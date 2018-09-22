Wolves, Manchester United equal at Old Trafford

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pogba makes star pass to Fred (video)

Moutinho with equally clever goal

United sits sixth

Joao Moutinho‘s terrific second half goal helped Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Fred scored United’s goal off a clever Paul Pogba feed, with the Frenchman having a decent day in the stalemate. United had the better of the chances, but could not find a second goal.

United is sixth with 10 points, behind Bournemouth on goal differential, while Wolves are 10th with one less point.

David De Gea was called upon for a prime 7th minute save when Wolves unlocked the United defense to afford Raul Jimenez a point blank turn-and-fire.

Fred but United ahead in the 18th minute, the Red Devils’ Brazilian addition hitting a low ball past Rui Patricio after a breathtaking touch bass from Paul Pogba.

28 – João Moutinho has scored his first goal in 28 league games since netting against PSG in November 2017.

Hold on just one minute, though, as Wolves leveled the score with a scintillating strike from Moutinho, who curled a pass from Raul behind a helpless De Gea.

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard posted dangerous chances for United, and an offside Romelu Lukaku missed with a header from a Pogba cross.

De Gea and Patricio traded saves as the final 20 minutes began at Old Trafford, with Marouane Fellaini threatening the latter with a 72nd minute header.

