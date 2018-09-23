More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Report: Beckham holds preliminary talks with Zidane for Miami job

By Kyle BonnSep 23, 2018, 8:17 PM EDT
Plenty of big names have been linked with a spot on the inaugural 2020 Inter Miami CF team, but few have actually gained significant traction. Until now.

According to The Mirror in England, David Beckham has already held “preliminary talks” with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, who resigned from the Spanish giants after winning three consecutive Champions League titles.

The report states that Zidane still prefers a job in Europe, with Manchester United mentioned as a job he covets, but says the longer Zidane remains on the market without a job, the better a odds Beckham has of convincing the Frenchman to make the switch to the United States.

Capturing Zidane would be a historic signing, but there is precedent for a manager of his caliber to come to Major League Soccer. Atlanta United snagged Tata Martino as manager for the club’s inaugural season, and under his guidance the club immediately became a force to be reckoned with. Before coming to MLS, Martino managed both Barcelona and the Argentinian national team, finishing second in his one La Liga season in charge of Barcelona and reaching (and losing) the finals of both the 2015 and 2016 Copa America tournaments with Argentina.

Zidane, however, not only comes with pedigree both as a former player and a manager, but has the star power Beckham is clearly hoping to bring to Miami. Other names linked with Miami are both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who would be 32 and 35 by the start of the 2020 season.

Beckham and Zidane were once teammates with Real Madrid, playing together for three seasons between 2003 and 2006.

Pogba criticizes Manchester United tactics at home

By Kyle BonnSep 23, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
No matter what Jose Mourinho says about his relationship with Paul Pogba, perception is reality for many Premier League fans, and Pogba fractured that perception even further after Manchester United drew 1-1 at Old Trafford.

Mourinho’s tactics – and in particular, his deployment of Pogba – has been criticized since he began at Manchester United for being too defensive and too static. That same criticism eventually led to a split between the club and Mourinho’s predecessor Louis Van Gaal, and it threatens to turn the club against Mourinho as well.

Following the match on Saturday, Pogba came after the way Manchester United plays at home, which has led to the draw with Wolves plus a loss to Tottenham earlier this season.

“When we are at home we should attack, attack, attack. That’s Old Trafford,” said Pogba on Saturday after the Wolves match. “We are at home and we should play much better against Wolves. We are here to attack. I think teams are scared when they see Manchester United attacking and attacking. That was our mistake.”

The Frenchman did take responsibility, saying the team needs to execute better on the field, but then turned it back on the predetermined style of play. “Maybe the attitude should be better and we should play better because, again, we are at Old Trafford and we should just attack and press like we did against Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal last season. When we play like this it’s easier for us.”

Pogba would not say much more, but made it known why he wouldn’t elaborate, and it only served to douse the flames with gas. “Obviously we should show more options of playing but I cannot say that because I’m a player,” Pogba said. “That’s my way of thinking: we should move better, we should move more.”

Everton boss Silva calls for VAR after loss to Arsenal

By Kyle BonnSep 23, 2018, 5:51 PM EDT
It’s never a priority until it happens to you.

Everton boss Marco Silva has called for VAR to be introduced in the Premier League after Everton fell 2-0 to Arsenal on Sunday. Alexandre Lacazette scored the opener in the 56th minute, but Everton’s comeback was made far more difficult three minutes later when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the Gunners’ lead.

Silva was frustrated that replay showed Aubameyang was clearly offside when he received an off-balance flick from Aaron Ramsey before burying the chance. He declared VAR should be utilized in the Premier League, although he understood the process.

“It will help for sure,” Silva said in the post-match press conference. “I think it’s important. I ­understand what they’re thinking not stopping the game every time [VAR is used]. They’re trying to find the best way to do that as soon as possible. Maybe next season we’ll have VAR.”

The Premier League voted this summer not to implement VAR this season, deciding instead to continue testing before making the technology available to aid refereeing decisions and cut down on mistakes. VAR was used this summer at the World Cup and received positive reviews. The replay system was most used to help referees determine if fouls occurred during the build-up to goals, whether offside decisions were correct, and whether penalties should be given.

“We had just one player in our box. It’s clear where he is in that moment and it’s clear on the second touch [by Ramsey] where the player who finishes it is, as well. He’s clearly offside. For me, it’s a little bit strange but it’s OK. I make mistakes, my players, as well. Assistant referees can make them.”

