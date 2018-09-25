Bundesliga wrap: Gotze nails former club Bayern; Werder Bremen wins

Bayern Munich dropped its first points of the Bundesliga season, as Niko Kovac’s men couldn’t make a lead stand up at the Allianz Arena.
The match was one of four Tuesday tilts in Germany’s top flight, with five more scheduled for Wednesday.
Bayern Munich 1-1 Augsburg
If you were predicting a night to drop points, this one may’ve been far down your list.
Bayern had won seven-straight against the visitors, the last six by two or more goals including a 6-0 throttling on April Fools’ Day 2017, and Augsburg was 0-2-2 to start its season.
But Felix Gotze, the 20-year-old former Bayern man, struck in the 87th minute to cancel out Arjen Robben’s goal and end the hosts’ perfect start to the season.
Werder Bremen 3-1 Hertha Berlin
What a difference a season makes, as the hosts are one of just three unbeaten teams after spending much of last season near the bottom of the table. Martin Harnik, Milos Veljkovic, and Max Kruse scored as Werder handed Hertha its first loss of the season.
Freiburg 1-0 Schalke
Schalke’s nightmare start to the season continues, now 0-5 after Florian Niederlechner scored a 52nd minute goal.
Hannover 96 1-3 Hoffenheim
Easy sailing for the visitors, whose markers were scored by first goal scorers.
Wednesday
Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund vs. Nurnberg
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Mainz vs. Wolfsburg
RB Leipzig vs. Stuttgart
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|3
|9
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|13
|Werder Bremen
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|6
|4
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|11
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|7
|3
|2-0-0
|1-1-1
|10
|Borussia Dortmund
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|3
|5
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|8
|1899 Hoffenheim
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|8
|1
|1-1-0
|1-0-2
|7
|VfL Wolfsburg
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|7
|1
|1-1-1
|1-0-0
|7
|Mönchengladbach
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|2-0-0
|0-1-1
|7
|FSV Mainz 05
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|2-0-0
|0-1-1
|7
|SC Freiburg
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|1-1-1
|1-0-1
|7
|1. FC Nürnberg
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|1
|1-1-0
|0-1-1
|5
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|1-0-1
|0-2-0
|5
|FC Augsburg
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|0-1-1
|1-1-1
|5
|RB Leipzig
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|8
|-2
|1-1-0
|0-1-1
|5
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|0-1-1
|1-0-1
|4
|Bayer Leverkusen
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|1-0-1
|0-0-2
|3
|VfB Stuttgart
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|0-1-1
|0-1-1
|2
|Hannover 96
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|0-1-1
|0-1-2
|2
|FC Schalke 04
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|9
|-7
|0-0-2
|0-0-3
|0