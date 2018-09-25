Premier League player Power Rankings are back after Week 6 of the 2018-19 season.
[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]
The cream usually rises to the top but this week we have quite a few surprise inclusions into the upper echelons of our rankings.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.
- Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) – New entry
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry
- Aaron Lennon (Burnley) – New entry
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – New entry
- Ruben Neves (Wolves) – Up 7
- Bernardo Silva (Man City) – New entry
- David De Gea (Man United ) – Up 11
- Jorginho (Chelsea) – Even
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 3
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – New entry
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 12
- Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – New entry
- Joao Moutinho (Wolves) – New entry
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – New entry
- James Madisson (Leicester City) – New entry
- Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) – New entry
- Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Down 2
- Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – New entry
- Joe Hart (Burnley) – New entry