Everton’s loss leaves them without a Premier League win since August 18 when they defeated Southampton at home, a run of four games with just two points.

Serie A: Lazio, Napoli roll while Roma falls again

By Kyle BonnSep 23, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
AS Roma’s early-season struggles continue as they fell to Bologna on the road 2-0, their second loss of the year through five matches. Bologna had not yet scored through four matches, blanked by Inter, SPAL, Genoa, and Frosinone coming in. Federico Mattiello somehow broke the duck in the 36th minute as his left-footed curler somehow got through traffic into the bottom-left corner. Federico Santander added another on the hour mark, and Roma lost for the second time in the last three, without a win since the opening week of the season.

Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco was furious after the game, lighting his players up for lacking passion. “You all seem to think you know the answers, so maybe I should ask you questions? We always end up talking about numbers, statistics, but not the determination and fire in the belly,” the 49-year-old Italian said to Sky Sport Italia after the match. “If you have 74 percent possession and lose 2-0, it means something is missing in your attitude. If you lose every duel with Bologna, then you weren’t determined enough.”

Juventus grabbed a late victory as new star Cristiano Ronaldo bagged an 81st minute winner in a 1-0 victory over Frosinone. The former Real Madrid forward latched onto a flubbed shot by Miralem Pjanic and buried the chance. Ronaldo had been denied earlier in the match, with the shot first slowed by a diving Marco Sportiello before the ball was eventually cleared off the line by Marco Capuano. It’s a solid comeback moment in Ronaldo’s return to the field after his controversial sending-off in Champions League play during the week.

Elsewhere, Napoli visited Torino and won 3-1 in Turin behind a double from Lorenzo Insigne, giving the 27-year-old four goals on the young season. The first came just four minutes into the game on a terrible mistake by the hosts, with an attempted clear Emiliano Moretti clattering off his central defensive partner Nicolas N’Koulou and falling right into Insigne’s lap for him to smash into the top-left corner. Simone Verdi bagged his first Napoli goal in the 20th minute, and Insigne killed off the game past the hour mark with his second, putting Napoli up by a pair. The result leveled Napoli on points with leaders Juventus, with the defending champions yet to kick off ahead of their eventual win.

Lazio also won big, putting four past Genoa for a 4-1 victory. Felipe Caciedo struck just seven minutes in, and Ciro Immobile did the rest with a brace. Rising star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic added Lazio’s fourth with a long-range header, pulling Lazio into fifth place with nine points through five matches.

AC Milan was pegged back by a very late strike, forced to accept a 2-2 home draw with Atalanta. Milan held a 55% possessional advantage and an eventual 17-15 shot advantage, but Atalanta halftime substitute Emiliano Rigoni scored in the 91st minute to even the score. A ball whipped into the box pinged its way to Duvan Zapata, who slashed a powerful volley on net that was acrobatically saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the rebound fell right to Rigoni on the doorstep who couldn’t miss.

Philadelphia 2-0 Sporting KC: Simpson double gives hosts playoff boost

By Kyle BonnSep 23, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
Jay Simpson was a monster from start to finish as the Philadelphia Union took a huge step towards securing a playoff spot by beating Sporting KC 2-0 at home.

Simpson was active early and often, forcing Tim Melia into a point-blank save right on the doorstep one-on-one in just the 10th minute. He took a curling David Maccam ball over the defense but Melia came out of net to smother the attempt.

In the 36th minute, Melia was put to test again as Borek Dockal smashed a howitzer off a KC defender and against the crossbar, which came back into play and Melia kicked away from net. The rebound came to Simpson, but his effort was weak enough for Seth Sinovic to clear off the line with Melia outstretched on the turf.

As halftime passed without an opener, Simpson was there to provide the eventual breakthrough. A long ball pumped into the box found the head of substitute Alejandro Bedoya under pressure, and the USMNT veteran found Simpson alone near the top of the penalty area. The 29-year-old London product volleyed it into the bottom-left corner for the lead.

Philadelphia held just 38% possession throughout the match, but they matched KC in shots 14-13, 5-6 on target. Simpson would grab a second as the Sporting KC defense again botched the offside trap. Substitute Fabrice Picault floated in a cross, and it fell to Bedoya who beat the back line as the flag stayed down. Bedoya headed it to Simpson also through on net, and he finished off the fingertips of Melia.

