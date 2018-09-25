More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

League Cup: 10-man Man Utd stunned at home; Man City wins

By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2018, 5:12 PM EDT
Derby County outlasted 10-man Manchester United in an eight-round penalty shootout as the Rams knocked the Red Devils out of the League Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Locked 2-2 after 90 minutes, the sides each converted their first seven penalties before Phil Jones missed Manchester United’s eighth following a Richard Keogh conversion.

[ MORE: PL Player Power Rankings ]

With Paul Pogba sitting in the stands but dancing through the headlines, United’s players piled some lumber under manager Jose Mourinho’s hot seat.

Marouane Fellaini‘s goal deep in stoppage time gave 10-man Manchester United a stay at Old Trafford after the hosts tossed away a 1-0 lead. Diego Dalot’s cross was met by the big blonde head of Fellaini, who canceled out Jack Marriott’s late goal for Derby County.

Harry Wilson, on loan from Liverpool, scored a knuckling free kick in the second half of Derby’s visit to Old Trafford to bring Frank Lampard‘s Championship side level after Juan Mata‘s third minute opener. It was gorgeous (see above).

Mata’s goal itself was pretty, as United moved up the field quickly from Ander Herrera to Anthony Martial. The latter’s crossed was moved into Mata’s path via Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard, and the Red Devils were up early.

But the Rams kept knocking, and earned a free kick that Wilson crushed past a perplexed Sergio Romero, who was later sent off for a handball outside the box in the 68th minute, further setting the stage for the Cottagers.

Marriott struck for what looked to be the eventual winner about 17 minutes later.

Milwall 1-3 Fulham

American midfielder Luca De La Torre made the most of the chance handed to him by Slavisa Jokanovic. The 20-year-old played 16 minutes in the second round but earned a start at The Den, where he assisted Joe Bryan‘s opener and scored a 52nd minute goal for himself before adding another assist on the Cottagers’ final goal.

Oxford United 0-3 Man City

Phil Foden scored his first Man City goal, capping off a relatively easy stroll for Pep Guardiola‘s men. Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez also scored for the reigning champions of the Premier League and this tournament.

Elsewhere
West Brom 0-3 Crystal Palace
Burton Albion 2-1 Burnley
Wycombe Wanderers 3-4 Norwich City
Bournemouth 3-2 Blackburn Rovers
Preston North End 2-2 (3-4 PKs) Middlesbrough
Blackpool 1-0 Queens Park Rangers
Wolves 0-0 (1-3 PKs) Leicester City

“Shellshocked” Lampard basks in signature win over Man Utd

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2018, 5:41 PM EDT
Manchester United was stunned, and not in a good way.

Frank Lampard? The opposite kind of surprise after his Derby County went into Old Trafford and knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup in penalties following a 2-2 thriller.

[ MORE: Recap, League Cup wrap ]

“I’m shell shocked,” Lampard said. “What a performance. To go down early at Old Trafford and play as well as they did was superb. We had the personality to take penalties and play the way we did. I am a proud manager.”

United was ahead after three minutes thanks to Juan Mata, but Lampard’s Rams didn’t back down. They had more of the ball, more shots, and a 2-1 lead following goals from Harry Wilson and Jack Marriott.

But Marouane Fellaini scored in stoppage to set up penalty kicks. After 15 makes between the two sides, Phil Jones saw his effort saved and United’s League Cup run end at home.

Lampard said the night is a big one, and can be a significant mile marker for the club.

“I am trying to build a group to be successful and nights like this are incredible. To go against world-class players and play that way, it’s right up there.”

Report: MLS to consider lowering maximum Designated Players

AP Photo/Michael Perez
By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
A report claims Major League Soccer is considering lower its maximum amount of Designated Players per team from three to two.

Right now, each team can select up to three players whose salaries do not count against the salary cap. Starting with David Beckham in 2007, the rule has been used to bring well over 100 players to the league.

[ MORE: PL Player Power Rankings ]

But some owners have been bashed inside the markets for not taking on the maximum number of stars.

For example, New England’s Claudio Dielna is the Revolution’s only DP and reportedly makes under $1 million per season. At least three teams (LA Galaxy, Toronto FC, Atlanta United) have three DPs all making more than that.

There are reasons to consider the move a rational one in the eventual destination of unspent money going to the rest of the roster. Problem is, according to The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio, that’s almost certainly not going to happen with most teams:

Some owners … will claim it simply moves the spend from one area of the roster to another, from the top to the middle. But the league could just as easily keep improving the middle of the roster by adding more TAM and leaving everything else alone.

Some owners clearly don’t want to do that because they don’t want to spend in both places, and so they want to make sure other owners don’t spend in both places, either. They would effectively be tying an anchor to a league that is finally starting to ascend.

There’s a lot to that, and it treads a logical path. MLS is as watchable as ever, with more talent top-to-bottom than ever before, but the slope can get pretty slippery as the league continues its bid to be the best league in North America. Liga MX has consistently won meaningful CONCACAF competitions, but MLS has made some in-roads.

The idea of lowering DPs to two is not being well-received by some fans or soccer minds. This one made us laugh.

Who scored it better: Mata, Townsend pot League Cup beauties

By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2018, 3:23 PM EDT
There’s team goals, and there’s solo goals.

The League Cup saw both in its early Tuesday throes.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores ] 

First, Frank Lampard‘s Derby County received a rude welcome to Old Trafford.

Manchester United went up 1-0 in under 200 seconds with a breakneck rush up the left of the field (see above).

Ander Herrera spotted Anthony Martial, and an exquisite touch sent the Frenchman toward the corner flag.

His cross was touched to Jesse Lingard by Romelu Lukaku, and the English winger laid off to Juan Mata.

Mata made no mistake, supplying the finish required by such an electric move.

The second goal came at the Hawthorns, where Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend punished West Bromwich Albion with a long dribble and shot from distance.

LIVE, League Cup: Man United, Man City in action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 25, 2018, 2:08 PM EDT
Ten League Cup games take place on Tuesday, with the third round of the competition kicking off.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores ] 

There is one all-Premier League clash as Wolves host Leicester City, while Manchester City, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Burnley and Fulham all face lower league opposition.

Jose Mourinho’s United side host Frank Lampard‘s Derby Country at Old Trafford, while reigning League Cup champions Man City head to Oxford United in a real David vs. Goliath battle.

Below is the schedule in full for Tuesday’s games, while we will keep you up to date with the action here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Tuesday’s EFL Cup schedule (all games 2:45 p.m. ET, unless noted)

Manchester United vs. Derby County — 3 p.m. ET
Oxford United vs. Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace — 3 p.m. ET
Bournemouth vs. Blackburn Rovers
Burton vs. Burnley
Millwall vs. Fulham
Blackpool vs. Queens Park Rangers
Wycombe vs. Norwich City
Preston North End vs. Middlesbrough