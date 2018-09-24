Report: FCD’s Pareja interviewed for vacant USMNT job

Earnie Stewart said earlier this month that he intends to hire the next U.S. men’s national team head coach by the end of the 2018 calendar year, which means the USMNT general manager needs to get a move on.
[ MORE: USMNT, Schalke MF McKennie injures leg in loss to Bayern ]
According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, the interview process is underway after FC Dallas head coach Oscar Pareja was interviewed by U.S. Soccer representatives — the report doesn’t list Stewart specifically — while in Vancouver ahead of the Hoops’ MLS game against Vancouver Whitecaps.
Pareja is someone who has been rumored and coveted as a long-term candidate for USMNT boss, largely due to his preference for, and history of, working with and playing young talent with the first team.
[ MORE: Walker Zimmerman has interest from Premier League, Europe ]
FC Dallas released the following statement following Monday’s report:
“The entire FC Dallas organization, including Oscar Pareja and his coaching staff, is solely focused on finishing the MLS regular season strong and putting us in the best position possible for a long playoff run.”