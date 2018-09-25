Report: Mourinho tells Pogba he will not captain Man United again

Reports are circulating that Jose Mourinho has told Paul Pogba he will not captain Manchester United again.
After United’s 1-1 draw against Wolves on Saturday, Pogba approached reporters in the mixed zone at Old Trafford and told them United must “attack, attack, attack” when playing at home.
He set up United’s goal against Wolves but was at fault for the equalizer.
Pogba has worn the captains armband for several games this season despite his outspoken nature in the media and reports of a rift between himself and Mourinho over the past 12 months.
The BBC claim that Mourinho has told Pogba he will not wear the captains armband again, as the French superstar appeared to undermine his authority when it came to tactics.
Speaking in his programme notes ahead of their League Cup clash with Derby County on Tuesday, Mourinho said he following about his players.
“[The game against Wolves was] an important lesson; a lesson that I repeat week after week after week, a lesson that some boys are not learning,” Mourinho said. “Every team that play Manchester United are playing the game of their lives, and we need to match that level of aggression, motivation and desire – 95% isn’t enough when others give 101%.”