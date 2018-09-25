More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Mourinho: Again, Manchester United failed to kill the game

By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2018, 6:11 PM EDT
He’s quotable. Give him that.

Jose Mourinho is under a hail of criticism after 10-man Manchester United was ousted from the League Cup at the hands of Frank Lampard‘s Derby County.

United took a third-minute lead but fell behind 2-1 before Marouane Fellaini‘s stoppage time header pushed the match to penalty kicks, where Phil Jones missed the 16th kick of the contest.

“We practice penalties and we see it in training,” Mourinho said. “And when we get past the sixth penalty I know we’re in trouble with Bailly and Jones.”

At best, there’s a bit of humor somewhere in there. At worst, Mourinho tossed a couple of center backs under the proverbial bus (one he didn’t park on Tuesday).

As for the 90 minutes before kicks, Mourinho said the loss was similar to Saturday’s draw against Wolves. He told his players to get going in the second half or else.

Turned out, it was else.

Mourinho refused to elaborate on his stripping of Paul Pogba‘s vice captaincy. Pogba was not in the lineup on Tuesday after criticizing United’s tactics following a 1-1 draw with Wolves at the weekend.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“The only truth is that I made the decision of Paul not to be the second captain anymore,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “But no fall-out. No problems at all. The same person that decides Paul is not second captain anymore was exactly the same person that decides that Paul was the second captain, myself. I am the manager, I can make these decisions, no fall-out at all, no problems at all, just one decision that I don’t have to explain.”

There storms of controversy that follow Mourinho seem overwhelming at times, and whether this loss sticks with him and/or moves the meter in regards to his job security. Regardless, it’s difficult to believe any major changes would come in the middle of a very difficult Champions League group stage.

United visits West Ham on Saturday before Valencia visits in the Champions League next week.

“Shellshocked” Lampard basks in signature win over Man Utd

By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2018, 5:41 PM EDT
Manchester United was stunned, and not in a good way.

Frank Lampard? The opposite kind of surprise after his Derby County went into Old Trafford and knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup in penalties following a 2-2 thriller.

“I’m shell shocked,” Lampard said. “What a performance. To go down early at Old Trafford and play as well as they did was superb. We had the personality to take penalties and play the way we did. I am a proud manager.”

United was ahead after three minutes thanks to Juan Mata, but Lampard’s Rams didn’t back down. They had more of the ball, more shots, and a 2-1 lead following goals from Harry Wilson and Jack Marriott.

But Marouane Fellaini scored in stoppage to set up penalty kicks. After 15 makes between the two sides, Phil Jones saw his effort saved and United’s League Cup run end at home.

Lampard said the night is a big one, and can be a significant mile marker for the club.

“I am trying to build a group to be successful and nights like this are incredible. To go against world-class players and play that way, it’s right up there.”

League Cup: 10-man Man Utd stunned at home; Man City wins

By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2018, 5:12 PM EDT
Derby County outlasted 10-man Manchester United in an eight-round penalty shootout as the Rams knocked the Red Devils out of the League Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Locked 2-2 after 90 minutes, the sides each converted their first seven penalties before Phil Jones missed Manchester United’s eighth following a Richard Keogh conversion.

With Paul Pogba sitting in the stands but dancing through the headlines, United’s players piled some lumber under manager Jose Mourinho’s hot seat.

Marouane Fellaini‘s goal deep in stoppage time gave 10-man Manchester United a stay at Old Trafford after the hosts tossed away a 1-0 lead. Diego Dalot’s cross was met by the big blonde head of Fellaini, who canceled out Jack Marriott’s late goal for Derby County.

Harry Wilson, on loan from Liverpool, scored a knuckling free kick in the second half of Derby’s visit to Old Trafford to bring Frank Lampard‘s Championship side level after Juan Mata‘s third minute opener. It was gorgeous (see above).

Mata’s goal itself was pretty, as United moved up the field quickly from Ander Herrera to Anthony Martial. The latter’s crossed was moved into Mata’s path via Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard, and the Red Devils were up early.

But the Rams kept knocking, and earned a free kick that Wilson crushed past a perplexed Sergio Romero, who was later sent off for a handball outside the box in the 68th minute, further setting the stage for the Cottagers.

Marriott struck for what looked to be the eventual winner about 17 minutes later.

Milwall 1-3 Fulham

American midfielder Luca De La Torre made the most of the chance handed to him by Slavisa Jokanovic. The 20-year-old played 16 minutes in the second round but earned a start at The Den, where he assisted Joe Bryan‘s opener and scored a 52nd minute goal for himself before adding another assist on the Cottagers’ final goal.

Oxford United 0-3 Man City

Phil Foden scored his first Man City goal, capping off a relatively easy stroll for Pep Guardiola‘s men. Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez also scored for the reigning champions of the Premier League and this tournament.

Report: MLS to consider lowering maximum Designated Players

By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
A report claims Major League Soccer is considering lower its maximum amount of Designated Players per team from three to two.

Right now, each team can select up to three players whose salaries do not count against the salary cap. Starting with David Beckham in 2007, the rule has been used to bring well over 100 players to the league.

But some owners have been bashed inside the markets for not taking on the maximum number of stars.

For example, New England’s Claudio Dielna is the Revolution’s only DP and reportedly makes under $1 million per season. At least three teams (LA Galaxy, Toronto FC, Atlanta United) have three DPs all making more than that.

There are reasons to consider the move a rational one in the eventual destination of unspent money going to the rest of the roster. Problem is, according to The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio, that’s almost certainly not going to happen with most teams:

Some owners … will claim it simply moves the spend from one area of the roster to another, from the top to the middle. But the league could just as easily keep improving the middle of the roster by adding more TAM and leaving everything else alone.

Some owners clearly don’t want to do that because they don’t want to spend in both places, and so they want to make sure other owners don’t spend in both places, either. They would effectively be tying an anchor to a league that is finally starting to ascend.

There’s a lot to that, and it treads a logical path. MLS is as watchable as ever, with more talent top-to-bottom than ever before, but the slope can get pretty slippery as the league continues its bid to be the best league in North America. Liga MX has consistently won meaningful CONCACAF competitions, but MLS has made some in-roads.

The idea of lowering DPs to two is not being well-received by some fans or soccer minds. This one made us laugh.

Who scored it better: Mata, Townsend pot League Cup beauties

By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2018, 3:23 PM EDT
There’s team goals, and there’s solo goals.

The League Cup saw both in its early Tuesday throes.

First, Frank Lampard‘s Derby County received a rude welcome to Old Trafford.

Manchester United went up 1-0 in under 200 seconds with a breakneck rush up the left of the field (see above).

Ander Herrera spotted Anthony Martial, and an exquisite touch sent the Frenchman toward the corner flag.

His cross was touched to Jesse Lingard by Romelu Lukaku, and the English winger laid off to Juan Mata.

Mata made no mistake, supplying the finish required by such an electric move.

The second goal came at the Hawthorns, where Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend punished West Bromwich Albion with a long dribble and shot from distance.