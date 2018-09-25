League Cup: 10-man Man Utd stunned at home; Man City wins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Derby County outlasted 10-man Manchester United in an eight-round penalty shootout as the Rams knocked the Red Devils out of the League Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Locked 2-2 after 90 minutes, the sides each converted their first seven penalties before Phil Jones missed Manchester United’s eighth following a Richard Keogh conversion.

With Paul Pogba sitting in the stands but dancing through the headlines, United’s players piled some lumber under manager Jose Mourinho’s hot seat.

Marouane Fellaini‘s goal deep in stoppage time gave 10-man Manchester United a stay at Old Trafford after the hosts tossed away a 1-0 lead. Diego Dalot’s cross was met by the big blonde head of Fellaini, who canceled out Jack Marriott’s late goal for Derby County.

Harry Wilson, on loan from Liverpool, scored a knuckling free kick in the second half of Derby’s visit to Old Trafford to bring Frank Lampard‘s Championship side level after Juan Mata‘s third minute opener. It was gorgeous (see above).

Mata’s goal itself was pretty, as United moved up the field quickly from Ander Herrera to Anthony Martial. The latter’s crossed was moved into Mata’s path via Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard, and the Red Devils were up early.

But the Rams kept knocking, and earned a free kick that Wilson crushed past a perplexed Sergio Romero, who was later sent off for a handball outside the box in the 68th minute, further setting the stage for the Cottagers.

Marriott struck for what looked to be the eventual winner about 17 minutes later.

Milwall 1-3 Fulham

American midfielder Luca De La Torre made the most of the chance handed to him by Slavisa Jokanovic. The 20-year-old played 16 minutes in the second round but earned a start at The Den, where he assisted Joe Bryan‘s opener and scored a 52nd minute goal for himself before adding another assist on the Cottagers’ final goal.

Oxford United 0-3 Man City

Phil Foden scored his first Man City goal, capping off a relatively easy stroll for Pep Guardiola‘s men. Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez also scored for the reigning champions of the Premier League and this tournament.

Elsewhere

West Brom 0-3 Crystal Palace

Burton Albion 2-1 Burnley

Wycombe Wanderers 3-4 Norwich City

Bournemouth 3-2 Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End 2-2 (3-4 PKs) Middlesbrough

Blackpool 1-0 Queens Park Rangers

Wolves 0-0 (1-3 PKs) Leicester City

