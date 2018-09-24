More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Gabriel Rossi/Getty Images

Messi to remain out of Argentina squad for Brazil friendly

Associated PressSep 24, 2018, 8:35 PM EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Lionel Messi will miss Argentina’s friendly against Brazil on Oct. 16 in Saudi Arabia.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said on Monday that Messi will not be called for the brief tour. He will also miss the other friendly in Saudi against Iraq on Oct. 11.

Scaloni, the interim national coach until January, said Argentina was focusing on blooding younger players.

Messi has made no public comments about his decision to be left out of the Argentina squad, which he hasn’t played for since the World Cup.

Messi was also absent from Argentina’s two-match tour of the United States this month.

UEFA re-opens FFP investigation into PSG

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 24, 2018, 7:58 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain thought they were in the clear, but UEFA has re-opened its investigation into the oil-rich Ligue 1 club.

After previously clearing the club of breaking financial fair play (FFP) rules in June, UEFA said in July that it would follow up by looking deeper into the findings of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB). Upon doing so, UEFA announced this week that it would be handing the case back to the CFCB “for further investigation.”

UEFA’s statement read as follows on Monday:

“Following the decision of the chief investigator of the CFCB to close the investigation into Paris Saint-Germain, and the subsequent decision of the CFCB chairman to send it for review by the CFCB Adjudicatory Chamber, the latter decided on Sept. 19 to refer the case back to the CFCB Investigatory Chamber for further investigation.”

The majority of the investigation likely focuses on the transfers of Neymar ($262 million) and Kylian Mbappe ($208 million, via loan) in the same summer. Whether or not the club can show enough income to cover its massive transfer fees — the two largest in the history of the sport, in this case; not to mention, the legitimacy of various revenue streams — has been a murky ongoing plot since Qatar Sports Investments bought the club in 2011.

Third UEFA competition important despite “little commercial value”

Photo by Matej Divizna/Getty Images for UEFA
Associated PressSep 24, 2018, 6:42 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) A third European club competition will have “little commercial value,” European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli said Monday, but it will still be important for smaller teams seeking to increase their exposure.

The 32-team yet-to-be-named competition is being discussed with UEFA for 2021 and beyond. It would be played in addition to the Champions League and the Europa League.

“It’s difficult to see commercial value when you look at a third-tier competition because there is very little commercial value, but sometimes we have to listen to our fellow club members who want to participate more,” Agnelli said at a soccer conference in the Spanish capital. “The fact that they are participating in international games would allow them to grow and showcase their players going forward.”

The Juventus president said there were initial discussions about expanding the Europa League from 48 teams to 64, but the consensus was that it would ultimately hurt the second-tier competition which already “struggles” commercially compared to the Champions League. The solution was to reduce the number of clubs in the Europa League and have all three European club competitions played with 32 clubs.

Agnelli also said making adjustments to the new international calendar that will begin in 2024 is “the first thing we have to tackle” as European clubs.

He said clubs would like to see all the confederation tournaments being played at the same time every four years, on even years, to help free up vacation time for players.

“We have to think of a moment where players can have a proper four-week rest period,” he said. “And I’m saying this in the interest of all. Players are exceptional, but they are not machines. Football players are like Formula One cars, if you actually use them too much, they just break.”

FIFA has been leading talks to discuss the new calendar and issues such as the continental championships and when clubs must release players for national team duty.

Agnelli also said it would be ideal to limit the potential maximum number of games for clubs to 43 per season.

“I want to make sure we are well heard when we craft the next international match calendar,” he said. “The clubs are the ones that truly invest and take the risks.”

Best FIFA Awards 2018: Who won the hardware, made Best XI?

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Andy EdwardsSep 24, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
Luka Modric won the Men’s Best Player award at Monday’s Best FIFA Football Awards show in London, capping off an extraordinary 2018 (a bit early, granted) for the Croatian who helped Real Madrid to a third straight Champions League title and guided his country to the 2018 World Cup final in the calendar year.

“It is a great honor and a beautiful feeling to stand here with this amazing trophy,” he said in his acceptance speech. “First of all, I would like to congratulate Mohamed [Salah] and Cristiano [Ronaldo]. I am sure in the future you will have another opportunity to fight for this trophy.

“This award is not just mine. It is my teammates from Real Madrid and Croatia. Without my coaches I would not have won this. Without my family I would not be the player I am today.”

Marta won the Women’s Best Player award, for the first time in her legendary career, after leading Brazil to glory at the 2018 Copa America and scoring 13 goals to go with six assists for her NWSL side, Orlando Pride.

“This means so much. It is not only about Marta but it is about my teammates and women’s football.

“It is amazing. For me, it is most important to see women’s soccer grow up each year. If I keep doing well and that can help outside of the field too then I am happy.”

Didier Deschamps, who guided France to its second World Cup title this summer, won the Men’s Best Coach award.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah won the 2018 Puskas award for the best goal scored, upsetting Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale who each scored a stunning bicycle kick for Madrid in Champions League play last season.

FIFPro Best XI

Goalkeeper: David De Gea (Manchester United)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

London-born actor — and apparent England superfan — Idris Elba took home the award for best- (or worst-, depending on personal preference) dressed.

EFL Cup preview: Liverpool-Chelsea highlights 3rd round

Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 24, 2018, 3:34 PM EDT
The EFL Cup returns with 15 games — featuring 14 Premier League sides — spread across Tuesday and Wednesday.

Liverpool face Chelsea on Wednesday, as the premier tie of the third round will be played at Anfield. The Reds and Blues are yet to play in the PL this season, though they were the last two remaining sides with 100-percent records to start the campaign until Chelsea slipped up away to West Ham United on Sunday. Following Wednesday’s clash in the northwest of England, they’ll meet again on Saturday at Stamford Bridge for that first meeting in league play (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

Following his side’s draw at the London Stadium, first-year Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri threw a bit of cold water on Blues fans’ growing hopes that a title challenge might be possible this season, claiming that this week’s opponent remains “a step forward of us at this moment.”

“We have to play against a very, very good team who have worked with the same coach for three years,” he said. “We have started to work together 40 days ago, less 10 days for the international break, so for us it is a bit early. We have to work and then, maybe, in one year we will be at the same level as Liverpool.”

Elsewhere this week, Manchester City and Manchester United will each take on lower-level opposition on Tuesday, as the Red Devils will get a visit from Championship side Derby County — which will see Rams manager Frank Lampard match wits with his former manager, Jose Mourinho, for the first time — and the defending holders take a trip to League One side Oxford United.

A pair of all-London battles featuring Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal take second billing to Liverpool versus Chelsea on Wednesday. Tottenham will get their chance at revenge against Watford, the side that ended Mauricio Pochettino’s side’s perfect start to the season, at Wembley Stadium. Back in north London, the Gunners will host west London’s Brentford, one of nearly a dozen sides with dreams of winning promotion from the Championship this season.

Tuesday’s EFL Cup schedule (all games 2:45 p.m. ET, unless noted)

Manchester United vs. Derby County — 3 p.m. ET
Oxford United vs. Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace — 3 p.m. ET
Bournemouth vs. Blackburn Rovers
Burton vs. Burnley
Millwall vs. Fulham
Blackpool vs. Queens Park Rangers
Wycombe vs. Norwich City
Preston North End vs. Middlesbrough

Wednesday’s EFL Cup schedule (all games 2:45 p.m. ET, unless noted)

Liverpool vs. Chelsea — 3 p.m. ET
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford
Arsenal vs. Brentford
West Ham United vs. Macclesfield Town
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke City

Oct. 2 EFL Cup schedule

Everton vs. Southampton