Philadelphia 2-0 Sporting KC: Simpson double gives hosts playoff boost

Jay Simpson was a monster from start to finish as the Philadelphia Union took a huge step towards securing a playoff spot by beating Sporting KC 2-0 at home.
Simpson was active early and often, forcing Tim Melia into a point-blank save right on the doorstep one-on-one in just the 10th minute. He took a curling David Maccam ball over the defense but Melia came out of net to smother the attempt.
In the 36th minute, Melia was put to test again as Borek Dockal smashed a howitzer off a KC defender and against the crossbar, which came back into play and Melia kicked away from net. The rebound came to Simpson, but his effort was weak enough for Seth Sinovic to clear off the line with Melia outstretched on the turf.
As halftime passed without an opener, Simpson was there to provide the eventual breakthrough. A long ball pumped into the box found the head of substitute Alejandro Bedoya under pressure, and the USMNT veteran found Simpson alone near the top of the penalty area. The 29-year-old London product volleyed it into the bottom-left corner for the lead.
Philadelphia held just 38% possession throughout the match, but they matched KC in shots 14-13, 5-6 on target. Simpson would grab a second as the Sporting KC defense again botched the offside trap. Substitute Fabrice Picault floated in a cross, and it fell to Bedoya who beat the back line as the flag stayed down. Bedoya headed it to Simpson also through on net, and he finished off the fingertips of Melia.
The win puts Philadelphia six points clear of the cutoff line,