More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Jack Grealish signs new Aston Villa contract

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2018, 10:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jack Grealish has signed a new long-term contract with Aston Villa.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

It seems that his wonderfully gelled hairdo will be in the Championship for a little longer.

The English playmaker, 23, was chased by Tottenham Hotspur all summer long but Grealish has signed a new five-year deal with his boyhood club as he looks to guide them back to the Premier League.

Or, you know, the new deal may have a buyout clause in it which guarantees Villa at least $45 million when Spurs come back in for England hopeful Grealish in January. Just saying.

Either way, this is a big boost for Villa after a shaky start to the 2018-19 campaign in England’s second tier.

“Securing the long-term future of Jack, a player we believe will play a pivotal role in leading Aston Villa back to where it belongs, is fantastic news for everybody associated with our football club,” Christian Purslow, Aston Villa’s CEO, said. “He is a tremendous talent who has been with us since he was a child and naturally we are delighted that he has now committed the next five years of his career to Aston Villa.”

Villa lost in the Championship playoff final last season to Fulham as Steve Bruce‘s side came agonizingly close to ending their hiatus from the Premier League, and over the summer it was doubtful Bruce would stay on amid financial turmoil at the club.

Bruce did remain as manager, and Grealish (he’s been at Villa since the age of eight) wasn’t sold to Tottenham as new Egyptian owners arrived and rejected Spurs’ reported $32 million offer.

With Villa just five points behind league leaders Leeds United early in this campaign, there is plenty of time for the former European champions to surge up the standings and challenge to get back the Premier League.

Grealish will be key to Villa doing that but it appears likely that if they aren’t promoted this season he will move on from his hometown club with a host of top teams circling for his signature. At the age of 23, it would be the right time for him to test himself week in, week out in the Premier League.

There’s no doubt that Grealish, who burst onto the scene as a teenager in 2015, is set for a big future with the English national team as many believe he is the midfield playmaker Gareth Southgate has been missing in recent years. The way Grealish carries the ball and passes it has been likened to Jack Wilshere and he has a slightly more attacking edge to his game.

Grealish’s development at Villa has seen him mature and perhaps become the best player in England outside of the Premier League. Now it is time for him to either drag Villa back to the top-flight or head there himself in January 2019 or next summer.

VIDEO: 7-year-old’s amazing national anthem at LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy/Twitter
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Sometimes you see something which makes you stop in your tracks and marvel in the wonder of the world.

This is one of those occasions.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

Seven-year-old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja stole the show before the LA Galaxy’s 3-0 win against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, with the youngster performing an incredible rendition of the National Anthem ahead of the Major League Soccer clash.

Emma was the winner of the #GalaxySocial Day Instagram Anthem contest and her prize was to sing the Star Spangled Banner at the StubHub Center.

Take a look at the video below to see the youngster steal the show, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic declared her the MVP of the game.

Simply amazing.

VIDEO: Real Madrid announce $650 million stadium redevelopment

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2018, 9:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Real Madrid’s historic Santiago Bernabeu stadium will get a major facelift in the coming years.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

The reigning European champions have released details as to how their home will be redeveloped, with a much more modern feel coming up for one of the greatest soccer cathedrals on the planet.

One of the key features of the new stadium includes the new steel outer structure, as well as technology allowing videos to be featured on the outside of the stadium and a fixed and retractable roof installed. Plus, they’ve gone and copied Atlanta United’s stadium with a 360 degree screen in the upper reaches of the stadium.

With the ability to walk around the entire top tier of the stadium, plus an extended club museums and plenty more shops and restaraunts, this is a smart move by Real to update their 71-year-old home. Barcelona are doing the same with the Nou Camp, while Atletico Madrid’s move to their new Wanda Metropolitano stadium last year was a huge moment for them.

Real’s president Florentino Perez revealed that he hopes the plans will get the green light in early 2019 and estimated the work would take “approximately 3 and a half years” to complete.

Perez claims the fee to redevelop the stadium will be just $29.3 million per season, which he says is 4 percent of their total revenue and will not impact their transfer spending or wage budget. Real also claim that it would increase stadium revenue by $176 million per season.

Take a look at the incredible video below to get a taste of what lies ahead for the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spat in Spanish soccer over playing during daytime heat

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 24, 2018, 8:54 AM EDT
1 Comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Spanish soccer has another spat on its hands.

The national soccer federation took issue with the Spanish league over its management strategy for the second time this week when it criticized the scheduling of games during what it considered the excessive heat of daytime.

The federation run by Luis Rubiales said it would try to take control of match scheduling if La Liga continues to hold matches in daytime heat.

The federation issued a statement on Sunday to express its “displeasure that matches are still being played each weekend under temperatures that are over 30 degrees (Celsius, 86 Fahrenheit) with the problems that cause athletes and fans.”

Sevilla vs. Levante started at 12:00 local time on Sunday, with Villarreal hosting Valencia at 16:15. Both matches featured water breaks in each half due to the high temperatures.

Villarreal coach Javier Calleja complained about the heat, and the time of the match.

“We have to find a better time (to play),” Calleja said after the 0-0 draw. “It was very hot today and it was not the best time. Today we all suffered, above all the players.”

