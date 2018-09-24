More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Women’s Ballon d’Or award launched

Associated PressSep 24, 2018, 11:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) A woman will win the most prestigious individual trophy in soccer for the first time this year.

Awarded every year by France Football magazine since Stanley Matthews won it in 1956, the Ballon d’Or for the best player of the year will be given to both a woman and a man on Dec. 3 in Paris.

Pascal Ferre, the magazine’s editor in chief, told The Associated Press women’s soccer has grown so much in recent years it was a logical step to create the new award.

“Women’s soccer is a booming discipline that deserves the same respect as men’s soccer,” Ferre told the AP. “It’s coming to maturity and growing bigger. More than 760 million TV viewers watched games at the last women’s World Cup in 2015, this did not happen by chance.”

France Football will make an official announcement in Tuesday’s edition of the magazine.

A list of 15 nominees for the prize will be announced on Oct. 8 alongside the 30-man selection. The players will be selected by France Football and a panel of international journalists specialized in women’s soccer will vote on a winner.

“The jury won’t be the same as the jury voting for the men,” Ferre said. “Only experts can vote. I’m confident we will get a jury of about 40 journalists, from countries where women’s soccer is growing.”

The Ballon d’Or merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year award from 2010-15, but the magazine and soccer’s governing body split two years ago. FIFA also awards a trophy to the best women’s player.

Ferre said most of the female players he spoke with about the new Ballon d’Or have been enthusiastic.

“They are thrilled and can’t wait for it,” Ferre said. “They are very proud to see that the world of soccer considers that women should be treated in the same respect as men.”

France Football is also launching a new award for the best young player of the year, the Kopa trophy, named after the late Raymond Kopa. The former Real Madrid attacking midfielder who became the first French player to win the Ballon d’Or back in 1958 died last year at 85. Only former winners will be entitled to choose the winner from a list of 10 under-21 players.

The award ceremony will be broadcast live in more than 120 countries.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

VIDEO: Worst dive in history? Quite possibly

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2018, 12:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Now, we’ve all become accustomed to seeing some of the ugly parts of the beautiful game.

Diving is undoubtedly one of the biggest problems we needed to clean up. And ridiculous videos like this one may help to do that.

Feyenoord’s Steven Berghuis got a little pat on his head from an opposition player at the weekend. It was a friendly ‘nice one, mate’ from Utrecht player Willem Janssen. That was it. Nothing more.

Yet this was how Berghuis reacted as he is being ridiculed across social media.

Now, we all know that ‘trying to win a free kick’ and other forms of embellishment are apparently part of the game. We don’t like it. But until VAR is commonplace at all levels of the game, players will continue to try and get away with whatever they can.

But incidents like this and some of Neymar’s antics this summer, coupled with the public ridicule that type of simulation has received, will surely act to dissuade future generations from attempting such outrageous levels of skullduggery.

We live in hope.

Word has it Berghuis is off to a swimming pool in Rotterdam on Monday to perfect his diving skills…

VIDEO: 7-year-old’s amazing national anthem at LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy/Twitter
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Sometimes you see something which makes you stop in your tracks and marvel in the wonder of the world.

This is one of those occasions.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

Seven-year-old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja stole the show before the LA Galaxy’s 3-0 win against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, with the youngster performing an incredible rendition of the National Anthem ahead of the Major League Soccer clash.

Emma was the winner of the #GalaxySocial Day Instagram Anthem contest and her prize was to sing the Star Spangled Banner at the StubHub Center.

Take a look at the video below to see the youngster steal the show, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic declared her the MVP of the game.

Simply amazing.

Jack Grealish signs new Aston Villa contract

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2018, 10:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jack Grealish has signed a new long-term contract with Aston Villa.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

It seems that his wonderfully gelled hairdo will be in the Championship for a little longer.

The English playmaker, 23, was chased by Tottenham Hotspur all summer long but Grealish has signed a new five-year deal with his boyhood club as he looks to guide them back to the Premier League.

Or, you know, the new deal may have a buyout clause in it which guarantees Villa at least $45 million when Spurs come back in for England hopeful Grealish in January. Just saying.

Either way, this is a big boost for Villa after a shaky start to the 2018-19 campaign in England’s second tier.

“Securing the long-term future of Jack, a player we believe will play a pivotal role in leading Aston Villa back to where it belongs, is fantastic news for everybody associated with our football club,” Christian Purslow, Aston Villa’s CEO, said. “He is a tremendous talent who has been with us since he was a child and naturally we are delighted that he has now committed the next five years of his career to Aston Villa.”

Villa lost in the Championship playoff final last season to Fulham as Steve Bruce‘s side came agonizingly close to ending their hiatus from the Premier League, and over the summer it was doubtful Bruce would stay on amid financial turmoil at the club.

Bruce did remain as manager, and Grealish (he’s been at Villa since the age of eight) wasn’t sold to Tottenham as new Egyptian owners arrived and rejected Spurs’ reported $32 million offer.

With Villa just five points behind league leaders Leeds United early in this campaign, there is plenty of time for the former European champions to surge up the standings and challenge to get back the Premier League.

Grealish will be key to Villa doing that but it appears likely that if they aren’t promoted this season he will move on from his hometown club with a host of top teams circling for his signature. At the age of 23, it would be the right time for him to test himself week in, week out in the Premier League.

There’s no doubt that Grealish, who burst onto the scene as a teenager in 2015, is set for a big future with the English national team as many believe he is the midfield playmaker Gareth Southgate has been missing in recent years. The way Grealish carries the ball and passes it has been likened to Jack Wilshere and he has a slightly more attacking edge to his game.

Grealish’s development at Villa has seen him mature and perhaps become the best player in England outside of the Premier League. Now it is time for him to either drag Villa back to the top-flight or head there himself in January 2019 or next summer.

VIDEO: Real Madrid announce $650 million stadium redevelopment

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2018, 9:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Real Madrid’s historic Santiago Bernabeu stadium will get a major facelift in the coming years.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

The reigning European champions have released details as to how their home will be redeveloped, with a much more modern feel coming up for one of the greatest soccer cathedrals on the planet.

One of the key features of the new stadium includes the new steel outer structure, as well as technology allowing videos to be featured on the outside of the stadium and a fixed and retractable roof installed. Plus, they’ve gone and copied Atlanta United’s stadium with a 360 degree screen in the upper reaches of the stadium.

With the ability to walk around the entire top tier of the stadium, plus an extended club museums and plenty more shops and restaraunts, this is a smart move by Real to update their 71-year-old home. Barcelona are doing the same with the Nou Camp, while Atletico Madrid’s move to their new Wanda Metropolitano stadium last year was a huge moment for them.

Real’s president Florentino Perez revealed that he hopes the plans will get the green light in early 2019 and estimated the work would take “approximately 3 and a half years” to complete.

Perez claims the fee to redevelop the stadium will be just $29.3 million per season, which he says is 4 percent of their total revenue and will not impact their transfer spending or wage budget. Real also claim that it would increase stadium revenue by $176 million per season.

Take a look at the incredible video below to get a taste of what lies ahead for the Santiago Bernabeu.