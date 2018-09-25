League Cup Weds: Liverpool hosts Chelsea; Arsenal, Spurs at home

Five more quarterfinal spots are up for grabs as the League Cup continues on Wednesday.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

There’s plenty of intrigue regarding this one, as Liverpool and Chelsea meet in the League Cup just a few days before they head to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League match which could flip the top of the table.

Don’t expect Jurgen Klopp to ratchet anything down, though. From LiverpoolFC.com:

“If I see one player tomorrow who goes into the game and I have the feeling that he thinks it’s only the League Cup, then he could have a real problem. But I know there will be no player. I don’t think so, the players don’t think so. Tomorrow night is a football game at a sold-out Anfield so we will be there with all we have. That’s all we’re thinking about. Then, if we go to the next round, then we’ll play that game again with all we have. That’s the only way I know.”

Dude probably sweats while playing checkers.

Alisson Becker will give way to Simon Mignolet between the sticks for Liverpool, and what will the tactics tell us — if anything — for the weekend rematch?

Arsenal vs. Brentford

Less than 13 miles separate Arsenal and Brentford, and the visiting Bees are having another season which spawns hopes of making a fixture like this part of the Premier League slate. Unai Emery‘s men have a Saturday morning visit from Watford, so expect a few changes at the Emirates Stadium. Here’s Emery:

“Against Brentford I am going to prepare the best performance for us, but I’ll be giving chances and opportunities to the players who are playing less in the competition. Also maybe the young players can have opportunities to play in this game if I think it’s the best for us to give them this opportunity of starting in the first XI, but the first thing about the best performance is thinking about winning.”

Elsewhere

Spurs vs. Watford

West Ham vs. Macclesfield Town

Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke City

Tuesday scoreboard

West Brom 0-3 Crystal Palace

Burton Albion 2-1 Burnley

Wycombe Wanderers 3-4 Norwich City

Bournemouth 3-2 Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End 2-2 (3-4 PKs) Middlesbrough

Blackpool 1-0 Queens Park Rangers

Wolves 0-0 (1-3 PKs) Leicester City

Oxford United 0-3 Manchester City

Millwall 1-3 Fulham

Manchester United 2-2 (7-8 PKs) Derby County