The league’s heat protocol allows it to push back the time of matches if temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).

Sunday’s match between Athletic Bilbao at Real Betis played in the southern city of Sevilla was originally scheduled to start at 18:30, but the league pushed it back to 20:00 earlier this week when forecasts called for temperatures to approach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Prior to the federation statement, Rubiales wrote on Twitter “If La Liga maintains these crazy playing times, we will recover the power” to schedule matches. His tweet included a photo of woman who appeared to be receiving medical attention at a stadium, apparently for a health problem related to the heat.

League president Javier Tebas responded to Rubiales on Twitter by saying “my friend Luis Rubiales”. “you cannot recover what is not yours.”

The dispute over times is the second run-in between the league and federation this week.

On Friday, the federation responded to the league’s request to play a regular-season match in the United States with a letter listing several problems it finds in the plan.

MADRID EYES KEY WEEK

Expect Gareth Bale to be back in the frontline of Real Madrid’s attack this week when it faces high-profile matches at Sevilla and a capital derby against Atletico Madrid.

Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui, who has the difficult task of following in the footsteps of Zinedine Zidane, took a chance on Saturday when he left Bale and other first-choice players out of his lineup for the visit of Espanyol.

The decision seemed reasonable enough considering that Espanyol hasn’t won at the Santiago Bernabeu since the 1995-96 season, and that his regular starters had played on Wednesday in a 3-0 win over Roma in the Champions League. So Lopetegui took the calculated risk that now was the time to give Bale, Marcelo and Toni Kroos a break.

But instead of trouncing Espanyol with a squad led by Francisco “Isco” Alarcon, Madrid needed a favorable video review to see a first-half strike by Marco Asensio appear on the scoreboard, and Borja Iglesias’ shot to be rejected by the crossbar to eke out a 1-0 victory and avoid consecutive slips after drawing at Athletic Bilbao.

“Players who don’t play as often played well today, we had to give them minutes and they responded,” Lopetegui. “We had circled this match in red. Games that come after a match in the Champions League are always complicated.”

In and out of favor with Zidane, Bale has been the driving force for Madrid going back to the end of the last season, when he scored five goals in the final four appearances in La Liga. That scoring run preceded his outstanding performance in the Champions League final, when he scored twice as a second-half substitute to help beat Liverpool 3-1.

So far this season, the Wales winger has four goals in six appearances, including a goal in a 3-0 win over Roma to start Madrid’s European title defense.

Madrid visits Sevilla on Wednesday before hosting Atletico on Saturday. Three days later, Madrid then has a long trip to Moscow to play CSKA in the Champions League.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Mourinho’s mixed messages over Man United progression

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2018, 8:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jose Mourinho believes his Manchester United side will progress this season. Even if the table or points tally doesn’t show it.

Work that one out.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Speaking ahead of United’s 1-1 draw at home to Wolves on Saturday — Paul Pogba has already had his say as he urged United to ‘attack, attack, attack’ at home — Mourinho said he is pleased with the overall development of his side.

“I am not saying we are going to have more points than last season because last season we collect a very acceptable level,” Mourinho said. “I think we are going to be a better team. We are going to play better than we did but I think it’s going to be a very difficult season. Not just for us, also for the others because the others they can say exactly the same as I am saying and they can say: ‘Oh, Manchester United, good team, good squad, City good squad, good team.’”

“I am optimistic, but a difficult season, yes,” Mourinho added. “I don’t change that because we won two matches in the Premier League. You see the level of the teams: you see [the] Liverpool squad, City squad, Chelsea squad, Tottenham squad, Arsenal improving. It’s going to be difficult.”

As Mourinho mentioned, they’ve won two of their last three but just three of their opening six PL games this season and they’re already eight points off league leaders Liverpool in the table.

Surely he can’t be too happy with the development of his team? Mourinho questioned the attitude of his players after the draw with Wolves, which isn’t a sign of him believing they’re moving in the right direction.

The Portuguese coach is sending out mixed messages.

United’s dropped points against Tottenham, Brighton and Wolves were deserved, although the game against Spurs was a strange one as they played well and should have led but they were then punished in the second half. Wolves could’ve easily nicked a win at United on Saturday and United’s defensive deficiencies are the biggest problem for Mourinho to sort out as he chops and changes defensive players.

Do they need to attack more? Well, that is always the objective for any team and United are no different, especially at home, but Mourinho doesn’t seem to know his best attacking lineup aside from Romelu Lukaku. There’s no doubt Alexis Sanchez is in a severe slump, while Marcus Rashford is being played out of position on the wing and the likes of Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are in and out of the team. To become a better attacking unit you need to have a settled system and personnel who can create and combine effectively. United do not have that. At all. And they haven’t since Mourinho arrived in 2016.

Over the past three seasons, United have scored 131 goals, the fewest amount of the so-called ‘big six’ in the Premier League.

They’ve scored nine goals in their opening six games of this season and they’ve conceded nine. That points to fine-tuning needed in both defense and attack if they’re not only going to finish in the top four but also drag themselves into the title race.

At this point Mourinho needs his players to put points on the board and more trophies in the cabinet at Old Trafford because his team aren’t showing serious signs of progression and aren’t enjoyable to watch on a weekly basis a la Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and even Arsenal.