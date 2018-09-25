More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Giuseppe Rossi faces one-year ban for doping case in Italy

Associated PressSep 25, 2018, 9:35 AM EDT
ROME (AP) Former Italy forward Giuseppe Rossi’s injury-plagued career has taken another negative turn with a positive doping test.

Italy’s anti-doping agency Nado Italia announced on Tuesday that Rossi will stand trial next week after testing positive for an eye drug that can be used as a masking agent.

The anti-doping prosecutor is seeking a one-year ban.

The test was taken in May while Rossi played for Genoa at the end of the last Serie A season.

Rossi is currently out of contract.

Dorzolamide, the substance that Rossi tested positive for, is not banned when administered with eye drops but Rossi told anti-doping authorities that he did not use eye drops when he was questioned twice, in June and July.

Rossi had no immediate comment.

The 31-year-old Rossi was born in the United States but played for Italy from 2008-14. His career has been slowed by a series of knee injuries.

Report: Mourinho tells Pogba he will not captain Man United again

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 25, 2018, 1:26 PM EDT
Reports are circulating that Jose Mourinho has told Paul Pogba he will not captain Manchester United again.

After United’s 1-1 draw against Wolves on Saturday, Pogba approached reporters in the mixed zone at Old Trafford and told them United must “attack, attack, attack” when playing at home.

He set up United’s goal against Wolves but was at fault for the equalizer.

Pogba has worn the captains armband for several games this season despite his outspoken nature in the media and reports of a rift between himself and Mourinho over the past 12 months.

The BBC claim that Mourinho has told Pogba he will not wear the captains armband again, as the French superstar appeared to undermine his authority when it came to tactics.

Speaking in his programme notes ahead of their League Cup clash with Derby County on Tuesday, Mourinho said he following about his players.

“[The game against Wolves was] an important lesson; a lesson that I repeat week after week after week, a lesson that some boys are not learning,” Mourinho said. “Every team that play Manchester United are playing the game of their lives, and we need to match that level of aggression, motivation and desire – 95% isn’t enough when others give 101%.”

Details for free NBC Sports Gold Premier League pass

Getty Images
By NBCSports.comSep 25, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
A free preview of the NBC Sports Gold Premier League pass is now available to sign up for.

The deal will begin on Sept. 26 and run until Oct. 1, with access to a huge range of exclusive live Premier League games online, plus plenty of other shows and features from around the PL.

If you can’t get enough from the Premier League, Gold’s Premier League Pass is for you.

Click on the link above to sign up for the deal.

 

Premier League player Power Rankings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 25, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
Premier League player Power Rankings are back after Week 6 of the 2018-19 season.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

The cream usually rises to the top but this week we have quite a few surprise inclusions into the upper echelons of our rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) – New entry
  2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry
  3. Aaron Lennon (Burnley) – New entry
  4. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – New entry
  5. Ruben Neves (Wolves) – Up 7
  6. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – New entry
  7. David De Gea (Man United ) – Up 11
  8. Jorginho (Chelsea) – Even
  9. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 3
  10. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
  11. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – New entry
  12. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 12
  13. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – New entry
  14. Joao Moutinho (Wolves) – New entry
  15. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – New entry
  16. James Madisson (Leicester City) – New entry
  17. Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) – New entry
  18. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Down 2
  19. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – New entry
  20. Joe Hart (Burnley) – New entry

Who voted for who at the FIFA awards?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 25, 2018, 11:31 AM EDT
This is always one of the best parts about the morning after the night before when it comes to the annual FIFA awards.

Who voted for who?

With the national team coach, captain and one media member from all of FIFA’s member associations getting to vote for the three best players on the planet, Luka Modric came out on top with Cristiano Ronaldo second and Mohamed Salah third.

In terms of voting, a player received five points every time he was selected in top spot, while they received three points for a second place on the ballot and one point for being selected third.

The U.S. men’s national team interim head coach Dave Sarachan went for a Messi, Ronaldo, Modric top three, while current captain Wil Trapp went for Modric, Ronaldo then Messi.

And while Messi voted for Ronaldo as his third choice, Ronaldo didn’t include a single Barcelona player in his top three and instead selected two of his former Real Madrid teammates.

Below we take a look at some of the big name voters and who they selected to win the top individual prize on the planet.

While you can find the full list of voting for the FIFA male player of the year award right here.

Dave Sarachan – USMNT coach: Lionel Messi (1st), Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd), Luka Modric (3rd)

Wil Trapp – USMNT captain: Luka Modric (1st), Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd), Lionel Messi (3rd)

Lionel Messi – Argentina captain: Luka Modric (1st) Kylian Mbappe (2nd) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd)

Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal captain: Raphael Varane (1st) Luka Modric (2nd) Antoine Griezmann (3rd)

Luka Modric – Croatia captain: Raphael Varane (1st) Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd) Antoine Griezmann

Harry Kane – England captain: Cristiano Ronaldo (1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Kevin De Bruyne (3rd)

Hugo Loris – France captain: Raphael Varane (1st) Antoine Griezmann (2nd) Kylian Mbappe (3rd)

Manuel Neuer – Germany captain: Eden Hazard (1st) Luka Modric (2nd) Raphael Varane (3rd)

Virgil Van Dijk – Netherlands captain: Mohamed Salah (1st) Kevin De Bruyne (2nd) Kylian Mbappe (3rd)

Sergio Ramos – Spain captain: Luka Modric (1st) Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd) Lionel Messi (3rd)