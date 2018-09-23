Cech: ‘I had a lot to do’ as Arsenal praises its keeper

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are going to get a lot of love for their quickfire goals in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Everton, but they know where the Gunners’ bread was buttered on Sunday.

And that butter comes with a helmet.

[ RECAP: Arsenal 2-0 Everton ]

“I think 20 times maybe, Cech kept us in the game,” Aubameyang said after the game. “I think we are improving every day and feeling good and better, so when we win it is better for the team. It is going well and we are enjoying training at the training ground.”

And here’s this fine double entendre from Lacazette.

“A big thanks to Petr Cech because he took a lot of balls today and we won our first clean sheet.”

Cech made a save within the match’s first throes as Dominic Calvert-Lewin challenged his 18, and then denied Theo Walcott with an outstanding dart to close down his former teammate.

As for the man himself, Cech’s a drummer and knows he just had to keep the beat despite early concerns about his role as a ball handler in Unai Emery‘s system.

Also, he very subtly humble-bragged about how well he played. From the BBC:

“Everton created a lot of chances in the first half and we had to stick together and wait for our opportunity to score which made the difference. I’m delighted with the performance and the clean sheet. I had a lot to do today and I had to help the team stay in the game, and as an experienced player, you have to do your part.”

Cech is one of the best goalkeepers of his generation, but his reputation has taken a hit over the past couple seasons. He was very, very good on Sunday, and will keep antsy Bernd Leno at bay for a few more weeks.

Follow @NicholasMendola