Bundesliga wrap: Gotze nails former club Bayern; Werder Bremen wins

Bayern Munich dropped its first points of the Bundesliga season, as Niko Kovac’s men couldn’t make a lead stand up at the Allianz Arena.

The match was one of four Tuesday tilts in Germany’s top flight, with five more scheduled for Wednesday.

Bayern Munich 1-1 Augsburg

If you were predicting a night to drop points, this one may’ve been far down your list.

Bayern had won seven-straight against the visitors, the last six by two or more goals including a 6-0 throttling on April Fools’ Day 2017, and Augsburg was 0-2-2 to start its season.

But Felix Gotze, the 20-year-old former Bayern man, struck in the 87th minute to cancel out Arjen Robben’s goal and end the hosts’ perfect start to the season.

Augsburg tie it up! Felix Götze scores against his former team to even the score. pic.twitter.com/hhMAQ7Y7Pf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 25, 2018

Werder Bremen 3-1 Hertha Berlin

What a difference a season makes, as the hosts are one of just three unbeaten teams after spending much of last season near the bottom of the table. Martin Harnik, Milos Veljkovic, and Max Kruse scored as Werder handed Hertha its first loss of the season.

Freiburg 1-0 Schalke

Schalke’s nightmare start to the season continues, now 0-5 after Florian Niederlechner scored a 52nd minute goal.

Hannover 96 1-3 Hoffenheim

Easy sailing for the visitors, whose markers were scored by first goal scorers.

Wednesday

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund vs. Nurnberg

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Mainz vs. Wolfsburg

RB Leipzig vs. Stuttgart

STANDINGS

