UEFA re-opens FFP investigation into PSG

Paris Saint-Germain thought they were in the clear, but UEFA has re-opened its investigation into the oil-rich Ligue 1 club.
[ MORE: Best FIFA Awards 2018: Who won the hardware, made Best XI? ]
After previously clearing the club of breaking financial fair play (FFP) rules in June, UEFA said in July that it would follow up by looking deeper into the findings of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB). Upon doing so, UEFA announced this week that it would be handing the case back to the CFCB “for further investigation.”
UEFA’s statement read as follows on Monday:
“Following the decision of the chief investigator of the CFCB to close the investigation into Paris Saint-Germain, and the subsequent decision of the CFCB chairman to send it for review by the CFCB Adjudicatory Chamber, the latter decided on Sept. 19 to refer the case back to the CFCB Investigatory Chamber for further investigation.”
The majority of the investigation likely focuses on the transfers of Neymar ($262 million) and Kylian Mbappe ($208 million, via loan) in the same summer. Whether or not the club can show enough income to cover its massive transfer fees — the two largest in the history of the sport, in this case; not to mention, the legitimacy of various revenue streams — has been a murky ongoing plot since Qatar Sports Investments bought the club in 2011.