Mourinho: Again, Manchester United failed to kill the game

He’s quotable. Give him that.

Jose Mourinho is under a hail of criticism after 10-man Manchester United was ousted from the League Cup at the hands of Frank Lampard‘s Derby County.

[ MORE: Recap, League Cup wrap ]

United took a third-minute lead but fell behind 2-1 before Marouane Fellaini‘s stoppage time header pushed the match to penalty kicks, where Phil Jones missed the 16th kick of the contest.

“We practice penalties and we see it in training,” Mourinho said. “And when we get past the sixth penalty I know we’re in trouble with Bailly and Jones.”

[ MORE: “Shellshocked” Lampard reacts ]

At best, there’s a bit of humor somewhere in there. At worst, Mourinho tossed a couple of center backs under the proverbial bus (one he didn’t park on Tuesday).

As for the 90 minutes before kicks, Mourinho said the loss was similar to Saturday’s draw against Wolves. He told his players to get going in the second half or else.

Turned out, it was else.

Mourinho, "We didn't score when we could and we could in the first half, we had good situations to kill it. At half time I repeated the words I did in the last match. I told them we needed to kill the game and we didn't." — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) September 25, 2018

Mourinho, "The opponent in the second half started better than us. The Carabao Cup isn't a worry anymore because we don't play until next season. It's the minor competition of the ones we play, but we didn't throw the game away." — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) September 25, 2018

Mourinho refused to elaborate on his stripping of Paul Pogba‘s vice captaincy. Pogba was not in the lineup on Tuesday after criticizing United’s tactics following a 1-1 draw with Wolves at the weekend.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“The only truth is that I made the decision of Paul not to be the second captain anymore,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “But no fall-out. No problems at all. The same person that decides Paul is not second captain anymore was exactly the same person that decides that Paul was the second captain, myself. I am the manager, I can make these decisions, no fall-out at all, no problems at all, just one decision that I don’t have to explain.”

There storms of controversy that follow Mourinho seem overwhelming at times, and whether this loss sticks with him and/or moves the meter in regards to his job security. Regardless, it’s difficult to believe any major changes would come in the middle of a very difficult Champions League group stage.

United visits West Ham on Saturday before Valencia visits in the Champions League next week.

Follow @NicholasMendola