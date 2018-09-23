Everton boss Silva calls for VAR after loss to Arsenal

It’s never a priority until it happens to you.

Everton boss Marco Silva has called for VAR to be introduced in the Premier League after Everton fell 2-0 to Arsenal on Sunday. Alexandre Lacazette scored the opener in the 56th minute, but Everton’s comeback was made far more difficult three minutes later when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the Gunners’ lead.

Silva was frustrated that replay showed Aubameyang was clearly offside when he received an off-balance flick from Aaron Ramsey before burying the chance. He declared VAR should be utilized in the Premier League, although he understood the process.

“It will help for sure,” Silva said in the post-match press conference. “I think it’s important. I ­understand what they’re thinking not stopping the game every time [VAR is used]. They’re trying to find the best way to do that as soon as possible. Maybe next season we’ll have VAR.”

The Premier League voted this summer not to implement VAR this season, deciding instead to continue testing before making the technology available to aid refereeing decisions and cut down on mistakes. VAR was used this summer at the World Cup and received positive reviews. The replay system was most used to help referees determine if fouls occurred during the build-up to goals, whether offside decisions were correct, and whether penalties should be given.

“We had just one player in our box. It’s clear where he is in that moment and it’s clear on the second touch [by Ramsey] where the player who finishes it is, as well. He’s clearly offside. For me, it’s a little bit strange but it’s OK. I make mistakes, my players, as well. Assistant referees can make them.”

Everton’s loss leaves them without a Premier League win since August 18 when they defeated Southampton at home, a run of four games with just two points.

