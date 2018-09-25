Open Cup Final preview: Union, Dynamo chase first USOC

A first time winner of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is guaranteed, and on Wednesday we’ll find out whether the trophy is headed to Philadelphia or Houston.
For what it’s worth, teams from Philadelphia have won the cup in previous editions dating back to the mid-1930s and well into the 1960s, but neither the Philadelphia Union nor the Houston Dynamo have snared glory in this particular celebrated tournament.
[ MORE: Man Utd-Derby recap, League Cup wrap ]
The Union have come the closest more often, losing back to back finals in 2014 and 2015, while the Dynamo play host in their first ever USOC final.
“This isn’t like any other game,” said DaMarcus Beasley. “There’s no tomorrow in this. Whatever you put into this game is what you’re going to get out of it, because it’s one and done. That’s what I’ve told all the players. It’s one night. You get 90 minutes… to prove that you’re the best team on that day.”
As for the Union, the memories of finals lost are more motivation than anything. From Philly.com:
“I would like them to write their own history,” Gaddis said. “Every game is a new game, every day is a new day. What’s in the past is in the past, but what we can try to control — we can’t control the future — is trying to win the first trophy for this organization.”
Philly feels the better bet, having fairly firm control of a playoff spot in the East while Houston’s stuck 10th in the West, but don’t forget that the Union traveled a long way from home while Dynamo’s plus-4 goal differential — better than five current playoff teams –shows they aren’t a mess.
The United Soccer Leagues have rebranded all three of its divisions with a very English feel under the United Soccer League banner.
The USL’s D-2 side is now the USL Championship, USL D-3 is now USL League One, and the Premier Development League is USL League Two.
[ MORE: U.S. Open Cup Final preview ]
If you’re thinking the structure melds itself nicely to the idea of promotion and relegation in American soccer, the USL has a handy FAQ for you:
Currently the United Soccer League is focused on establishing a successful new third division in USL League One to help fill out the professional U.S. soccer structure, which is a necessary precursor to any implementation of a promotion and relegation system. That said, the new structure does lend itself well to some form of promotion and relegation in the future.
That’s not a no, though USL would still not be an open system and it’s hard to see how the PDL (now League Two) could make that jump considering the majority of its current players are bound by the current NCAA window.
The naming of the divisions along the Football League model met with some derision online, but it’s a familiar tune for soccer fans around the globe.
“We are repositioning the competition under MLS with a new strategy, new names and logos,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. “As we look to the future, the USL is ready to put its fingerprints on U.S. Soccer’s drive toward becoming the best in the world, and its pursuit of winning a FIFA Men’s World Cup.”
Rog and Davo break down Arsenal’s defeat of Everton (Rog doesn’t overreact at all), the ubiquitous beef between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba, and Liverpool’s still perfect start to the season.
[ MORE: U.S. Open Cup Final preview ]
All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:
[ Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]
[ Click here for the RSS feed ]
Five more quarterfinal spots are up for grabs as the League Cup continues on Wednesday.
[ MORE: Man Utd-Derby recap, League Cup wrap ]
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
There’s plenty of intrigue regarding this one, as Liverpool and Chelsea meet in the League Cup just a few days before they head to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League match which could flip the top of the table.
Don’t expect Jurgen Klopp to ratchet anything down, though. From LiverpoolFC.com:
“If I see one player tomorrow who goes into the game and I have the feeling that he thinks it’s only the League Cup, then he could have a real problem. But I know there will be no player. I don’t think so, the players don’t think so. Tomorrow night is a football game at a sold-out Anfield so we will be there with all we have. That’s all we’re thinking about. Then, if we go to the next round, then we’ll play that game again with all we have. That’s the only way I know.”
Dude probably sweats while playing checkers.
Alisson Becker will give way to Simon Mignolet between the sticks for Liverpool, and what will the tactics tell us — if anything — for the weekend rematch?
Arsenal vs. Brentford
Less than 13 miles separate Arsenal and Brentford, and the visiting Bees are having another season which spawns hopes of making a fixture like this part of the Premier League slate. Unai Emery‘s men have a Saturday morning visit from Watford, so expect a few changes at the Emirates Stadium. Here’s Emery:
“Against Brentford I am going to prepare the best performance for us, but I’ll be giving chances and opportunities to the players who are playing less in the competition. Also maybe the young players can have opportunities to play in this game if I think it’s the best for us to give them this opportunity of starting in the first XI, but the first thing about the best performance is thinking about winning.”
Elsewhere
Spurs vs. Watford
West Ham vs. Macclesfield Town
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke City
Tuesday scoreboard
West Brom 0-3 Crystal Palace
Burton Albion 2-1 Burnley
Wycombe Wanderers 3-4 Norwich City
Bournemouth 3-2 Blackburn Rovers
Preston North End 2-2 (3-4 PKs) Middlesbrough
Blackpool 1-0 Queens Park Rangers
Wolves 0-0 (1-3 PKs) Leicester City
Oxford United 0-3 Manchester City
Millwall 1-3 Fulham
Manchester United 2-2 (7-8 PKs) Derby County
MILAN (AP) Silvio Berlusconi is reportedly getting back into football.
The Gazzetta dello Sport says Berlusconi’s family holding company Fininvest has reached a deal to purchase Serie C club Monza in a deal worth between 2.5 and 3 million euros ($3-3.5 million)
[ MORE: Man Utd-Derby recap, League Cup wrap ]
The 81-year-old Berlusconi, a three-time Italian premier, last year sold AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium for $800 million. U.S.-based hedge fund Elliott Management then took over control of Milan two months ago after the Chinese owner missed a deadline to repay part of a loan.
The Gazzetta says the Monza deal should be signed by the end of the month.
Former Milan vice president Adriano Galliani is slated to be Monza’s CEO.
Berlusconi and Fininvest did not immediately comment.
Monza is located just outside Milan.
—
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports