Watch Live: Arsenal vs. Everton

Manuel Pellegrini has a knack for motto-worthy quotes every now and again, though we’re not sure that’s what he intended with his comments after West Ham held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at the London Stadium on Sunday.

“If you can’t win, then draw,” finished the West Ham boss following the result.

Well, yeah!

The Irons had plenty of chances to score on the counter, as Pellegrini showed a willingness to mix up his tactics.

The visitors had their chances as well, but it was another improved performance after West Ham opened the season 0-4 before beating Everton last week.

Pellegrini still wanted more of the ball, but acknowledged that it’s a different challenge to do that against Chelsea than West Ham’s previous opponents. From the BBC:

“It was a good point against the leaders and a team that scored 14 goals in the first five games. It was a close game, and we had two clear chances and they had one. I think we played well tactically because we allowed them to have the ball where we wanted but we defended well “We would prefer to have some more possession but it was a good tactical game and at least we did not lose it.”

Not sure, but “at least we did not lose it” may be just as good as the draw quip.

West Ham is going to be fine, and always was given the level of talent on the squad. The Irons were an Andriy Yarmolenko header away from seizing all the honors in this London Derby, and Pellegrini will certainly be encouraged moving forward.

