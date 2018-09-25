More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Players’ union reiterates disapproval of league match in US

Associated PressSep 25, 2018, 8:52 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) The Spanish players’ association remains against the league’s plan to play a regular-season match in the United States despite receiving more detailed information.

The association was not convinced by the league’s update and said on Monday it still disapproved of the Girona-Barcelona game planned for suburban Miami in January. It said the league still lacks the necessary approvals from other stakeholders, and it can’t guarantee the union contract won’t be breached.

The association doesn’t have a final say on whether the game actually happens, although players recently did not rule out a strike if their demands are not considered. They complained about not being consulted by the league before the idea was presented.

The association’s latest announcement came three days after the Spanish soccer federation refused to approve the match, putting the plan in serious doubt. The federation requested more documentation from the league after saying it failed to show the overseas match would comply with Spanish and international regulations and TV broadcast contracts, and that it would not harm the other 18 league clubs and the fans of Girona and Barcelona.

The match would also need to be approved by the U.S. soccer federation, plus continental bodies UEFA and CONCACAF. FIFA’s permission is not mandatory but president Gianni Infantino recently expressed his doubts about the game.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas again defended the match, saying football needs to catch up to what other sports have been doing to try to keep growing internationally.

“If we don’t keep working to try to grow, other competitions and other sports will leave us behind. We have to be different,” Tebas said on Monday at a soccer conference in Madrid.

“In the sports industry we have to try to copy what others are doing well. Why does the NBA and the NFL take a match abroad and we can’t? Why can’t we keep growing? This is our greatest responsibility, to grow, because this is an industry.”

Tebas said he was surprised by the amount of negative reaction to the proposal.

“It looks like we want to play the entire league in Miami. It’s just one match,” he said. “We want to play one match, for strategic reasons, to try to grow the league.”

Earlier Monday, European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli, Juventus’ president, said he “take(s) his hat off” to Tebas for taking the initiative and working to expand the Spanish league globally.

“That’s something that should be looked at,” Agnelli said. “If you want to have a global audience, you need to be closer to (that audience).”

The league plan to play games in the U.S. is part of a new 15-year partnership with sports and entertainment group Relevent, which operates the International Champions Cup, a tournament of club friendlies during the European offseason in July and August around the world.

The Spanish federation held its season-opening Super Cup abroad for the first time in August, with Barcelona beating Sevilla in Tangier, Morocco.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Sunday his team would not play the game abroad in the future, saying he was “vehemently against it.”

The league has said it will not force clubs to play in the overseas match.

Man United reveal record revenue; net debt rises by $280 million

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 25, 2018, 7:57 AM EDT
Manchester United’s latest financial figures were discussed on Tuesday by Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and overall the picture of one of the wealthiest clubs on the planet was very rosey.

They recorded a record revenue of $777 million for the year ending 30 June 2018, with a profit of around $58 million.

But one number stood out: United’s net debt has risen by over $280 million in the past 12 months due to tax reforms in the United States of America.

With United owned by the U.S. based Glazer Family and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, those tax reforms seem to have hit the Red Devils particularly hard over the past 12 months.

On the pitch, Woodward seemed impressed with the way Jose Mourinho and his players have been performing and maintained his support for their manager.

“Everyone at the club is working tirelessly to add to Manchester United’s 66 and Jose’s 25 trophies. That is what our passionate fans and our history demands,” Woodward said. “We are committed to our philosophy of blending top academy graduates with world class players and are proud that, once again, last season we had more academy graduate minutes on the pitch than any other Premier League club.”

Some of the other big takeaways from Woodward’s financial update include:

  • United paid wages of $389.3 million in 2017/18 – an increase of $42.6m, or 12.3%, on previous year
  • For year ending 30 June 2018 – record revenue of $777 million, with operating profit of $58m
  • Expect revenue to rise to a record $809-829 million in 2019

Report: FCD’s Pareja interviewed for vacant USMNT job

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 24, 2018, 10:43 PM EDT
Earnie Stewart said earlier this month that he intends to hire the next U.S. men’s national team head coach by the end of the 2018 calendar year, which means the USMNT general manager needs to get a move on.

According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, the interview process is underway after FC Dallas head coach Oscar Pareja was interviewed by U.S. Soccer representatives — the report doesn’t list Stewart specifically — while in Vancouver ahead of the Hoops’ MLS game against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Pareja is someone who has been rumored and coveted as a long-term candidate for USMNT boss, largely due to his preference for, and history of, working with and playing young talent with the first team.

FC Dallas released the following statement following Monday’s report:

“The entire FC Dallas organization, including Oscar Pareja and his coaching staff, is solely focused on finishing the MLS regular season strong and putting us in the best position possible for a long playoff run.”

Messi to remain out of Argentina squad for Brazil friendly

Photo by Gabriel Rossi/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 24, 2018, 8:35 PM EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Lionel Messi will miss Argentina’s friendly against Brazil on Oct. 16 in Saudi Arabia.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said on Monday that Messi will not be called for the brief tour. He will also miss the other friendly in Saudi against Iraq on Oct. 11.

Scaloni, the interim national coach until January, said Argentina was focusing on blooding younger players.

Messi has made no public comments about his decision to be left out of the Argentina squad, which he hasn’t played for since the World Cup.

Messi was also absent from Argentina’s two-match tour of the United States this month.

UEFA re-opens FFP investigation into PSG

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 24, 2018, 7:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

Paris Saint-Germain thought they were in the clear, but UEFA has re-opened its investigation into the oil-rich Ligue 1 club.

After previously clearing the club of breaking financial fair play (FFP) rules in June, UEFA said in July that it would follow up by looking deeper into the findings of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB). Upon doing so, UEFA announced this week that it would be handing the case back to the CFCB “for further investigation.”

UEFA’s statement read as follows on Monday:

“Following the decision of the chief investigator of the CFCB to close the investigation into Paris Saint-Germain, and the subsequent decision of the CFCB chairman to send it for review by the CFCB Adjudicatory Chamber, the latter decided on Sept. 19 to refer the case back to the CFCB Investigatory Chamber for further investigation.”

The majority of the investigation likely focuses on the transfers of Neymar ($262 million) and Kylian Mbappe ($208 million, via loan) in the same summer. Whether or not the club can show enough income to cover its massive transfer fees — the two largest in the history of the sport, in this case; not to mention, the legitimacy of various revenue streams — has been a murky ongoing plot since Qatar Sports Investments bought the club in 2011.