Christian Pulisic late on to get a point.

Elsewhere
Stuttgart 0-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf — Friday
Wolfsburg 1-3 Freiburg
Nurnberg 2-0 Hannover 96
Augsburg 2-3 Werder Bremen
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Mainz — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. RB Leipzig — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 11 2 9 2-0-0 2-0-0 12
 Hertha BSC Berlin 4 3 1 0 9 4 5 2-0-0 1-1-0 10
 Borussia Dortmund 4 2 2 0 8 3 5 2-0-0 0-2-0 8
 Werder Bremen 4 2 2 0 7 5 2 0-2-0 2-0-0 8
 FSV Mainz 05 3 2 1 0 4 2 2 2-0-0 0-1-0 7
 VfL Wolfsburg 4 2 1 1 8 7 1 1-1-1 1-0-0 7
 Mönchengladbach 4 2 1 1 7 6 1 2-0-0 0-1-1 7
 1. FC Nürnberg 4 1 2 1 4 3 1 1-1-0 0-1-1 5
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 4 1 2 1 4 4 0 1-0-1 0-2-0 5
 1899 Hoffenheim 4 1 1 2 6 7 -1 1-1-0 0-0-2 4
 FC Augsburg 4 1 1 2 6 7 -1 0-1-1 1-0-1 4
 SC Freiburg 4 1 1 2 7 9 -2 0-1-1 1-0-1 4
 RB Leipzig 3 1 1 1 5 7 -2 1-1-0 0-0-1 4
 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 0-0-1 1-0-1 3
 Hannover 96 4 0 2 2 3 6 -3 0-1-0 0-1-2 2
 VfB Stuttgart 4 0 2 2 3 7 -4 0-1-1 0-1-1 2
 Bayer Leverkusen 3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 0-0-1 0-0-2 0
 FC Schalke 04 4 0 0 4 2 8 -6 0-0-2 0-0-2 0

Spurs snap skid at rain-soaked Brighton

By Nicholas MendolaSep 22, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Murray concedes PK
  • Kane converts it
  • Lamela put it away
  • Spurs skid ends

Harry Kane and Erik Lamela score on a rain-soaked Amex Stadium pitch as Tottenham Hotspur put an end to its losing ways with a 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzinaga made his first start since last season’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, and came within a Anthony Knockaert stoppage time goal of another clean sheet.

Spurs move fifth with 10 points, ending their three-match losing streak in all competitions. Brighton is 13th with six points.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Clad in their green kits, Spurs nearly went ahead in the first few moments but Toby Alderweireld‘s inspired ball bounded through the box.

Spurs had most of the ball but little danger when Kieran Trippier‘s free kick was blocked by the raised arm of Glenn Murray inside the box.

That sent Kane to the spot, and the big Englishman did not miss his chance.

A sleepy, sloppy match opened up a bit with Christian Eriksen‘s promising curler that missed far post in the 54th minute.

Lamela made it 2-0 with a pinpoint low shot in the final 15 minutes, and Brighton’s hopes for a draw were dashed on a rainy day at the Amex.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Knockaert made it 2-1 in the third minute of stoppage, and then was saved by Gazzaniga a minute later.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

WATCH: Aston Villa’s McGinn hits the volley of his dreams

Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 22, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Witness one of the best reactions in all of sports: The “I’m not sure how I did that and I don’t have the ego to pretend I do” face.

Aston Villa’s Scottish midfielder lashed an absolutely splendid side volley home with his left foot on Saturday, giving the Midlands side an equalizer with a shot that spun like a Roberto Carlos throwback.

[ MORE: Wolves draw at Man United ]

The nine-times capped Scotland man, 23, arrived from Hibs this summer and this was quite a hello to the Championship’s score sheet (He does have a pair of assists).

As JPW points out below, the technique and patience used in waiting for the headed clearance to fall to him so far out from goal is wonderful stuff. Goal of the season stuff, though there’s still plenty of season to come.

In “Gangs of New York,” Walter McGinn had 40-some notches on his stick. Make it one for John McGinn at Villa.