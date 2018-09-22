More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Wolves, Manchester United equal at Old Trafford

By Nicholas MendolaSep 22, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
  • Pogba makes star pass to Fred (video)
  • Moutinho with equally clever goal
  • United sits sixth

Joao Moutinho‘s terrific second half goal helped Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Fred scored United’s goal off a clever Paul Pogba feed, with the Frenchman having a decent day in the stalemate. United had the better of the chances, but could not find a second goal.

United is sixth with 10 points, behind Bournemouth on goal differential, while Wolves are 10th with one less point.

David De Gea was called upon for a prime 7th minute save when Wolves unlocked the United defense to afford Raul Jimenez a point blank turn-and-fire.

Fred but United ahead in the 18th minute, the Red Devils’ Brazilian addition hitting a low ball past Rui Patricio after a breathtaking touch bass from Paul Pogba.

Hold on just one minute, though, as Wolves leveled the score with a scintillating strike from Moutinho, who curled a pass from Raul behind a helpless De Gea.

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard posted dangerous chances for United, and an offside Romelu Lukaku missed with a header from a Pogba cross.

De Gea and Patricio traded saves as the final 20 minutes began at Old Trafford, with Marouane Fellaini threatening the latter with a 72nd minute header.

Liverpool issue injury update on Virgil van Dijk

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 22, 2018, 12:37 PM EDT
Life is pretty good at Anfield right now.

Liverpool made it six wins from six to open up the Premier League campaign — they have seven wins on the spin in all competitions to set a new club record for wins at the start of a season — as Jurgen Klopp‘s side eased past Southampton thanks to three first half goals.

Yet the one negative was the fact that former Saints star Virgil Van Dijk came off in the second half with a rib injury.

With a pivotal stretch of games coming up in the League Cup, PL and UEFA Champions League, it seemed like Liverpool didn’t want to risk any further damage to their star center back.

Speaking about VVD’s injury after the game, Klopp told BBC 5 Live that Van Dijk “has a bruise on his rib, he’s uncomfortable but I don’t think it’s much more.” And Klopp also told Sky Sports that the center back had an injury in the same spot last week and that it isn’t anything too serious.

It will be intriguing to see if Virgil van Dijk is risked for the League Cup third round game against Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday, especially with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip around and Dejan Lovren recently returning to training.

VVD has been influential in turning Liverpool’s defense into a stingy unit in recent months, with the Reds keeping eight-straight clean sheets at home in the Premier League. They last conceded at home in the PL to West Ham in February. Van Dijk arrived in January for $100 million, a world-record fee for a defender.

That is exactly why Liverpool won’t risk his fitness.

Smart move from Klopp to whip him off on Saturday as Liverpool have bigger fish to fry this season in all four competitions as their perfect start continues.

Mourinho: Manchester United “deserves punishment” of draw

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaSep 22, 2018, 12:35 PM EDT
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho did not see a champion’s spirit from his men in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wolves at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese manager didn’t see enough magic from his attackers, who let Wolves off the hook for allowing myriad gilt-edged chances.

Mourinho said Wolves looked more motivated, and lamented, “We deserve the punishment of only getting one point.”

United was very good at midweek against Young Boys in the Champions League, but only captain Paul Pogba looked up to replicate that performance on Saturday. From the BBC:

“I was expecting more from my attacking players. There was not enough creativity, movement or dynamism.

“We made it quite easy for them to cope with our supremacy in last 20 minutes. Overall we don’t deserve more than this.

“Our performance was not consistent, not creative and not dynamic. The way we started we were lucky to be the first team to score. From a mental point of view their approach was more for a football match than ours.”

That is entirely fair of Mourinho, and he didn’t call anyone out by name or say anything that would be deemed unruly coming out of the mouth of any other manager.

Now will his players respond?  Most will get a chance with two matches looming: At home to Frank Lampard and Derby County in the League Cup on Tuesday and away to West Ham United in league play on Sept. 29.

Burnley grab first win of season, hammer Bournemouth

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 22, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
  • Burnley’s first win of the Premier League season
  • Bournemouth have kept just one clean sheet in their last 1 away PL games
  • Two goals for Ashley Barnes

Burnley recorded their first Premier League win of the season in style as they beat Bournemouth 4-0 to climb off the bottom of the table.

Sean Dyche‘s side were 2-0 up at half time as Matej Vydra and Aaron Lennon put them ahead, while Ashley Barnes scored twice in the second half to seal a huge victory against in-form Bournemouth.

With the win Burnley move on to four points for the season, while Bournemouth remain on 10.

Bournemouth started brightly and a corner caused chaos as Nathan Ake‘s shot deflected up into the air and hit the bar.

David Brooks then went close but Joe Hart smothered his effort at the near post as Bournemouth continued to pin Burnley back.

Steve Cook denied Sam Vokes as the home side started to fight back as half time approached and they took the lead. Vokes teed up Ashley Westwood and his initial shot was blocked, then his follow up fell to Vydra who scored his first Premier League goal for Burnley.

Moments later Lennon reacted first to a knockdown and finished superbly to double Burnley’s lead before the break.

After the break Jefferson Lerma smashed just over for Bournemouth as the away side struggled to get back into the game. Vokes then drilled a low shot just wide as the home side were buoyed by their double in the first half as Chris Wood also went close.

Brooks was then denied by Hart after breaking free as Bournemouth pushed hard to get back into the game.

Vokes and Wood almost tapped home for Burnley and at the other end Junior Stanislas almost got on the end of a cross.

But Barnes struck twice in the final seven minutes — Lennon was influential in both goals — to seal the win for Burnley as the home fans at Turf Moor saw a long awaited win and four goals.

Palace misses chances as Newcastle earns point

Jonathan Brady/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 22, 2018, 11:57 AM EDT
  • Sakho misses sitter
  • Zaha draws yellow after criticism
  • Hosts with 62 percent possession, 16-6 shots edge

Crystal Palace couldn’t find a way past Martin Dubravka, and Newcastle United welcomed a fixture respite with a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

The point boosts Palace 11th, with seven points, while Newcastle remains Bottom Three with a pair of points.

Andros Townsend‘s cross to James McArthur threatened to put Palace ahead inside of the first minute, but the Scottish midfielder headed over goal.

The other end saw Ayoze Perez get to within 22 yards of goal unimpeded, but his rushed lash was stopped by Wayne Hennessey.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka earned Palace a 14th minute corner kick, but Newcastle handled it well.

The teams traded chances near the half’s midpoint, with Jamaal Lascelles heading wide for Newcastle and Luka Milivojevic testing Magpies backstop Martin Dubravka.

Palace was all over Newcastle, and Mamadou Sakho missed an otherworldly chance when Townsend put a back post cross on a platter.

McArthur couldn’t react quick enough to tap Zaha’s 90th minute pass beyond Dubravka.

