Chelsea’s Sarri “not happy” after scoreless draw at West Ham

Maurizio Sarri is frustrated after his Chelsea side couldn’t find a way past West Ham United on Sunday.
[ RECAP: West Ham 0-0 Chelsea ]
It was the Blues first setback of the season, Sarri’s men failing to meet Liverpool’s 6-0 start to the season.
The scoreless draw saw Sarri try a few things, including the second half introduction of Alvaro Morata for Olivier Giroud. Morata proved more of a threat but his luckless run continued in London.
“Giroud is very important to be a point of reference for mates, but in that moment they were handling this kind of pass. So I preferred Morata, a player with movement off the ball.
“Save maybe the last 20-25 minutes of the first half, (West Ham) are really a very good team. Now that they have won away at Everton, there’s confidence.”
Sarri said he was “not happy” with the result, which came after Chelsea had a similar performance but managed a 1-0 win at PAOK in the Europa League.