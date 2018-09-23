Report: Beckham holds preliminary talks with Zidane for Miami job

Plenty of big names have been linked with a spot on the inaugural 2020 Inter Miami CF team, but few have actually gained significant traction. Until now.

According to The Mirror in England, David Beckham has already held “preliminary talks” with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, who resigned from the Spanish giants after winning three consecutive Champions League titles.

The report states that Zidane still prefers a job in Europe, with Manchester United mentioned as a job he covets, but says the longer Zidane remains on the market without a job, the better a odds Beckham has of convincing the Frenchman to make the switch to the United States.

Capturing Zidane would be a historic signing, but there is precedent for a manager of his caliber to come to Major League Soccer. Atlanta United snagged Tata Martino as manager for the club’s inaugural season, and under his guidance the club immediately became a force to be reckoned with. Before coming to MLS, Martino managed both Barcelona and the Argentinian national team, finishing second in his one La Liga season in charge of Barcelona and reaching (and losing) the finals of both the 2015 and 2016 Copa America tournaments with Argentina.

Zidane, however, not only comes with pedigree both as a former player and a manager, but has the star power Beckham is clearly hoping to bring to Miami. Other names linked with Miami are both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who would be 32 and 35 by the start of the 2020 season.

Beckham and Zidane were once teammates with Real Madrid, playing together for three seasons between 2003 and 2006.

