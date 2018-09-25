LIVE, League Cup: Man United, Man City in action

Ten League Cup games take place on Tuesday, with the third round of the competition kicking off.
[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores ]
There is one all-Premier League clash as Wolves host Leicester City, while Manchester City, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Burnley and Fulham all face lower league opposition.
Jose Mourinho’s United side host Frank Lampard‘s Derby Country at Old Trafford, while reigning League Cup champions Man City head to Oxford United in a real David vs. Goliath battle.
Below is the schedule in full for Tuesday’s games, while we will keep you up to date with the action here at Pro Soccer Talk.
Tuesday’s EFL Cup schedule (all games 2:45 p.m. ET, unless noted)
Manchester United vs. Derby County — 3 p.m. ET
Oxford United vs. Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace — 3 p.m. ET
Bournemouth vs. Blackburn Rovers
Burton vs. Burnley
Millwall vs. Fulham
Blackpool vs. Queens Park Rangers
Wycombe vs. Norwich City
Preston North End vs. Middlesbrough